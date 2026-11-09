New York Department Of Labor Issues Guidance On “Trapped At Work Act”

At a Glance

NYSDOL confirms that the Trapped at Work Act applies to new agreements, or new or amended terms in existing agreements, entered into on or after December 19, 2026.

Truly voluntary repayment agreements that are separate from accepting or maintaining employment fall outside the Act’s prohibition.

The guidance clarifies permissible repayment triggers, educational expenses, misconduct, and optional advances of performance-based payments and paid leave.

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) issued guidance on the Trapped at Work Act, addressing several important questions about existing agreements, voluntary benefits, and permissible repayment obligations, about which we reported previously.1 The guidance provides employers with a clearer framework for reviewing repayment arrangements before the Act’s December 19, 2026 effective date.

Effective Date and Existing Agreements

NYSDOL’s guidance confirms that the Act applies to new agreements, or new or amended terms in existing agreements, entered into on or after December 19, 2026. This resolves an open question because the chapter amendment did not expressly address whether it applied to agreements executed before the effective date. Under this interpretation, an existing repayment obligation does not become subject to the Act merely because it continues after December 19, 2026. Employers should nevertheless review new agreements and amendments entered into on or after that date for compliance.

Voluntary Agreements

The Act generally prohibits employers from requiring an employee or prospective employee to execute an employment promissory note as a condition of employment. NYSDOL explains that an agreement is not a condition of employment if it is truly voluntary and separate from accepting or maintaining employment, meaning the employee can begin or continue employment without agreeing to its terms.

This clarification is significant for optional bonus, relocation, tuition assistance, and similar programs. Because a genuinely voluntary arrangement falls outside the Act’s prohibition, it does not necessarily need to qualify for a statutory exception. Employers relying on this interpretation should clearly disclose and document that employees may decline the arrangement without affecting their employment and ensure that the program operates accordingly.

NYSDOL also explains that the Act applies only to arrangements between an employer, its agent or assignee, and an employee, not to those between an employee and a third party such as a lender-borrower loan-forgiveness program dependent on continued employment. Agreements expressly allowed or required under statute or common law are also excluded.

Educational Repayment Agreements

The guidance reiterates the requirements for the exception for an employer that provides tuition, fees, and required educational materials for a transferable credential. These requirements include:

the agreement must be in a separate written contract;

obtaining the credential cannot be a condition of employment;

the repayment amount must be disclosed in advance and cannot exceed the employer's qualifying costs;

repayment must be prorated proportionally over the required employment period without acceleration upon separation; and

repayment cannot be required following an employer-initiated termination except for misconduct.

NYSDOL describes a “transferable credential” as a degree, diploma, license, certificate, or documented evidence of skill proficiency or course completion that employers widely recognize in the relevant industry and that demonstrably enhances employability with other employers. Employer-specific or nontransferable training and mandated safety or compliance training do not qualify. Examination and licensing fees may qualify when they are part of obtaining the credential. The guidance also confirms that an employer must actually have paid the costs it seeks to recover under a statutory exception, emphasizing the statute's use of the term “repay.” Employers should retain records supporting qualifying expenditures and repayment calculations.

Bonuses, Relocation Assistance, and Repayment Triggers

The Act permits certain repayment agreements involving financial bonuses, relocation assistance, and other non-educational incentives, payments, or benefits not tied to specific job performance. NYSDOL confirms that repayment may be required following a voluntary departure or termination for misconduct, provided the employer did not misrepresent the position's duties or requirements. Repayment cannot be required under this exception if the employer terminates the employee for a reason other than misconduct or if the employee was misled about the job.

This interpretation resolves the open question identified in a previous article about voluntary resignations. NYSDOL explains that references in the exceptions to an employee being "terminated" mean an employer-initiated separation. Its examples distinguish a resignation or discharge for misconduct, which may trigger signing-bonus repayment, from a position elimination or resignation prompted by misrepresented job requirements, which may not.

NYSDOL defines “misconduct” as behavior detrimental to the employer’s interests or violating a reasonable work condition, which may include conduct that an employer’s policy defines as “for cause.” Employers should evaluate repayment triggers against that standard rather than assume that every event described as cause in an agreement necessarily qualifies.

Optional Performance-Based Payments and Advanced Leave

NYSDOL’s guidance illustrates how a voluntary payment arrangement can fall outside the Act’s prohibition, using an example in which an employee may choose to receive a performance-based payment before meeting the targets. Although the non-educational incentive exception excludes payments tied to specific job performance, repayment may be required if the employee can instead defer payment until the targets are met. Accepting the advance is then not a condition of employment.

The guidance similarly permits repayment of voluntarily accepted paid leave advanced before it is earned if the employee leaves before the agreed date. It also recognizes lawful wage advances under New York’s wage deduction rules in Labor Law Section 193 and 12 NYCRR Section 195-5.2. Given the specific requirements for advances on wages under New York law, employers should separately evaluate any payroll deduction under applicable wage-payment requirements. A permissible repayment obligation does not itself authorize a deduction from wages.

Enforcement and Penalties

NYSDOL confirms that the Act contains no express private right of action. The Department will evaluate complaints and may impose civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, considering employer size, good-faith belief in compliance, the gravity of the violation, and prior violations. If an employer sues to enforce a promissory note rendered void by the Act, an employee who successfully defends the action may recover attorneys' fees.

Practical Next Steps

Employers should inventory repayment arrangements that will be entered into or amended on or after December 19, 2026, determine whether each is genuinely voluntary, and evaluate covered agreements under the applicable exception. Optional programs should clearly preserve the employee's ability to decline without affecting their employment. Educational agreements relying on the statutory exception should separately document qualifying costs, advance disclosure, proportional repayment reductions, and permissible separation triggers. Employers may also want to review bonus and relocation repayment terms and separately assess any proposed payroll deductions with employment counsel.

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