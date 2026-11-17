Pro bono work doesn’t always stop at the border. In this episode, Lavanga Wijekoon, shareholder and Pro Bono Committee co-chair, talks with Michael Whitbread, of counsel, about a complex pro bono matter in Guernsey involving discrimination protections and the rights of a transgender-identifying child, and how Michael has used his international experience to help identify legal resources and support for the case.

Their conversation explores how attorneys can draw on colleagues and resources around the world to help address legal needs outside their own jurisdictions. Michael also shares examples from other cross-border matters and offers a simple takeaway for attorneys interested in getting involved: you don’t have to know exactly where to start to make a difference.

Each year, Littler joins the American Bar Association’s National Celebration of Pro Bono in recognizing the meaningful work of our attorneys and professional staff. Through their pro bono service, they help individuals and organizations in need and make a difference in communities near and far.

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