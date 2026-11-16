Littler Lounge: AI At Work - A Reality Check On Adoption, Efficiency And Employee Use (Podcast)

AI was supposed to make work more efficient. So why does using it sometimes feel like more work? Britney Torres, Senior Counsel and co-chair of Littler’s AI & Technology practice group, joins Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave to skip the “AI can write your emails!” conversation and tackle the more complicated questions that come with putting AI to work. Why aren’t employees embracing AI as quickly as expected? What happens when you drop new technology into old workflows? And what do employers do when AI starts helping employees draft detailed accommodation requests?

And because one episode can only contain so many existential questions about the future of work, Britney is helping lead Littler’s Future of Work Summit, November 2-3 in Washington, D.C. Claire and Nicole will be there too as Littler attorneys tackle the new, novel and not-so-easy-to-answer issues changing the workplace.

self

Listen on SoundCloud| All Littler Podcasts