The cryptocurrency world is constantly changing, but if you own crypto, it needs to be part of your estate plan. A lost private key, missing recovery phrase, or unknown wallet can put digital assets permanently out of reach. Your heirs cannot inherit cryptocurrency they cannot access.

Start with a list. What do you own, and where is it? Crypto held at an exchange may be reachable by your executor through the exchange's own process. Access to crypto held in a personal wallet usually depends on a private key or recovery phrase. Lose that, and even an executor with full legal authority may be locked out for good.

That does not mean putting your passwords in your will, which can become a public record. Instead, make a separate, secure plan so an authorized person can get that information at the right time.

Your will, trust, and power of attorney should also give the people you name clear authority to deal with crypto, including holding or selling it and hiring experts who understand it.

And keep good records. Crypto is treated as property for tax purposes, and the reporting rules are still catching up. Knowing what you paid and when will make life much easier for your family.

Finally, revisit the plan whenever things change. A new wallet or a new exchange can make yesterday's instructions useless.

Crypto moves quickly. Your estate plan needs to keep up.