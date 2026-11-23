On November 17, 2026, the US Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration (the Department) announced a proposed class exemption, known as the QROAD exemption, that is intended to simplify the process for qualified professional asset managers (QPAMs) to continue engaging in certain transactions after the QPAM or an affiliate has been convicted of a crime in the US or in a foreign court, or entered into a deferred prosecution agreement or non-prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice.

Background

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and the Internal Revenue Code (the Code) prohibit asset managers from engaging in a variety of transactions on behalf of employee benefit plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Since 1984, the QPAM Exemption, Prohibited Transaction Class Exemption 84-14, allows QPAMs to enter into a range of transactions that would otherwise be prohibited under ERISA and the Code, subject to the conditions of the exemption. Under the QPAM Exemption, certain conduct results in the QPAM becoming ineligible to rely on the QPAM Exemption. Section I(g) of the QPAM Exemption renders a QPAM ineligible to rely on the exemption for ten years if the QPAM, certain affiliates, or its five percent or more owners are convicted of certain crimes or participate in enumerated forms of "prohibited misconduct." The current regime requires a QPAM wishing to continue relying on the QPAM Exemption after an ineligibility event to apply to the Department for an individual exemption under Section 408(a) of ERISA. This process is costly, often lengthy and tedious, and increases uncertainty for the QPAM's plan clients while the Department undertakes a thorough review of the application, including publication of a proposed and final exemption and public comment period. In addition, since 2014, the Department has issued one-year, three-year or five-year exemptions, requiring applicants to return for new exemptions repeatedly.

On July 20, 2026, the Department submitted to the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs a draft proposed class exemption titled "QPAM Re-eligibility Options After Disqualification ('QROAD') Class Exemption." The proposed class exemption was introduced on November 17, 2026, published in the Federal Register on November 18, and was intended as an alternative to the individual exemption process in the event of disqualification under the QPAM Exemption. Addressing prior industry requests to amend the QPAM Exemption to delete the criminal disqualification entirely, or, in the alternative, to eliminate the disqualification in the case of foreign crimes, non-prosecution agreements (NPAs) or deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs), the Department stated that the QROAD proposal was designed to "more quickly and effectively address stakeholder concerns than would amending the QPAM Class Exemption itself." That statement is curious in light of the fact that it takes the same amount of time to issue a new class exemption as the time it would take to amend QPAM.

The following summary is a brief overview of the proposal and its anticipated effects.

Proposed QROAD Exemption

According to the Department, the newly proposed exemption, known as the "QPAM Re-eligibility Options After Disqualifications Class Exemption," or QROAD exemption, creates "an alternative path to relief while maintaining the high standards of integrity needed to protect affected plans and participants."

If granted, the QROAD proposal would allow certain QPAMs to use a class exemption for relief in the event of ineligibility for the QPAM Exemption, rather than requiring the time and cost of an individual exemption application. The proposal provides ten years of relief, rather than the one-year, three-year, or five-year terms that the Department has granted in recent individual exemptions, in its discretion.

As the Department noted in the fact sheet on the QROAD proposal, "[t]he QPAM Class Exemption is based on the premise that certain transactions entered into on behalf of plans with parties in interest are most likely to conform to ERISA's general fiduciary standards where the decision to enter into the transaction is made by an independent asset manager, where the asset manager is of sufficient size to protect against improper influence." The QROAD exemption, as described by the Department, is designed to provide greater flexibility for asset managers while preserving the objectives and standards of the QPAM Exemption and "would remove many . . . uncertainties by providing a clear, reliable path to exemptive relief in applicable cases."

QPAMs currently relying on individual exemptions may elect to rely instead on the QROAD exemption provided they satisfy all conditions before reliance. Because at least one of the conditions requires a compliance officer's review of the facts around the original misconduct, which may have been years ago, it is hard to see how existing exemption holders will be able to use the exemption without a substantial amount of work. Existing exemption holders are not required to use the class exemption. Conversely, if a QPAM does not fall within the parameters of the QROAD exemption, it may still seek an individual exemption.

