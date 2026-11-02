Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

New Jersey Federal Court Affirms “Modest Factual Showing” Required During Conditional Certification Of FLSA Collective Action

Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Contributor
Explore more from Duane Morris LLP

A federal court in New Jersey upheld conditional certification of an FLSA collective action involving insurance sales agents who alleged unpaid compensation for computer system login/logout time and improper overtime calculations. The decision examines whether remote and non-remote employees can be grouped together and clarifies the evidentiary standards required at the conditional certification stage.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Shannon Noelle
Shannon Noelle
Olga Romadin
Olga Romadin
Author LinkedIn connections

Duane Morris Takeaways:On October 12, 2026, Judge Brian R. Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey denied an employer’s Rule 72 objection of Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer’s decision granting conditional certification in Dotson, et al. v. TZ Insurance Solutions LLC, Case No. 2:25-CV-13323 (D.N.J. Oct. 12, 2026). Three named plaintiffs, former and current sales agent employees of the insurance company-defendant, brought a collective action alleging the Company violated the FLSA by failing to compensate them for time spend logging in and out of computer systems and excluded non-discretionary bonus and commission payments from the regular rate of pay. The Company challenged the Magistrate Judge’s conditional certification decision on the basis that it did not adequately consider the Company’s declarations regarding its timekeeping process and certified an overbroad collective action not requested in the complaint that included non-remote and remote employees. These arguments were rejected as was the Company’s request for interlocutory review of whether the two-step framework is applicable in the Third Circuit. The Court opined that a two-step process applies requiring only a “modest factual showing” at the first, conditional certification stage during which Plaintiffs can rely on declarations establishing that “similarly situated plaintiffs do in fact exist” that were affected by a common employer policy.

Case Background

Plaintiffs Kimberly Dotson, Jennifer Connor, and Amenda McConnell brought a putative collective action individually and on behalf of others similarly situated, against TZ Insurance Solutions LLC (“TZ Insurance,” or “Defendant”), alleging violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) and common law by failing to compensate them for all time worked. Id. at 2. Plaintiffs, current and former hourly insurance sales agents that all worked remotely, specifically alleged that TZ Insurance did not pay them for required pre-shift, meal-period, and post-shift bootup and boot-down work, and that it underpaid their overtime by leaving non-discretionary bonus and commission payments out of their regular rate of pay. Id.

The Company moved to dismiss the claims, but the District Court denied the motion. Id.  On February 11, 2026, Plaintiffs moved for conditional certification. On July 29, 2026, Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer granted the motion. On August 12, 2026, the Company challenged the ruling. It advanced three arguments challenging the Magistrate Judge’s decision, including: (1) it failed to consider Defendants’ declarations explaining its timekeeping process for Sales Agents and detailing two studies it commissioned to estimate the time it takes Sales Agents to bootup and log-in or shut down and log out of computer systems; (2) it was overbroad in conditionally certifying a group of non-remote and remote Sales Agents that are not similarly situated; and (3) included a breach of contract claim that could not be certified under the FLSA because it was not pled as such in the complaint. Id. at 4. The Company also requested, in the alternative, for certification of an interlocutory appeal on the question of whether the two-step framework for FLSA actions applies in the Third Circuit. Id. Defendants’ three arguments were denied as was its request for interlocutory certification of whether the two-step framework applies.

The Court’s Ruling

As to the Company’s first challenge, the Court, in rejecting the argument, found that the first stage of conditional certification requires only a “modest factual showing” to demonstrate a “factual nexus between the manner in which the employer’s alleged policy affected him or her and the manner in which it affected the proposed collective” and that “similarly situated plaintiffs do in fact exist.” Id. at 5. This factual showing, to be clear, is a low threshold requiring just “something beyond mere speculation.” Id. As such, the Court found that Defendants’ declarations regarding timekeeping processes went to the merits of Plaintiffs’ claims as the evidence “seeks to disprove Plaintiffs’ allegations of the timekeeping process Defendant required them to perform and the amount of time the processes took.” Id. at 6-7. Moreover, on the modest factual showing front, the Court found that though Magistrate Judge Hammer’s “conclusion was based on Plaintiffs’ declarations, courts in this circuit have consistently found declarations sufficient to satisfy Plaintiff’s burden of demonstrating similarly situated plaintiffs exist.” Id. This portion of the Court’s opinion underscores the leniency of the modest factual showing standard; whereas, Plaintiffs’ declarations were sufficient to meet their burden, Defendants’ declarations were insufficient to rebut their showing. 

