PODCAST · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Littler Lounge: Midterms In The Rearview – What May Be Ahead For Employers (Podcast)
The midterm elections have reshaped the political landscape, but what do these results mean for workplace policy and employer obligations? Littler's Workplace Policy Institute experts examine the shifting dynamics in Washington and explore why state and local governments may drive the most significant employment law developments over the next two years.
The votes are (mostly) counted, and attention is turning to what the midterm results could mean for employers. Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Jim Paretti and Shannon Meade of Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute to break down the new political landscape and the workplace issues employers should be watching. They dig into what may, and may not, change in Washington, what to expect from federal agencies, and why some of the biggest workplace policy developments may come from states and localities over the next two years.
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