If granted, the QROAD exemption would take effect 60 days after publication of the final exemption in the Federal Register. Comments on the proposed exemption are due by January 19, 2027.

Eligible QPAMs

Certain QPAMs, as defined in the QPAM Exemption, are ineligible to rely on the QROAD exemption, as proposed:

If one QPAM in a corporate group was a "Misconduct Entity," no QPAM in the group may use the QROAD exemption, with limited exceptions. As described below, a very notable exception is the entering into of DPAs and NPAs, and foreign convictions. In those case, regardless of how many there are and whether the QPAM is the subject of the misconduct, the class exemption can still be used. The same is not true for US convictions. If one QPAM in the group is convicted of a US federal or state crime, no QPAMs in the group may use the class exemption, no matter how removed from the criminal conduct.

If a corporate group has more than two US crimes, no QPAM in the group is eligible to rely on the QROAD exemption. They may apply for an individual exemption.

The proposal defines "Misconduct Entity" as "an entity that is the subject of a Criminal Conviction or Prohibited Misconduct," as those terms are defined in Sections VI(r) and (s) of the QPAM Exemption, respectively. Prohibited Misconduct includes entering into an NPA or DPA, after June 17, 2024 or engaging in intentional or systematic conduct in violation of the QPAM Exemption. The definition is tied to the definition in the QPAM Exemption, which has the effective date built into it.

For QPAMs that are generally eligible for the QROAD exemption, there are two main avenues of relief under the exemption, depending on two factors: namely, (i) the relationship between the QPAM and the Misconduct Entity and (ii) the number of convictions or instances of prohibited misconduct.

Historically, in requests for individual exemptions for relief from Section I(g), applicants have requested an exemption on behalf of all Affiliated QPAMs and Related QPAMs located within an affected corporate family. The proposed QROAD exemption, by contrast, is structured such that a QPAM that relies on the exemption would be responsible only for its own compliance with the terms of the exemption. As noted above, however, a QPAM convicted of a US crime is ineligible to use the QROAD exemption, as are all other QPAMs in the corporate group. The effect of this is that the noncompliance of one QPAM in a corporate group would not render another QPAM ineligible to use the QROAD exemption, with one exception: If any QPAM in the corporate group exercised authority over the assets of any plan in a manner that it knew, or should have known, would further the misconduct, no QPAM could rely on the QROAD exemption.

Section II—Exemptive Relief Where No Control Relationship Exists Between the QPAM and the Misconduct Entity

Section II of the proposed QROAD exemption provides relief for QPAMs that meet two main criteria: (1) the QPAM is not controlled by and does not control the Misconduct Entity and is not itself the Misconduct Entity; and (2) the QPAM is ineligible to use the QPAM Exemption due to a single US conviction, one or more foreign convictions, or one or more instances of prohibited misconduct as defined in the QPAM Exemption. To be clear, there is no limit on the number of foreign convictions, DPAs or NPAs.

The proposal defines "control" as "the power to exercise a controlling influence over the management or policies of a person other than an individual."

QPAMs falling under Section II are subject to several threshold, or eligibility, conditions, including the following:

QPAM personnel and agents must not have known of, participated in, or received compensation from any misconduct.

QPAM personnel and agents must not have managed ERISA-covered plan or IRA assets in a way that furthered the misconduct or caused the QPAM to profit.

The asset management decisions of the QPAM are conducted independently of the management and business activities of the Misconduct Entity.

The misconduct must not have involved plan assets.

The QPAM must refrain from using its authority or influence to direct an "investment fund" that is subject to ERISA or the Code to enter any transaction with a Misconduct Entity; and refrain from directing an investment fund to engage a Misconduct Entity to provide any service to the investment fund for a direct or indirect fee borne by the investment fund.

The Misconduct Entity may not act as a fiduciary for an ERISA-covered plan or IRA.

