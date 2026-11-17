The votes are (mostly) counted, and attention is turning to what the midterm results could mean for employers. Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Jim Paretti and Shannon Meade of Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute to break down the new political landscape and the workplace issues employers should be watching. They dig into what may, and may not, change in Washington, what to expect from federal agencies, and why some of the biggest workplace policy developments may come from states and localities over the next two years.

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