Updating our prior blogposts here and here, on October 22, 2026, the New York City Council passed a revised version of the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (“COPA”). The legislation, which Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to sign, gives qualified nonprofit organizations and certain joint ventures priority to purchase certain distressed multifamily properties before owners can complete sales to other buyers.

Under COPA, owners of covered properties generally must:

provide notice of a proposed sale;

allow qualified entities 20 days to express interest and 70 days to submit an initial offer; and

afford qualifying entities a right of first refusal to match an outside offer.

The revised legislation substantially narrows the scope of covered properties to approximately 2,100 distressed properties with 100 or fewer units and a higher violation threshold (three Class B or C violations per unit), down from roughly 10,000 under earlier proposals. It also includes certain exemptions and hardship provisions, such as large mixed income and tax-abated buildings. The transaction window has also been reduced from 160 days to 145 days, in response to concerns about delays in the sale process.

Practical Implications: COPA introduces additional notice, timing and procedural requirements into covered property sales, potentially affecting transaction timelines, deal certainty, purchaser diligence and financing. Owners, purchasers and lenders involved in NYC multifamily transactions should assess whether a property falls within COPA and account for its requirements in transaction planning. The law is expected to take effect one year after enactment.

As the law continues to evolve on these matters, please note that this article is current as of date and time of publication and may not reflect subsequent developments. The content and interpretation of the issues addressed herein is subject to change. Cole Schotz P.C. disclaims any and all liability with respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this publication to the fullest extent permitted by law. This is for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship. Do not act or refrain from acting upon the information contained in this publication without obtaining legal, financial and tax advice. For further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to your firm contact or to any of the attorneys listed in this publication. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the highest court in any state.