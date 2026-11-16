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PODCAST · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Littler Lounge: AI At Work - A Reality Check On Adoption, Efficiency And Employee Use (Podcast)

Littler Mendelson
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AI was supposed to streamline workplace efficiency, but implementation often creates unexpected friction. Britney Torres, Senior Counsel and co-chair of Littler's AI & Technology practice group, explores why employee adoption lags behind expectations, how new technology clashes with existing workflows, and what happens when AI empowers employees to draft sophisticated accommodation requests that challenge traditional HR processes.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Claire B. Deason
Claire B. Deason
Nicole S. LeFave
Nicole S. LeFave
Britney N. Torres
Britney N. Torres
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AI was supposed to make work more efficient. So why does using it sometimes feel like more work? Britney Torres, Senior Counsel and co-chair of Littler’s AI & Technology practice group, joins Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave to skip the “AI can write your emails!” conversation and tackle the more complicated questions that come with putting AI to work. Why aren’t employees embracing AI as quickly as expected? What happens when you drop new technology into old workflows? And what do employers do when AI starts helping employees draft detailed accommodation requests?

And because one episode can only contain so many existential questions about the future of work, Britney is helping lead Littler’s Future of Work Summit, November 2-3 in Washington, D.C. Claire and Nicole will be there too as Littler attorneys tackle the new, novel and not-so-easy-to-answer issues changing the workplace.

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