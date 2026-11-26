Navigating separation while supporting your children can be one of the most challenging aspects of divorce. Every child responds differently, and parents play a critical role in providing stability, reassurance and emotional support during a time of change. This video highlights practical considerations to help children adjust, while recognizing that there is a no one-size-fits-all approach for every family.

Video Transcript

[Neha Choudary]

Parenting can be immensely challenging, and parenting through a divorce even more so. You may be wondering how to protect your children from the emotional impact of your separation.

Children respond to divorce differently depending on their age and personality. Younger children may not fully understand what's happening, but they can still pick up on tension or changes in their routine. Older children, on the other hand, may grasp more of the reasons for the separation and they can experience complex emotions that need time and space to fully process.

[Nicky Rooz]

So I think a really good starting point is to understand your child's perspective and how they may be feeling, because your relationship with your partner or ex-partner is not the same as the one that your child is going to have with your ex-partner. And assuming that everything is safe and there are no concerns, the best thing for a child is to have a very good and healthy relationship with both of their parents.

[Neha Choudary]

It's also important to create a safe and stable environment for your children. A lot is changing for them, but you have the opportunity to be their constant. Provide comfort and reassurance that they are loved, that the separation is not their fault, and that it's okay for them to have whatever feelings that they're having. They can always speak to you or someone else if they wish.

[Nicky Rooz]

So most importantly, you should be kind to yourself. Parenting through a separation or divorce can be really difficult, and there can be an endless amount of judgment or advice out there. But the reality is – there's no one right answer. Every family and every situation is different, and it's really going to be dependent on your particular child based on their age, based upon their personality.

So again, co-parenting through a divorce or separation can be very hard but also a wonderful opportunity for you to show up for your child when they need you the most.