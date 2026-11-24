While most estate and trust administrations conclude without significant complications, disagreements can arise over expenses, fiduciary commissions, distributions, and other aspects of the administration. Understanding the steps involved, as well as the fiduciary’s legal obligations, can help avoid unnecessary disputes and bring the administration to a successful conclusion.

Key Takeaways

Communication with beneficiaries is essential. Keeping beneficiaries informed throughout the administration can help prevent misunderstandings and disputes.

Keeping beneficiaries informed throughout the administration can help prevent misunderstandings and disputes. Fiduciaries generally provide an accounting before making final distributions. Depending on the circumstances, beneficiaries may accept an informal accounting or seek a more detailed, court-approved accounting.

Depending on the circumstances, beneficiaries may accept an informal accounting or seek a more detailed, court-approved accounting. Refunding Bonds and Releases provide important protections. These documents can help protect fiduciaries from future claims and require beneficiaries to return funds if certain outstanding obligations arise.

These documents can help protect fiduciaries from future claims and require beneficiaries to return funds if certain outstanding obligations arise. Interim distributions may be appropriate. Fiduciaries can sometimes accommodate beneficiaries who need funds before the administration concludes, provided sufficient assets remain to satisfy outstanding obligations.

Fiduciaries can sometimes accommodate beneficiaries who need funds before the administration concludes, provided sufficient assets remain to satisfy outstanding obligations. Disputes may require court intervention. When beneficiaries challenge an accounting or refuse to approve the administration, a fiduciary may seek judicial approval.

When beneficiaries challenge an accounting or refuse to approve the administration, a fiduciary may seek judicial approval. Charitable beneficiaries require special consideration. Estates and trusts involving charitable interests may be subject to additional notice and accounting requirements involving the New Jersey Attorney General.

Keeping Beneficiaries Informed Throughout the Administration

Executors, administrators, and trustees have fiduciary obligations to administer assets in accordance with the governing documents and applicable law while protecting the interests of the beneficiaries. These responsibilities include collecting and safeguarding assets, paying legitimate debts and expenses, addressing tax obligations, and making distributions to the appropriate beneficiaries.

Throughout the administration, maintaining open communication can help avoid unnecessary questions and disagreements. Beneficiaries who receive regular updates are less likely to question delays or assume that assets have been mishandled. Conversely, a lack of communication can create unnecessary suspicion, particularly when an administration takes longer than anticipated because of tax filings, asset sales, creditor claims, or other unresolved matters.

As the administration approaches completion, the fiduciary must determine whether all outstanding obligations have been addressed and whether the remaining assets can be safely distributed.

Preparing the Final Estate or Trust Accounting

At the end of the administration, when the fiduciary is ready to make distributions, he or she will typically provide beneficiaries with some form of accounting explaining the flow of funds during the administration. The accounting shows the assets present at the beginning of the administration, what was collected, what was spent, and what remains available for distribution.

A typical accounting includes:

The assets held at the beginning of the administration;

Additional assets collected during the administration;

Interest, dividends, and other income earned;

Debts, taxes, and administrative expenses paid;

Legal and accounting fees;

Fiduciary commissions;

Gains or losses resulting from asset sales; and

The remaining assets available for distribution.

The form of the accounting varies. Some beneficiaries are content to review copies of the estate or trust account statements. Others prefer an informal accounting that breaks out the income received and expenses paid, including professional fees and fiduciary commissions.

Beneficiaries may also seek a formal court-approved accounting. However, formal accountings can be notoriously difficult for individuals unfamiliar with fiduciary accounting procedures to decipher. They can also be expensive to prepare and review, particularly if objections are raised. Those additional costs may ultimately reduce the amount available for distribution to beneficiaries.

For these reasons, most fiduciaries prefer to resolve the administration through an informal accounting whenever possible. Provided the beneficiaries are satisfied with the information presented and there are no unresolved disputes, this approach can save considerable time and expense.

Understanding Refunding Bonds and Releases

At the same time the fiduciary provides the final accounting, he or she will typically circulate a Refunding Bond and Release to each beneficiary. This document serves an important purpose in concluding a New Jersey estate administration.

In exchange for receiving a distribution, the beneficiary agrees to certain obligations intended to protect the fiduciary. The refunding bond generally requires the beneficiary to return an appropriate portion of the inheritance if unknown estate debts, taxes, or other valid claims are subsequently presented and funds are needed to satisfy those obligations.

The release portion of the document generally acknowledges the beneficiary’s receipt of the distribution and releases the fiduciary from specified claims arising out of the administration. The scope of the release depends on its terms and the circumstances under which it is executed.

New Jersey’s probate statutes address refunding bonds in connection with estate distributions, including N.J.S.A. 3B:23-24. The requirements applicable to a particular distribution should be evaluated carefully, especially when a trust is involved or beneficiaries have questioned the fiduciary’s conduct.

Although Refunding Bonds and Releases are routinely used to conclude estate administrations, they do not necessarily eliminate every potential claim against a fiduciary. Nevertheless, properly prepared documents can provide important protection and help bring the administration to a close.

Can Beneficiaries Receive an Interim Distribution?

Sometimes, beneficiaries request an interim distribution during the course of an estate or trust administration. If feasible, the fiduciary should consider accommodating the request.

For instance, a beneficiary may have a major expense, such as buying a house, paying college tuition, or funding a wedding, that will occur before the fiduciary is ready to make final distributions. This situation may arise when the executor has completed most of the administration but is still waiting for a taxing authority to review a filed return or for another outstanding matter to be resolved.

