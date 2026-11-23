The MNAA’s strict requirements do not cover a “noncompetition agreement … outside of an employment relationship.”

A noncompete signed by an employee’s parent company, but not by the employer itself, is unenforceable under the Massachusetts Noncompetition Agreement Act (MNAA), G.L. c. 149, § 24L. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) unanimously so held on November 17, 2026, in Anaplan Parent, LP v. Brennan, SJC-13917, affirming the Superior Court’s denial of preliminary injunctive relief. The court also held that such a covenant in a parent’s equity agreement is not a “noncompetition agreement … outside of an employment relationship” that can escape the MNAA’s requirements.

Background

The noncompete at issue was signed by the parent company, not the employer. The employee, Brennan, joined his employer in 2019 and later signed three equity incentive agreements with the employer’s corporate great-grandparent (parent), agreeing to a 12-month noncompete in exchange for equity in the parent. The parent’s interim chief financial officer signed the agreements. The subsidiary employer did not sign, although it was named a third-party beneficiary. An annex tracked certain MNAA requirements for Massachusetts employees, including a 10-business-day review period and a carveout for termination without cause.

In July 2025, Brennan left to join a competitor of his former employer. The Massachusetts Superior Court denied the parent’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, and the SJC transferred the appeal on its own initiative.

The SJC’s Holding

The Parent Is Not the “Employer”

The MNAA requires that a noncompete be “signed by both the employer and employee” but does not define “employer.” An “employer” under the MNAA is, at a minimum, the entity for which the employee performs services, and a parent ordinarily is not the employer of its subsidiary’s employees. The court drew its reading from the act’s definition of “employee,” which incorporates the independent contractor statute, G.L. c. 149, § 148B, and from the established rule that “the entity for [which] the individual directly performs services is ordinarily the individual’s employer.”

The court rejected each proffered theory for treating the parent as the employer. The parent did not hire, fire, supervise or pay Brennan. The court found no record support for a joint venture as to Brennan, declined to borrow the broader definition of “employer” in G.L. c. 149, § 1, which applies only to other sections of Chapter 149, and refused to narrow the term to a parent acting solely in its subsidiary’s interest. Having taken advantage of corporate separateness, the court reasoned, the companies “may not disavow that form when it is to their advantage.”

The Covenant Was Not “Outside” the Employment Relationship

The MNAA’s strict requirements do not cover a “noncompetition agreement … outside of an employment relationship.” The court explained, however, that a covenant “tethered to the employee’s employment relationship” remains subject to the MNAA, even if the employer did not sign it. The court rejected Anaplan’s fallback argument that the covenant fell outside the act, noting that Brennan entered into it in connection with his employment, the restriction ran from the end of that employment and the subsidiary employer was a named third-party beneficiary. Accordingly, the MNAA applied.

No Windfall Argument or Reformation Rescue

The minimum requirements apply “regardless of the corporate form chosen by a parent and a subsidiary.” The court rejected the argument that the signature requirement is merely “technical” or that enforcing it creates a windfall for employees. It also held that the MNAA’s reformation provision cannot expand the meaning of “employer,” and that unspecified “tax consequences” and “formalities of partnership law” did not excuse the missing employer signature.

What Survived

The decision affects only the noncompete provision. The equity agreements’ confidentiality, nonsolicitation and nondisparagement covenants fall outside the MNAA, and Anaplan separately obtained a temporary restraining order barring Brennan from accessing its confidential and trade secret information. A parent may still enforce a noncompete against a limited partner who works for a subsidiary: “All that is needed is compliance with the act’s minimum requirements.”

What Should Employers Do?

Have the Actual Employing Entity Sign Every Noncompete

The entity for which the employee directly performs services should be a named party and signatory to every noncompete covered by the MNAA, whether it appears in an offer letter, employment agreement or equity award. Naming the employer as a third-party beneficiary is not enough. In equity programs, add the employing subsidiary as a countersignatory or place the noncompete in a separate employer-level agreement.

Audit Existing Agreements

Identify every Massachusetts employee whose only noncompete was signed only by a parent or other affiliate, and not the employer. Do not assume that an older employment agreement fills the gap. In Anaplan, the companies did not contend that the noncompete in Brennan’s 2019 employment agreement was enforceable, and the SJC noted that it also likely failed the MNAA because, among other things, it did not appear to state that the employee had the right to consult counsel.

Confirm Compliance with All MNAA “Minimum Requirements”

The signature requirement is only one of the act’s minimum requirements:

A noncompete must be in writing and signed by both the employer and the employee;

A noncompete must be supported by garden leave or other mutually agreed upon consideration independent from continued employment;

A noncompete must be provided at least 10 business days before it takes effect; and

A noncompete must state that the employee has the right to consult counsel.

Additionally, a noncompete generally may not exceed one year absent wrongdoing, and no more than two years in that event; must be no broader than necessary to protect legitimate business interests; and must be reasonable in geographic reach and scope.

The act also bars noncompetes for most hourly workers and for employees who have been fired or laid off.

Layer Protections

Confidentiality, nonsolicitation and invention assignment covenants fall outside the MNAA and survived in Anaplan, making them critical where a noncompete may be vulnerable. Employers may also consider covenants barring former employees from transacting business with the employer’s clients.

Conclusion

Anaplan sets a bright-line rule: A noncompete subject to the MNAA must be signed by the entity that actually employs the employee, as well as the employee. Employers that grant equity through parent entities or affiliates to any Massachusetts employees should promptly confirm that the actual employer signs their noncompetes and that every other statutory requirement is met.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Bronwyn L. Roberts, Shannon Hampton Sutherland, Lawrence H. Pockers, any of the attorneys in our Employment, Labor, Benefits and Immigration Practice Group, any of the attorneys in our Trade Secrets and Non-Compete Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.