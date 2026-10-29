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PODCAST · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Littler Lounge: Workplace Violence Prevention And Crisis Response (Podcast)

Littler Mendelson
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Workplace safety requires proactive risk identification and informed decision-making before situations escalate. This discussion explores the complexities of workplace violence prevention, threat assessments, mental health considerations, and crisis planning as employers navigate their safety obligations while managing modern workforce realities.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Claire B. Deason
Claire B. Deason
Nicole S. LeFave
Nicole S. LeFave
Adam Fiss
Adam Fiss
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Workplace safety isn’t just about responding when something goes wrong. It’s about identifying risks, asking questions, soliciting input, and making informed decisions before a situation reaches a breaking point. In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave sit down with Littler shareholder Adam Fiss to discuss the complexities of workplace violence prevention and response, from threat assessments and mental health considerations to crisis planning and emerging legal requirements. As Adam explains, there is rarely a one-size-fits-all answer when employers are faced with potential threats or high-stakes situations. Their conversation examines how employers can work to balance safety obligations with the realities of mana

ging a modern workforce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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