Before making an interim distribution, the fiduciary must determine whether sufficient assets will remain to satisfy the estate’s or trust’s outstanding obligations. These may include taxes, creditor claims, professional fees, fiduciary commissions, and other administrative expenses.

The fiduciary must also consider the interests of the other beneficiaries. If one residuary beneficiary requests an interim distribution, it may be appropriate to make the same or a proportional distribution to the other residuary beneficiaries, depending on their respective interests and the terms of the governing document.

If the requested distribution is relatively small compared to the entire estate or trust, the fiduciary may decide to address the payment in the final Refunding Bond and Release rather than obtaining a separate release at the time of the interim distribution. However, documenting interim payments and any applicable repayment obligations is generally advisable, particularly when significant liabilities remain unresolved.

Interim distributions can be helpful to beneficiaries, but fiduciaries should exercise caution to avoid distributing funds that may later be needed to satisfy outstanding obligations.

Resolving Disputes Over an Estate or Trust Accounting

In most estates and trusts, beneficiaries approve the accountings, sign the Refunding Bonds and Releases, and receive their distributions without litigation. Occasionally, however, a beneficiary will challenge an action taken by the executor or trustee or question an expense reported in the accounting.

Disputes may involve the sale or valuation of estate assets, the payment of professional fees, the calculation of fiduciary commissions, or the manner in which assets were managed during the administration. Beneficiaries may also question whether the fiduciary has properly accounted for all assets or treated beneficiaries fairly.

If the matter cannot be resolved informally, the fiduciary may seek the court’s approval of the accounting. In New Jersey, this involves filing a verified complaint and proceeding by order to show cause in the Superior Court, Chancery Division, Probate Part, as appropriate under the applicable court rules.

The beneficiaries may then file exceptions to the accounting, explaining why they disagree with particular transactions, expenditures, or other actions taken by the fiduciary. The court will consider the objections and determine whether the accounting should be approved or adjusted.

Legal fees expended during accounting litigation can significantly diminish the funds available for distribution. However, there are circumstances in which litigation may be warranted. For example, if a fiduciary has charged excessive commissions or incurred unreasonable expenses, a court may require adjustments that increase the amount ultimately available to beneficiaries.

Maintaining accurate records throughout the administration and responding promptly to reasonable beneficiary inquiries can help reduce the likelihood of these disputes. When disagreements do arise, attempting to resolve them before resorting to litigation may benefit both the fiduciary and the beneficiaries.

Special Considerations When Charities Are Beneficiaries

Charitable beneficiaries can create an additional level of scrutiny for fiduciaries. In New Jersey, the Attorney General has responsibility for protecting charitable interests and may be entitled to notice or an opportunity to participate in proceedings involving charitable gifts and trusts.

The extent of the required notice and review depends on the nature of the charitable interest and the circumstances of the administration. For example, a will may contain a specific bequest payable to a charitable institution, such as $10,000 to the American Red Cross. In an appropriate case, documentation confirming that the charitable organization received the distribution, such as a transmittal letter and a copy of the deposited check, may be sufficient to address the relevant oversight concerns.

However, the situation is different when a charity is named as a residuary beneficiary. Suppose a will directs that one-tenth of the remaining estate pass to the ASPCA. In that case, the charitable organization’s inheritance depends on the amount remaining after the estate’s debts, taxes, expenses, and other distributions have been addressed.

Because the charity is entitled to a percentage of the residue rather than a fixed amount, a more detailed accounting may be necessary to establish that it is receiving the correct distribution. The Attorney General’s office may require additional information or review where applicable, even if the individual beneficiaries are satisfied with the accounting.

Fiduciaries should therefore determine the applicable notice and accounting requirements before concluding an estate or trust involving charitable beneficiaries. Addressing these obligations early can help avoid delays when the administration is otherwise ready to close.

Making Final Distributions and Closing the Administration

The final step is to make distributions to the beneficiaries. In most cases, this is a good time for everyone involved. The fiduciary is glad to be completing his or her responsibilities and receiving any commission to which he or she is entitled, while the beneficiaries are pleased to receive their inheritances.

Before distributing every remaining dollar, however, it may be prudent for the fiduciary to retain a small reserve fund to cover final professional fees and other expenses. Depending on the size and complexity of the estate or trust, a reserve of $5,000 to $10,000 may be appropriate, although some administrations will require more or less.

Once the remaining bills have been paid and any outstanding obligations have been resolved, the unused reserve can be distributed to the beneficiaries. In many cases, this can occur within a few months, although the timing will depend on the circumstances.

The fiduciary should also retain copies of the final accounting, signed releases, distribution records, tax filings, and other relevant documentation. Maintaining these records provides evidence of how the estate or trust was administered and can be valuable if questions arise after the administration has concluded.

Guidance for New Jersey Executors, Trustees, and Beneficiaries

Concluding an estate or trust administration is generally a straightforward process when the fiduciary has maintained accurate records, kept beneficiaries informed, and addressed outstanding obligations before making final distributions. However, disagreements over accountings, requests for interim distributions, unresolved tax matters, and charitable interests can complicate the process.

For executors and trustees, the goal is to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities while protecting themselves from future claims. For beneficiaries, the goal is to receive the inheritance to which they are entitled, together with sufficient information to understand how that amount was determined. Careful planning and open communication can help accomplish both objectives without unnecessary expense or litigation.