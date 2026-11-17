Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partner Jerry Maatman, special counsel Adam Brown, and associate Elizabeth Underwood with their analysis of an Ohio federal court decision partially denying an employer’s motion to dismiss an ERISA class action brought by former employees over its nicotine surcharge program.

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Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the next episode of the Class Action Weekly Wire. I’m Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris, welcoming my colleagues today, Adam Brown and Elizabeth Underwood. Thank you both for being on the podcast.

Adam Brown: Good to be here, Jerry.

Elizabeth Underwood: Thanks for having me, Jerry.

Jerry: Today, we’re going to discuss a recent ruling under ERISA that should catch the attention of employers that use nicotine or tobacco surcharges as part of their employee health plans. The case is Kiles, et al. v. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, from the Northern District of Ohio. On October 8, Judge Christopher Boyko granted in part and denied in part Goodyear’s motion to dismiss a proposed class action that challenged the nicotine surcharge program. The court allowed plaintiff’s central claim challenging the legality of the surcharge to proceed, while dismissing their ERISA-based fiduciary duty claims. Adam, let’s start with the basics. What was Goodyear’s program, and what were these employees challenging?

Adam: Well, Goodyear employees who wanted health coverage were required to declare during annual enrollment whether they used nicotine products, and employees who identified themselves as nicotine users paid an additional $100 per month through 2025. Beginning in 2026, that increased to $150 a month, or $1,800 a year. The plaintiffs are five former Goodyear employees who paid that surcharge, and they allege that Goodyear’s program violated ERISA because its employee-facing materials didn’t provide all the required information about alternatives that employees could use to avoid the surcharge.

Jerry: I guess the important point here is that ERISA doesn’t simply prohibit every difference in premiums associated with nicotine use. Elizabeth, can you explain the target of the plaintiffs here, and the wellness program, and how it fit into the lawsuit?

Elizabeth: Sure, Jerry. The statutory framework permits different premiums associated with participation in qualifying health promotion and disease prevention programs. For this type of health-contingent wellness program, however, there are specific requirements, including that the full reward be available to similarly situated individuals, and that there be a reasonable alternative standard for certain individuals. The regulations also require certain plan materials describing an outcome-based wellness program to disclose the availability of a reasonable alternative standard, provide contact information, and state that recommendations from an individual’s personal physician will be accommodated. That last piece was particularly important here.

Jerry: Is that because Goodyear actually did have a smoking cessation alternative program here?

Adam: That’s right, it did. The summary plan descriptions identified the Quit For Life program and explained how an employee could have the surcharge removed after completing the nicotine cessation program with reimbursement retroactive to the surcharges imposed during that plan year. But the plaintiffs allege that Goodyear didn’t include the physician accommodation statement in the SPD, and also didn’t include all the required information in every communication discussing the nicotine surcharge program. And they pointed, for example, to employee flyers that allegedly omitted information about reimbursement and the physician alternative. Their theory was that those omissions took the program outside the statutory and regulatory requirements and therefore made the surcharge itself unlawful.

Jerry: That, of course, leads to a standing issue, or as courts frame it, “injury in fact,” because Goodyear argued that it really was just an informational injury rather than a pocketbook injury. Elizabeth, why did the court reject that argument?

Elizabeth: Well, the court here made a key distinction. The plaintiffs weren’t simply alleging that they were denied information. They alleged that because Goodyear failed to provide the required disclosures, it couldn’t lawfully impose the surcharge in the first place. Each of the plaintiffs had actually paid the surcharge, so the court found direct monetary harm sufficient for constitutional standing. It rejected the argument that the plaintiffs also had to allege that they would have acted differently if they had received the missing information, or that they personally would have qualified for the physician alternative.

Jerry: That’s a very important point for employers, a notice problem that might initially sound technical, which became much more significant in the lens of the court in ruling on the motion to dismiss. There’s also a very interesting argument involving the Supreme Court’s Loper Bright decision. Adam, walk us through that.

Adam: Sure. Goodyear argued that the requirement to disclose the physician alternative appeared in the regulation rather than the statute itself. And following the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright, Goodyear argued the regulation shouldn’t receive the type of agency deference that existed previously under Chevron. But the court wasn’t persuaded. Judge Boyko noted that Congress had authorized the relevant federal agencies to promulgate regulations necessary or appropriate to carry out ERISA, and he concluded that the regulation didn’t conflict with the statute, but instead permissibly filled in and clarified the details of the statutory notice requirements. So, the court held that the requirement to disclose that physician recommendations will be accommodated remained valid, even after Loper Bright. And because the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that Goodyear’s materials didn’t satisfy that requirement, the court refused to dismiss their first claim.

Jerry: But, as I read the opinion, Goodyear was partly victorious. What happened to the fiduciary duty claim that was the subject of the motion to dismiss?

Elizabeth: So, the plaintiffs argued that Goodyear breached its fiduciary duties by collecting the surcharges and using those funds to reduce its own financial obligations to the plans. They also alleged that this amounted to improper self-dealing or a prohibited transaction. The court dismissed those theories. The important distinction was between an employer acting as an ERISA fiduciary and an employer performing what we call a settler function. The court relied on authority holding that establishing, funding, amending, and terminating a plan are settler functions, and it concluded that collection of this type of surcharge was a feature of plan design that did not implicate fiduciary duties.

Jerry: But there was also a second problem with the fiduciary claims, wasn’t there? There was – The plaintiffs hadn’t plausibly alleged that Goodyear’s use of the surcharge money actually caused the plans themselves to suffer a loss.

Elizabeth: The court noted that the plaintiffs didn’t identify a plan provision requiring Goodyear to contribute the surcharge amounts on top of its own contributions, nor did they allege facts showing that the plans were underfunded or unable to pay employee benefit claims because of what Goodyear did. So, although the challenge to the legality of the surcharge survived, the broader attempt to turn the collection and use of those funds into fiduciary duty and prohibited transaction claims did not.

Jerry: Let’s rise-up now, at a 100,000-foot level, and talk about the practical implications of this ruling, because I think this decision is especially important for employers. Adam, if you’re advising a company that has a tobacco or nicotine wellness program, what do you think is the central takeaway?

Adam: Employers should start by thinking about communications. They shouldn’t assume that simply offering a smoking cessation program resolves the issue. What this decision shows is why companies also need to examine the materials that describe the program and the surcharge. The regulation discussed by the court requires specified disclosures and plan materials describing the terms of an outcome-based wellness program, and that includes notice of the reasonable alternative standard, contact information, and a statement that recommendations from an individual’s personal position will be accommodated. So, employers should look at the SPD, but they should also identify other materials that describe the terms of the program.

Jerry: Elizabeth, I know you defend ERISA class actions on a nationwide basis. What’s your take on the ruling, and what would you be advising employers in light of it?

Elizabeth: I would add that consistency is important. One lesson from this case is that an employer can have an alternative program available, and still face litigation over whether it properly communicated that alternative, and the potential exposure can become significant because these surcharges recur month after month. The complaint alleged, for example, that Goodyear associates and beneficiary spouses paid more than $17 million in nicotine surcharges from 2020 through 2025. That’s an allegation at this stage, not a damage’s finding, but it illustrates why what looks like a relatively modest monthly surcharge can create substantial potential exposure when applied across a workforce over several years.

Jerry: And of course, we should emphasize this was simply a motion to dismiss, so the court had to assume the truth and validity of all the plaintiff’s allegations. It made no finding that Goodyear violated ERISA, but it does set the stage for the remainder of the case in terms of the plaintiffs plausibly stating a viable claim, but now they have to prove it. And also, the judge kicking out, severing the fiduciary duty part of the case. So, it doesn’t say you can’t have these programs, it simply says there are caveats to doing so.

Adam: Exactly. Employers should be looking not just at how their wellness programs are structured, but also at how they’re communicated to employees. That distinction was central to the claim the court allowed to move forward in this case.

Jerry: Well, thank you both for your thought leadership and for your significant advice on takeaways for employers that they take from this particular decision. So, thanks so much for joining us on this week’s podcast.

Adam: Thank you, Jerry.

Elizabeth: Thank you, Jerry, and thanks to the listeners.