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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Not On The Papers: Connecticut Federal Court Denies Cross-Motions For Summary Judgment In EEOC Challenge To Hospital’s Age-Based Physician Screening Policy

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A federal court denied cross-motions for summary judgment in an EEOC lawsuit challenging a hospital's policy requiring physicians aged 70 and older to undergo cognitive and eye testing. The decision highlights the fact-intensive nature of age discrimination defenses in safety-sensitive industries and signals that such policies will likely be tested at trial rather than resolved early in litigation.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Jennifer A. Riley
Jennifer A. Riley
Karla Mardueño
Karla Mardueño
Denis Yavorskiy
Denis Yavorskiy
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Duane Morris Takeaways:On October 23, 2026, in EEOC v. Yale New Haven Hosp., Inc., No. 3:20-CV-00187 (D. Conn. Oct. 23, 2026), Judge Kari A. Dooley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut denied cross-motions for summary judgment in a closely watched suit brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (“ADEA”) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”). The suit challenges a hospital policy requiring physicians aged 70 and older to undergo cognitive and eye testing. The Court held that genuine disputes of material fact precluded judgment for either side on the hospital’s bona fide occupational qualification (“BFOQ”) defense and its “business necessity” defense. Judge Dooley put it bluntly: “This case cannot be tried on the papers.”Id. at *13.

The decision highlights how fact-intensive defenses play out when an employer relies on age as a proxy for safety-related job qualifications. Employers in health care and other safety-sensitive industries should expect that age-triggered screening policies will be tested at trial and might not be resolved early in the litigation.

Case Background

Yale New Haven Hospital, Inc. (“YNHH”) is a private, non-profit hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. YNHH adopted a Late Career Practitioner Policy (“LCPP”), which requires practitioners aged 70 and over who want to obtain or renew clinical privileges to undergo “ophthalmic and neuropsychological testing” at appointment and every two years thereafter. Id. at *2-3. If testing reveals signs of impairment, more tests may be recommended, and Yale’s Medical Staff then decides on privileges after further review.

The EEOC sued on behalf of YNHH physicians over age 70, alleging that the LCPP is age discrimination under the ADEA and an unlawful employment practice under the ADA. After almost three years of discovery, both parties moved for summary judgment.

The Court’s Analysis

Judge Dooley explained that the case “will turn on Yale’s BFOQ and ‘business necessity’ affirmative defenses,” and that “these inquiries are fact intensive and cannot be resolved on the record evidence.” Id. at *8. Yale argued that patient safety is the “foundational purpose” of the LCPP and that age is the single greatest indicator of cognitive decline. The EEOC countered that the policy is “far too broad in its design” and unnecessary given Yale’s existing competency metrics and “exemplary safety record.” Id. at *8.

The ADA Business Necessity Defense

First, Judge Dooley found a genuine issue of material fact over whether the LCPP “genuinely serves” patient safety. Id. at *9. The parties presented dueling experts. While the EEOC’s expert opined that neuropsychological tests “often do not accurately predict real-world behavior,” Yale’s experts countered that the tests are “well-accepted within the field of psychometrics.” Id. at *9-10. Because weighing that conflict is a job for the factfinder, the question of whether the LCPP is “vital to Yale’s business” had to go to trial. Id. at *10.

Second, the parties disputed whether the LCPP is overly broad. The EEOC pointed out that the policy covers practitioners who only teach and do not see patients, while Yale responded that those practitioners train others who will care for patients. Judge Dooley held that the reasonableness of Yale’s policy “will require assessment of the factual record upon a trial of this matter” and may turn on a “quantitative assessment” of how many non-treating physicians are covered. Id. at *11.

The ADEA BFOQ Defense

Yale argued that age is “a legitimate proxy for the safety-related job qualifications” because “it is impossible or highly impractical to deal with the older employees on an individualized basis.” Id. at *6, 11. The experts again disagreed. Yale’s expert relied on a study estimating that cognitive impairment “may be as high as 28% in physicians aged 70 years and older,” while the EEOC’s expert opined that the rate at age 70, the LCPP’s trigger, is “probably below 5%.” Id. at *12. The Court held that the proxy question presented “a genuine issue of material fact.” Id. at *12.

Judge Dooley also found a “fundamental factual dispute” over whether individualized assessment is impractical. Id. at *13. Yale argued that the LCPP is “proactive and forward looking,” while its existing metrics identify problems only “after the fact, and perhaps after a patient has been harmed.” Id. at *13. Judge Dooley framed the question as whether Yale’s current methods are adequate or “whether the LCPP is a ‘solution in search of a problem.’” Id. at *13. Judge Dooley acknowledged “Yale’s significant interest in patient safety” but explained that the disputes over the LCPP’s “purpose; its function; its implementation; its efficacy; its impact” are “the very disputes that are determinative of the claims.” Id. at *13-14. She also criticized the parties’ “largely unusable” Local Rule 56(a) statements. Id. at *11 n.12. She denied both motions and announced a conference to schedule trial.

Implications For Employers

Yale New Haven Hospital shows that age-based safety policies often will be won or lost on the factual record, not on legal argument. The case turned on whether the LCPP actually works, whether it is properly tailored, and whether age 70 is the right line. Those are likely going to involve questions for experts and factfinders.

The Court observed that the case matters “to the health care industry generally as well as other industries where age is arguably a ‘legitimate proxy’ for safety related job qualifications.” Id. at *14.

Employers with age-triggered screening programs should build that empirical record before a policy is challenged. For example, they should make sure covered positions match safety-sensitive duties, develop data supporting the specific age cutoff, apply the program uniformly, and document why individualized competency metrics cannot address the risk proactively.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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