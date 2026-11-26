Being appointed as a guardian in New Jersey carries significant responsibilities that extend well beyond the initial court proceeding. From monitoring an incapacitated person’s well-being to managing financial affairs and satisfying ongoing reporting requirements, guardians must navigate a range of legal obligations under the Court’s continuing oversight. Understanding these responsibilities from the outset is essential to maintaining compliance, fulfilling fiduciary duties and protecting the interests of those entrusted to their care.

If you have been appointed as the guardian of the person and property of an incapacitated person, you must understand that the involvement of the Superior Court and Surrogate’s Office does not end with the entry of the final judgment appointing you as guardian. For example, a guardian has a continuing responsibility to make reports to the Court concerning the individual’s well-being and, in appropriate cases, his or her financial affairs. As explained below, it is imperative that guardians understand these requirements from the outset to ensure they discharge their duties properly.

In New Jersey, an application for guardianship is filed in the Superior Court, Chancery Division, Probate Part, through the Surrogate’s Office in the county in which the alleged incapacitated person resides. If incapacity is established, the Court has the option of appointing either a general guardian responsible for all decisions or authorizing a more limited guardianship when an individual retains decision-making abilities in certain areas. The substantive and procedural aspects of guardianships are governed by both statutes and the Court Rules. (See, e.g., N.J. Ct. R. 4:86-1 to -10; N.J.S.A. 3B:12-24 to -28; N.J.S.A. 3B:12-36 to -50; and N.J.S.A. 3B:56 to -64). Moreover, New Jersey now permits commencement of guardianship actions up to 180 days before a minor reaches age 18, which helps ensure that a guardian is in place by the time the minor reaches adulthood. (N.J.S.A. 3B:12-24).

Although a judgment provides a guardian with considerable authority to act on behalf of an incapacitated person, the guardian remains subject to judicial oversight. The judgment entered by the Court sets forth the bulk of the guardian’s responsibilities as supplemented by applicable law. Among other things, the judgment typically requires the guardian to promptly qualify and accept the guardianship and file an inventory of the incapacitated person’s property and income. The Court may direct the guardian to obtain a surety bond if the incapacitated person owns significant assets. Guardians are also required to comply with background screening requirements and disclose to the Court any future changes in the guardian’s civil or criminal judgment history. (N.J. Ct. R. 4:86-6(e)).

Thereafter, the guardian is required to periodically file a Report of Well-Being regarding the incapacitated person. The reporting process enables the Court to monitor the incapacitated person’s circumstances after the conclusion of the guardianship proceeding. The Judiciary’s current Report of Guardian Cover Page provides that the report must be filed within fourteen days of the anniversary date of appointment unless the judgment specifies otherwise. (See also N.J. Ct. R. 4:86-6(e)(4)).

Additional reporting requirements apply when a guardian has responsibility for the incapacitated person’s financial affairs. The Judiciary provides two forms commonly used for periodic financial reporting: the Periodic EZ Accounting and the Periodic Comprehensive Accounting. The judgment ordinarily identifies the specific form the guardian must file. Despite its name, the EZ Accounting is more than a simple statement of an account balance. It requires the guardian to provide information concerning the financial administration of the guardianship estate during the applicable reporting period. Guardians should maintain records of income received, expenses paid, account statements, tax documents, and any other financial transactions. If the incapacitated person is receiving social security benefits, the guardian may also be required to file a Social Security Representative Payee Report with the Social Security Administration.

The guardian should also remain mindful of any other obligations imposed by the judgment. A guardian must abide by any restrictions imposed by the Court concerning the sale, transfer, encumbrance or other disposition of real property and alert the Surrogate’s office of any changes in address or contact information for either the guardian or incapacitated person. Finally, the guardian is required to notify the Surrogate’s office of any major change in health status or the death of the incapacitated person within 30 days of the occurrence.

Ultimately, appointment as a guardian involves accepting the ongoing fiduciary responsibility to exercise authority in accordance with all legal requirements and the Court’s continuing oversight. Because the obligations imposed in each guardianship may differ, guardians should carefully review the judgment entered in their particular cases and seek legal guidance when they are uncertain about a reporting requirement or any other matter.