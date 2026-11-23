The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

DOL Releases Final Rule Regarding Independent Contractor Status

On November 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor announced its final rule, titled “Employee or Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act.” The final rule establishes a new standard for distinguishing employees from independent contractors under the subject statutes, which is centered on two core factors – control over the work, and opportunity for profit or loss. It replaces the Biden-era unweighted multifactor test. The new rule is scheduled to take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register. For Littler’s analysis of the final rule, read here.

Status of EEOC Nominees in the Waning Days of the Lame-Duck Session

The White House has two pending Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) nominees – Catherine Eshbach to serve as general counsel for a four-year term, and Matthew Zandi to serve as commissioner for a term expiring July 1, 2031. The timeline for the current Republican-led Senate to successfully advance these EEOC nominees through the confirmation process is ticking during the waning days of the lame-duck session.

Eshbach, who currently serves as the EEOC principal deputy general counsel, was approved by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee on November 18 by a 12-10 vote, which allows her nomination to proceed to the Senate floor for a vote before the end of the year.

Zandi, who currently serves in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, was nominated to fill the seat vacated by Commissioner Jocelyn Samuels, who President Trump fired. Importantly, if confirmed, Zandi would give the EEOC a 3-1 Republican majority and help preserve a quorum on the Commission. Zandi’s nomination remains pending before the Senate HELP Committee; no confirmation is hearing scheduled at this time.

OIRA In Receipt and Review of DOL’s Final Joint Employer Rule

The White House Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) received for regulatory review the Department of Labor’s final rule that will provide an analysis for determining joint employment status under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. Once OIRA concludes its review (which period can vary) and notifies the agency, the Department can proceed to issue and publish the final rule in the Federal Register.

As background, the Department’s proposed rule includes a framework for analyzing “vertical” and “horizontal” joint employment to be applied under the subject statutes and largely tracks the joint employment rule promulgated in 2020 during the first Trump administration, which was later struck down in federal court. For further background on the proposed rule, read Littler’s analysis here.