There are a number of additional substantive conditions with which a QPAM must comply.

Independent Fiduciary

The QPAM must engage an independent fiduciary to produce a one-time report confirming the QPAM's eligibility for and compliance with specified conditions in the QROAD exemption. The Department clarified that an independent fiduciary generally means an individual or entity that has appropriate training, experience, and facilities to act on behalf of a plan in accordance with the fiduciary duties and responsibilities prescribed by ERISA, and that is independent of and unrelated to any party in interest engaging in the exemption transaction.

Several important issues should be noted here. First, it is unclear why the entity reviewing eligibility and compliance should be a fiduciary, rather than an auditor as in the individual exemptions. It is also unclear whether the independent fiduciary must be independent of the plan sponsor – indeed, could it be the plan sponsor? For Section III purposes, must the independent fiduciary be independent of the auditor or can the same firm play both roles?

Moreover, the independent fiduciary must include an express statement confirming that, to the best of the Independent Fiduciary's knowledge, no person who knew or had reason to know of the misconduct that gave rise to a violation of Section I(g) of the QPAM Class Exemption currently works at the QPAM or any party engaged on behalf of the QPAM; and a certification by the head of compliance of the QPAM stating that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: such head of compliance has diligently investigated the misconduct that gave rise to the violation of Section I(g); shared all material information regarding that investigation with the Independent Fiduciary; and the Independent Fiduciary's report is accurate and complete (emphasis supplied). It is surprising that the Department would insist that a compliance officer responsible for asset management should be required to investigate a crime in a business not under the purview of such compliance officer and perhaps in a foreign country, the laws of which are likely outside the compliance officer's knowledge.

Finally, the Independent Fiduciary's written report must be made available on the QPAM's website upon completion. It is unclear whether the website requirement means a client facing website or a public facing website.

Policies and Training

The QPAM must develop and implement written policies requiring: (1) the asset management decisions of the QPAM are conducted independently of the asset management and business activities of the Misconduct Entity; (2) the QPAM fully complies with ERISA's fiduciary duties and with ERISA and the Code's prohibited transaction provisions; (3) any filings or statements made by the QPAM to regulators on behalf of or in relation to plan clients are materially accurate and complete; (4) the QPAM does not make material misrepresentations or omissions in its communications with regulators with respect to plans or in its communications with plans; (5) the QPAM adheres to the training requirements specified in the exemption; and (6) the QPAM complies with the terms of the exemption and corrects violations promptly upon discovery.

The QPAM must also conduct, at least annually, a program of training for all relevant QPAM asset/portfolio management, trading, legal, compliance, and internal audit personnel. At a minimum, the training must cover the policies required by the exemption, ERISA and Code compliance, ethical conduct, the consequences for not complying with the exemption, and prompt reporting of wrongdoing. The training must be conducted by a professional who has been prudently selected.

Notice

Section II requires the QPAM to provide a notice containing the materials required by the QROAD exemption to plan and IRA clients, and the Department, in writing within 90 days of relying on the exemption.

Although Section II appears to offer an appealing alternative to QPAMs facing ineligibility under the QPAM Exemption, in practice its application may be limited. By way of illustration, the majority of organizations that have applied for individual exemptions in the past several years would not, by virtue of the relationship between the QPAM and the Misconduct Entity, be eligible for relief under Section II as proposed.

The proposal defines a "Related QPAM," as distinct from an "Affiliated QPAM," as "an entity that meets the definition of QPAM and that relies on [the QROAD] exemption, and with respect to which a Misconduct Entity owns a direct or indirect five (5) percent or more interest, but where the Misconduct Entity does not 'Control' the Related QPAM." Related QPAMs can rely on the relief in Section II subject to fewer conditions. Specifically, a Related QPAM must satisfy the eligibility conditions in Section II(b), and, if any additional Criminal Conviction or instance of Prohibited Misconduct occurs, the Related QPAM must follow the requirements specified in the exemption.