In rejecting the Company’s second challenge, the Court found that “Plaintiffs’ declarations alleged the same policies applied to all Sales Agents” and that the Company’s declarations did not dispute this point, either. Id. at 7. The Court also noted that Plaintiffs submitted job postings for the Sales Agent position, which listed uniform responsibilities for remote and location-specific Sales Agents. Id. All of which the Court reasoned supported the Magistrate Judge’s finding that Sales Agents were subject to the same treatment, “amounting to the required modest factual showing.” Id. The Court clarified, “Judge Hammer was not yet required to determine [if] the members of the collective were in fact similarly situated to the named plaintiffs.” Id.

As to the Company’s third challenge, the District Court found that Plaintiffs did allege that the Company’s failure to include commissions and non-discretionary bonus payments into the regular rate of pay violated the FLSA disagreeing with Defendant’s claim that such a claim was not asserted in the operative complaint. Id. at 8. The Court also found that the claim that Magistrate Judge Hammer certified was separate and distinct from the breach of contract claim — i.e., Plaintiffs alleged that they were not paid commissions in breach of their sales agent agreements and also alleged that such commissions were not factored into the regular rate of pay resulting in an underpayment of overtime pay. Id. at 9. The second allegation was certified as part of the FLSA collective action. Id. The Court further noted that the Third Circuit has rejected the argument that the regular rate of pay under the FLSA always has to be “actual wages.” Id. Therefore, Plaintiffs simply brought two concurrent claims as they are permitted to do under applicable case law. Id.

Finally, as to the Company’s request, in the alternative, that the Court certify the question of whether a two-step framework applies for interlocutory review, the Court declined to do so. It opined that this a settled area in the of law in the Third Circuit. Id. at 12.

Implications for Companies

The District Court’s decision in Dotson reinforces the Third Circuit’s firm adherence to the “modest factual showing” standard and the leniency in applicable of this standard as a practical matter. In opposing conditional certification, employers would be well-advised to submit detailed declarations and documents showing differences in policies applicable to the proposed collective (remote vs. non-remote and locale-specific) and should also draft job postings carefully to avoid what could be viewed as concessions in litigation.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

DOL Takes Another Step Towards Eliminating The 80/20 Rule For Tipped Employees

On October 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued Field Assistance Bulletin No. 2026-1, formally withdrawing three opinion letters that served as the foundation for the so-called “80/20 Rule” governing tipped employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The DOL also confirmed that its current enforcement guidance does not impose a percentage-based limit on the time a tipped employee may spend performing related, non-tip-producing duties. Instead, the inquiry focuses on whether the employee’s duties are related to the employee’s tipped occupation.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Ford Harrison LLP
Ford Harrison LLP
Article

DOL Scraps Plan To Eliminate 450+ FLSA Interpretive Regulations

The Department of Labor has reversed course on its controversial proposal to remove over 450 long-standing Fair Labor Standards Act interpretations from federal regulations. What does this mean for employers who have relied on these familiar guidelines for decades to ensure wage and hour compliance? The withdrawal brings stability to industries like retail, construction, and motor carriers...
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

DHS Proposes $70,000 And $30,000 Fees For F-1 Optional Practical Training

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed a controversial new rule requiring SEVP-certified schools to pay substantial fees—$70,000 for a student's first Optional Practical Training recommendation and $30,000 for each subsequent OPT application, including STEM extensions. With only a 30-day comment period and potential annual costs reaching up to $16.5 billion across nearly 2,500 affected institutions, the proposed regulation is expected to face significant legal challenges if finalized.
United StatesImmigration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

SEC Proposes Rule Amendments To Expand Retail Access To Private Markets

The SEC has proposed sweeping amendments to expand retail investor access to private market strategies, including changes to performance-based compensation rules for registered investment advisers and modernization of the interval fund framework. The proposals also explore new credential-based pathways for individuals to qualify as accredited investors, potentially opening private offerings to a broader pool of eligible participants.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Court Of Appeal Finds That An Employment Arbitration Agreement Entered Into “Freely And Voluntarily” Actually Was Forced, Illegal, And Invalid Under California Law

The California Court of Appeal ruled that requiring employees to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment violates California Labor Code section 432.6 when the Federal Arbitration Act does not apply. The court found that even agreements stating they are "voluntary" on their face may be unenforceable if evidence shows employees had no real choice but to sign or seek other employment.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP