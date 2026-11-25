Duane Morris Takeaways: On October 21, 2026, in Commonwealth Dep’t of Lab. & Indus. v. Accuserv Pharmacy, Inc., No. 1280 C.D. 2024, 2026 WL 3147305 (Pa. Commw. Ct. Oct. 21, 2026), a split Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court reversed a lower court ruling that a six-year limitations period governs wage claims under the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act (“PMWA”). The Commonwealth Court held that the three-year statute of limitations in the Wage Payment and Collection Law (“WPCL”) applies, reasoning that the two statutes must be read together and that the PMWA’s three-year record retention mandate reflects a deliberate legislative choice.

The ruling is a notable change for Pennsylvania wage & hour litigation, as it cuts the potential look-back period in half and limits claims that can be brought under the wage & hour statute.

Background

On April 3, 2023, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Department of Labor and Industry, Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (“Department of Labor”), brought a lawsuit against Accuserv Pharmacy, Inc., North Huntingdon Medical, Inc. and Marvin Sheffler (“Defendants” or “Employers”), on behalf of 20 employees in the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County, alleging that the Employers had failed to pay overtime wages for work performed by the employees between 2017 and 2019 in violation of the PMWA. Id. at 2. In response, Defendants moved for judgment on the pleadings, arguing that the claims were time-barred under the WPCL’s three-year limitations period. Id. at 2. The trial court sided with the Department of Labor and denied the judgment on the pleadings based on the argument that no statute of limitations existed, or, if one did, the statute of limitations was six years, concluding that the Pennsylvania legislature could easily have incorporated the WPCL’s limitations period into the PMWA but had not, finding a series of federal district court decisions applying the three-year period unpersuasive because those decisions lacked supporting analysis. Id. at 3. The trial court certified the question for interlocutory appeal, and the Commonwealth Court granted the appeal. Id. at 4. The Commonwealth Court then reversed the trial court’s decision.

The Commonwealth Court’s Decision

As a threshold matter, the Commonwealth Court rejected the Department of Labor’s argument that no limitations period applied. Id. at 8-10. Writing for the majority of a split court, Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt noted that the Department of Labor’s argument had relied on an Illinois appellate decision that held that an enforcement action by the state on behalf of the general public was not time-limited, but the Commonwealth Court determined that the PMWA did not authorize the Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry to sue on behalf of the general public. Id. Instead, under the statute the Secretary may sue only at an employee’s request and assignment, acting as trustee and exercising the employee’s individual rights. Id. at 9-10.

Turning to the merits, the Commonwealth Court held that Section 13 of the PMWA and the WPCL are in pari materia under Section 1932 of the Statutory Construction Act because they relate to the same class of persons (employers and employees) and the same act (recovery of unpaid wages). Id. at 19, 23. The Commonwealth Court found that both statutes create a civil action for unpaid wages, permit recovery of attorneys’ fees and costs, and authorize the Secretary to take an assignment of the claim in trust for the employee. Id. at 12. The Commonwealth Court found it significant that the PMWA contains a three-year record retention mandate but no limitations period, while the WPCL contains a three-year limitations period but no record retention mandate. Id. In the Court’s view, that alignment was “neither arbitrary nor coincidental but deliberate,” and the Department of Labor’s position on the matter had “zero effect” to the PMWA’s record retention requirement. Id. at 23.

The Commonwealth Court rejected the Department of Labor’s attempt to distinguish the statutes, including citing to the WPCL’s civil penalties and coverage of labor organizations, explaining that those provisions do not bear on an employee’s private action to recover wages. Id. at 19-21. It also rejected the argument that PMWA violations are harder to detect and therefore warrant a longer statute of limitations period, observing that any wage calculation can be nuanced and that federal courts have held the three-year period may be tolled where an employer fails to post the required PMWA notice. Id. at 22. The Commonwealth Court further pointed to Pennsylvania Superior Court precedent recognizing that wage claims may be pled under both statutes, and to the Colorado Supreme Court’s 2025 decision in By the Rockies, LLC v. Perez, 2025 CO 56, which applied that state’s wage claim limitations period to minimum wage claims and described a contrary result as “illogical.” Id. at 23-25, 32.

Finally, the Commonwealth Court held that the trial court had erred by applying the six-year catch-all without analyzing the nature of the claim, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court required in Ash v. Cont’l Ins. Co., 593 Pa. 523 (2007). Id. at 24-26. The Commonwealth Court rejected the Department of Labor’s argument that a statute’s remedial nature alone warrants the six-year period. Id. at 28-30. The Commonwealth Court reasoned that the employees’ claim arose from an employment agreement and was more akin to a contract action, but that in any event the WPCL is the more specific and appropriate statute to read together with the PMWA. Id. at 30-32.

Implications For Employers

For Pennsylvania employers, the Accuserv decision is a decisive victory that precludes a six-year limitations period which would otherwise double the lookback period for claims under the PMWA, and, with it, the size of putative classes and potential damages exposure in class actions. The decision also aligns the limitations period with employers’ three-year record retention obligations, reducing the risk of defending stale claims after payroll records have been lawfully discarded. A shorter limitations period may be the critical component of a successful defense that limits the scope of any putative class actions.