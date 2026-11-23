PODCAST · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Pro Bono: A Conversation With Littler’s First Pro Bono Counsel – Expanding The Reach And Impact Of Pro Bono (Podcast)
How can dedicated pro bono leadership expand access to justice and create meaningful opportunities for attorneys to serve their communities? Littler's first Pro Bono Counsel discusses strategies for connecting lawyers with impactful service opportunities and building partnerships between law firms and corporate legal departments to broaden the reach of pro bono work.
Pro bono can make a meaningful difference for individuals and communities, and dedicated leadership can help expand that impact. In her new role as Littler’s first Pro Bono Counsel, Jenny Schwendemann joins Steve Biddle, shareholder and member of the firm’s Pro Bono Committee, to discuss what the role can make possible – from connecting attorneys with meaningful opportunities to building strong relationships with legal service organizations.
The conversation also looks beyond the walls of Littler to explore how corporate legal departments can partner with outside counsel on pro bono initiatives. Jenny discusses the value those collaborations can bring to communities, attorneys and clients, and why creating more ways for lawyers to participate is central to broadening the reach of pro bono service.
Each year, Littler joins the American Bar Association’s National Celebration of Pro Bono in recognizing the meaningful work of our attorneys and professional staff. Through their pro bono service, they help individuals and organizations in need and make a difference in communities near and far.
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