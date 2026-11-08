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ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Policy Week In Review – November 6, 2026

Littler Mendelson
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The political landscape in Washington is undergoing a significant transformation as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in 2027. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor is poised to release a final rule on independent contractor classification that could fundamentally reshape how businesses classify workers, and key appointments at federal labor agencies signal important shifts in enforcement priorities.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Shannon Meade
Shannon Meade
Jim Paretti
Jim Paretti
Alexander T. MacDonald
Alexander T. MacDonald
Maury Baskin
Maury Baskin
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At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

The Political Tides in Washington Are Shifting

The 2026 midterm election results will reshape the balance of power in Washington when the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, 2027. Democrats will control the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. What does this new political realignment mean for workplace policy? Read here for Littler WPI’s analysis. 

DOL’s Independent Contractor Final Rule Is Imminent 

The White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs recently concluded its review of the Department of Labor’s final rule regarding employee or independent contractor status under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. Barring substantial changes, it is expected that the final rule will mirror the proposed rule, which establishes a standard similar to the one the Department issued under the first Trump administration, i.e., it would simplify worker classification by focusing on two main factors—control over the work, and entrepreneurial opportunity. While other factors like amount of skill and degree of permanence of the relationship would still be relevant, they would usually be unnecessary when the two main factors point in the same direction. The final rule will likely have a 60-day effective date once published in the Federal Register

Hearing on Nomination of EEOC General Counsel Scheduled for November 10

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of Catherine Eschbach to be the general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on November 10 at 10:00AM. Eschbach currently serves as the EEOC’s principal deputy general counsel and served previously as the director of the Office Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) at the Department of Labor. 

NLRB Appoints New Solicitor 

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced the appointment of Amy Cocuzza, an attorney with years of experience at the NLRB, as its new solicitor. According to the release, Cocuzza will serve as the “the chief legal advisor and consultant to the entire Board on all questions of law regarding the Board’s general operations and on major questions of law and policy concerning the adjudication of NLRB cases in the Courts of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court,” as well as liaison from the Board to the general counsel. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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