Littler Lounge: Workplace Violence Prevention And Crisis Response (Podcast)

Workplace safety isn’t just about responding when something goes wrong. It’s about identifying risks, asking questions, soliciting input, and making informed decisions before a situation reaches a breaking point. In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave sit down with Littler shareholder Adam Fiss to discuss the complexities of workplace violence prevention and response, from threat assessments and mental health considerations to crisis planning and emerging legal requirements. As Adam explains, there is rarely a one-size-fits-all answer when employers are faced with potential threats or high-stakes situations. Their conversation examines how employers can work to balance safety obligations with the realities of mana

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ging a modern workforce.