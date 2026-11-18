ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
November 2026 California Employment Law Notes
Proskauer Rose LLP
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This comprehensive review examines the latest California employment law developments from November 2026, covering critical rulings on captive audience meetings, DEI programming challenges, arbitration enforceability, PAGA actions, Fair Chance Act compliance, religious accommodations for vaccine mandates, and retaliation protections. The analysis provides essential insights into how courts are interpreting employment statutes and what these decisions mean for workplace policies and practices.
November 2026 California Employment Law Notes
We invite you to review our newly-posted, November 2026 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Ninth Circuit Keeps California’s “Captive Audience” Meeting Ban on Hold
- White Employee’s Hostile Work Environment Claim Arising From City’s Race-Based DEI Programming Is Revived
- Employee Waived EFAA Protection By Strategically Withholding His Sexual Harassment Claim
- Arbitration Agreement Not Governed By Federal Statute Is Unenforceable Under Labor Code § 432.6
- Employee May Pursue “Headless” PAGA Action That Cannot Be Compelled To Arbitration
- Civil Rights Dept. May Investigate Claims Of Out-Of-State Employee
- City Waived Privilege Over Fair Chance Act Assessments Prepared With Assistance Of Counsel
- Applicant Must Prove Harm From Employer’s Procedural Violation Of Fair Chance Act
- School District Violated Labor Code By Rejecting Applicants Based On Expunged Misdemeanor Convictions
- Individual Supervisors Cannot Be Held Personally Liable For Retaliation Under Labor Code § 1102.5
- FEHA Does Not Alter Common Law Presumption Of Corporate Separateness
- Prevailing Employer Could Not Recover Costs Absent Finding That Employee’s FEHA Claims Were Frivolous
- Unpaid Leave Was A Reasonable Religious Accommodation For Unvaccinated Teacher
- Nurse’s Religious Exemption Letter Should Have Been Considered On Motion To Dismiss
- Hospital Established Undue Hardship In Denying Nurse’s Religious Exemption From Vaccine Mandate
- $7.8 Million Verdict For Employees Who Were Denied Religious Accommodation From Vaccine Mandate Is Affirmed
- PREP Act Bars Employee’s Challenge To City’s COVID-19 Testing And Masking Policy
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.