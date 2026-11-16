Senator John Thune Re-elected to Serve as Republican Leader

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), who ran unopposed, was elected to serve as the Republican minority leader next session. Others elected to the Republican leadership team include: Senator John Barrasso (WY) as Republican whip; Senator Tom Cotton (AR) as chair of the Republican Conference; and Senator Bernie Moreno (OH) as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. As of this writing, the mid-term election count in the Senate is 55 Democrats to 44 Republicans, with the Alaska Senate race still uncalled. If Democrat Mary Peltola, who appears to be leading in the vote count, defeats Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, the Senate Democrats will be only 4 votes shy of a filibuster-proof majority.

Senator Chris VanHollen to Challenge Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

Senator Chris VanHollen (D-MD) announced on X this week that he will challenge Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) to serve as Senate majority leader in the next Congress. The Senate Democratic caucus is scheduled to vote on leadership elections on January 4.

Rep. Jim Jordan Elected to Serve as House Minority Leader

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (OH) was elected to serve as the House minority leader, defeating current Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA), next session. Given the size of the new Democratic majority in the House, many in the Republican Conference view Jordan, who co-founded the House Freedom Caucus and previously chaired the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, as “battle tested” to navigate the challenges of being in the minority. Rep. Tom Emmer (MN) was reelected to serve as the whip. Rep. Lisa McClain (MI) was elected to serve as conference chair. Rep. Brian Jack (GA) was elected to lead the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) to Become Ranking Member of Senate HELP Committee

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) will serve as the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee next session. Read his statement here. Paul is the sponsor of the National Right-to-Work Act, which would establish a national right-to-work standard, ensuring that no employee can be compelled to join a union or pay compulsory dues to keep their job. Additionally, Paul has never supported certain controversial labor reform legislation, including the “Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act” or the “Faster Labor Contracts Act.”

DOL Expected to Release Final Independent Contractor Rule

The U.S. Department of Labor is planning to release its independent contractor final rule on November 19, pursuant to the Department’s YouTube page. Per the description, “the new rule will clarify how to determine employee or independent contractor status by replacing the 2024 analysis with the earlier 2021 rule's ‘economic reality’ test, which assesses a worker's economic dependence on the employer through five factors, focusing on control and opportunity for profit or loss.” Stay tuned for Littler’s analysis next week when the final rule is released.

White House Nominates Third Republican to EEOC

On November 9, the White House nominated Matthew Zandi to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for a term expiring July 1, 2031. Zandi currently serves in the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice.

Also, the Senate HELP Committee held a hearing on November 10 regarding the nomination of Catherine Eschback to be the general counsel at the EEOC. The general counsel of the EEOC manages, coordinates, and directs the agency’s enforcement litigation program, and advises the chair and commissioners on agency policies and statutory enforcement. Read her statement here. The Committee is expected to vote on her nomination next week on November 18.