A QPAM that cannot rely on Section II relief may be eligible under Section III.

Section III— Exemptive Relief Under a Control Relationship Between the QPAM and the Misconduct Entity

Section III would provide relief in certain circumstances involving a relationship where the QPAM controls or is controlled by the Misconduct Entity or in the event of multiple US convictions. Examples of such circumstances include the following:

The Misconduct Entity has a single US conviction and controls or is controlled by the QPAM.

One or more Misconduct Entities that are not QPAMs have two US convictions, collectively, provided no more than one US conviction involves a Misconduct Entity that controls or is controlled by the QPAM at any time.

One or more foreign convictions by one or more Misconduct Entities where any Misconduct Entity controls or is controlled by the QPAM at any time, including where a Misconduct Entity is a QPAM .

. One or more instances of prohibited misconduct where any Misconduct Entity controls or is controlled by the QPAM at any time, including where a Misconduct Entity is a QPAM.

Significantly, Section III provides the only avenue for relief where the QPAM itself is the Misconduct Entity—but the QPAM may not be a Misconduct Entity by virtue of a US conviction. As long as the QPAM does not have a US conviction, Section III is available to corporate groups in which a QPAM has a foreign conviction or other prohibited misconduct.

As written, Section III appears to provide relief even in the event of multiple foreign convictions, NPAs, and/or DPAs. The Department clarified in the preamble that this "treatment is warranted given that foreign criminal justice systems may differ from the US system with respect to procedural rules, evidentiary standards, prosecutorial practices, judicial independence, appellate review, and other due process safeguards." Similarly, the Department stated that it believed such "treatment [of NPAs and DPAs] is warranted given that, unlike Criminal Conviction, an NPA or DPA may not involve an adjudication of guilt and may include no admission of culpability by the relevant entity, even though the agreement may describe serious misconduct and impose meaningful obligations." Since these are the very arguments the industry raised to seek the amendment of the QPAM Exemption to eliminate these grounds for disqualification, the Department does not explain why it took this route.

To rely on Section III, the QPAM must satisfy the conditions required under Section II, as well as the following additional conditions:

The QPAM must undergo an independent audit every two years, with the audit reviewed and certified by its general counsel or one of its three most senior executive officers. The proposal does not clarify whether the independent auditor and the independent fiduciary may be the same firm.

The QPAM must designate a senior compliance officer responsible for its policies and training and completing an annual written compliance report.

The QPAM must agree and warrant to its ERISA plan and IRA clients that it will: Not restrict the plan's ability to terminate or withdraw from its arrangement with the QPAM or charge any fees for doing so, with limited exceptions. Indemnify and hold harmless a plan for any actual losses resulting directly from the QPAM's violation of the QROAD exemption conditions, loss of QPAM relief due to failure to satisfy Section I(g) of the QPAM Exemption, or prohibited transactions or fiduciary breaches connected to the misconduct that led to reliance on the QROAD exemption. The proposed exemption requires the QPAM to develop and maintain written processes that clearly describe how the QPAM "identifies and quantifies" "actual losses" and how plans may recover or avoid incurring the losses for which the QPAM is indemnifying the client plan. Not require the plan to waive, limit, or qualify the QPAM's liability for violating ERISA or the Code or engaging in prohibited transactions.

There are also significant notice requirements, many of which differ from the individual exemptions, including the posting of policies and procedures on a website, with instructions on how to find those policies on the website.

QROAD Exemptions Versus Individual Exemptions

While the QROAD proposal mirrors recent individual exemptions in certain respects, its reach is considerably broader and its conditions more onerous.

For example, the QROAD proposal, like recent individual exemptions, requires a compliance officer and an auditor to confirm compliance with QROAD exemption and the QPAM Exemption; no transactions between an investment fund and a Misconduct Entity; implementation of policies and training following similar requirements; indemnity and hold harmless provisions in agreements with plan clients; and certain notices to plan clients.

Unlike recent individual exemptions, the QROAD proposal requires the additional retention of an independent fiduciary and, as noted above, the independent fiduciary's report must include a certification by the head of compliance for the QPAM that such officer "has diligently investigated the misconduct that gave rise to the violation of Section I(g) [and] shared all material information regarding that investigation with the Independent Fiduciary." Although recent individual exemptions required similar notice to be provided to plan clients, such notice could be delivered via client portal or email and was not required to be made available publicly like the notice required under the QROAD proposal.

Phase-Out Period

The proposed QROAD exemption provides a phase-out period of one year whereby a QPAM would not immediately become ineligible to rely on the QROAD exemption if it fails to comply with a condition of the exemption, provided certain conditions are met. Relief under the QROAD phase-out period requires the QPAM to provide a notice of noncompliance to plan clients and to the Department within 60 days of the noncompliance, and to manage plan assets prudently and loyally during the phase-out period. The phase-out period would begin on the date the QPAM knew of or should reasonably have known of its noncompliance. QPAMs that could not comply with the QROAD exemption may elect to utilize the QROAD phase-out period while seeking an individual exemption.

Newly-Acquired QPAMs

If a QPAM is acquired by a Misconduct Entity or an affiliate after the Misconduct Entity becomes ineligible to use the QPAM Exemption, the proposed QROAD exemption would give the newly-acquired QPAM six months after the acquisition to come into full compliance with the conditions of the QROAD exemption. If another QPAM in the corporate group is subject to an ongoing audit under the QROAD exemption, the newly acquired QPAM would have the same audit period.

Recordkeeping

A QPAM relying on the QROAD exemption must maintain records demonstrating compliance with the exemption for six years following the date of any transaction for which the QPAM relies upon the exemption. The Department noted, however, that failure to maintain records will result in loss of exemptive relief only with respect to the transactions for which records were not retained.

Preamble and Cost Analysis

In several respects, the preamble and cost analysis of the proposal are surprising. Most surprising of all is the following discussion regarding whether the QROAD exemption should require a compliance officer to be terminated, even if the officer had no knowledge of the criminal conduct, in connection with the condition that QPAM personnel must not have known of, participated in, or received compensation from any misconduct:

The Department considered whether, when a person at the Reliance QPAM knew or had reason to know of the misconduct at the time the misconduct was ongoing, or profited from the misconduct, meeting this threshold should require removal of the chief compliance officer regardless of that individual's direct involvement in the misconduct or whether the officer knew of it. The Department notes that, by virtue of their duties and purview, key management leaders can often set the stage for misconduct whether or not they are directly culpable. Moreover, it can be difficult to establish a direct causal link between misconduct conducted at lower levels and key management leaders. The Department is concerned that, ultimately, it may be immaterial if a key management leader like a chief compliance officer is unaware of misconduct, since their role is to establish controls and oversight to prevent such misconduct, and the existence of misconduct may be proof of failure in that regard. Accordingly, the Department is seeking comment regarding whether meeting the Section II eligibility threshold should require the automatic removal of the chief compliance officer or other compliance officials responsible for overseeing the conduct of the Reliance QPAM, regardless of whether they knew of the misconduct or were directly involved. (Emphasis supplied.)

The Department clarified that facts that a person "knew of or had reason to know of" would include facts that are "known to the individual or facts that should be known to the individual based on the individual's possession of sufficient information or circumstances to reasonably infer such facts," and, "with respect to an entity other than a natural person, includes facts that are known to the directors and officers of the entity or should be known to such individuals based on their possession of sufficient information or circumstances to reasonably infer such facts."

Similarly, participation is defined by reference to the definition in Section VI(t) of the QPAM Exemption, which elaborates that "participation" and related terms "refer not only to active participation in Prohibited Misconduct, but also to knowing approval of the conduct, or knowledge of such conduct without taking active steps to prohibit such conduct, including reporting the conduct to the appropriate compliance personnel."