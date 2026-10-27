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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Getting It Right Before It Goes Wrong: Proactive Reviews Of Policies, Procedures, And Practices For Handling Sexual Misconduct Reports

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
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Universities and organizations face mounting pressure to demonstrate that their sexual misconduct policies are effective and credible in practice. Recent legislation extending statutes of limitations and heightened public scrutiny mean institutions can no longer wait for crises to emerge. This article examines best practices for conducting independent, trauma-informed reviews that address historical failures while building durable compliance frameworks for the future.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Jacqueline Kelly
Jacqueline Kelly
Kenya K. Davis
Kenya K. Davis
Alison L. Anderson
Alison L. Anderson

Universities and other institutions are facing mounting pressure to show that their policies and procedures for addressing sexual misconduct are effective, consistent, and credible in practice, not merely legally compliant. Recent high-profile scrutiny of reports of sexual misconduct at universities has focused not just on the individual allegations, but on the university’s response, including the actions and inactions of university leadership. These pressures are not limited to campuses. Many companies and organizations face similar questions when procedures for reports of sexual misconduct break down. Was it reported? Was it investigated properly? Was it escalated to the right people? Was the outcome fair and proportionate? Was the response in compliance with federal and state law requirements? The message to boards and corporate leadership is clear: Institutions cannot wait for something to go wrong to act.

Liability in this area is growing: Recent legislation extending statutes of limitations for claims against institutional actors, including for enabling, facilitating, or covering up sexual abuse, means that conduct from years past can expose institutions to legal liability in addition to reputational harm. And the stakes go beyond legal exposure. Organizations in a competitive environment cannot afford to be seen as condoning, or unresponsive to, sexual misconduct. When the right steps are not taken, institutions lose trust, risk losing top talent, and erode short- and long-term financial performance. The damage can be swift: Independent press and social media can take a single incident viral within days, bringing intense scrutiny as the response plays out in real time.

On the other hand, proactive reviews of a company or university’s policies, procedures, and practices can address concerns before they become a crisis. This article discusses best practices for a credible, effective review.

Foundations: Independence and Subject Matter Expertise

How a review is conducted matters as much as what it finds. The credibility and independence of an investigation are critical to repairing past missteps and restoring reputational stability. Put simply, the perception of taking the matter seriously is just as important as actually taking it seriously. Where internal processes have been challenged, an independent investigation by qualified counsel with expertise in sexual misconduct investigations is critical.

First, the investigation must be demonstrably independent, methodical, and fair; and its findings must hold up under examination by multiple constituencies. Independence means more than hiring outside reviewers. It requires clear lines of communication with stakeholders and real separation between those stakeholders and the reviewers' investigative judgments. Boards, students, employees, regulators, and the public need to trust that the review was done the right way. A review perceived as self-serving can do more harm than no review at all.

But independence alone is not enough. Sexual misconduct investigations require specialized, trauma-informed techniques and subject-matter expertise. Given the uniquely sensitive subject matter, trained practitioners and investigators who have worked directly with survivors of sexual offenses and providers of support services bring tools that make fact-finding more reliable. Moreover, those conducting the review must be well-familiar with the shifting legal landscape under Title VII and Title IX, along with applicable state and local requirements, which in some respects are not consistent with federal requirements and enforcement trends.

Further, any review should account for perspectives of community stakeholders, including as applicable, student-led organizations, employee groups, nonprofit organizations, and advocacy groups. Seeking out these perspectives promotes buy-in both privately and publicly when incidents do arise and the institution’s response is under scrutiny. Plus, many of these stakeholders can speak to the concerns of survivors, which the institution may not otherwise directly confront due to the well-documented reluctance of survivors to report because of fear of retaliation or not being believed. One overall aim should be to formulate recommendations that close the gaps of official reporting and improve outcomes for survivors and other affected parties.

Looking Backward: Identifying and Remediating Historical Problems

An effective review must first look backward. Organizations should assess how their existing policies and procedures have operated historically to identify what has succeeded and what has not. This review should consider reporting, investigation, decision-making, escalation, information-sharing, and coordination among the constituencies involved. When there may be criminal activity reported, it also should include procedures for reporting to and coordinating with legal authorities. In general, reviews of institutional procedures should look at the training programs in place for all personnel who handle any part of the process of responding to sexual misconduct complaints, including all touchpoints with individuals who report abuse or harassment. For educational institutions with on-campus police departments, law enforcement-specific reviews are advised, including considering the training and experience of the personnel who receive, document, and investigate claims of sexual misconduct, and who coordinate with other parts of the university, including the personnel responsible for Title IX investigations and off-campus authorities.

A policy can look sound on paper and still fail when applied. Consider a case in which an institution investigates and reaches a serious administrative finding, but the sanction is later reduced on appeal so substantially that there are no meaningful restrictions on the responsible individual. In that case, the process seemingly worked at one stage and failed at another. Those gaps are exactly what a backward-looking review is designed to find. Identifying them, and acknowledging and addressing their consequences, is essential to repairing past missteps and restoring trust.

An independent review of past practices also matters because standard, internal reviews or audits often miss process failures. When organizations rely on their usual processes to investigate or prevent sexual misconduct, they often lack the broader perspective and subject-matter expertise needed to spot those failures and address the legal, reputational, and organizational challenges that follow. By contrast, an independent investigation by outside advisers who have experience with both trauma-informed techniques and high-stakes, sensitive investigations will establish the facts of what happened and reveal how and why issues arose and whether institutional shortcomings contributed to those issues.

Looking Forward: Building Durable, Legally Sound Systems

A review that only looks back is incomplete. The goal should not be simply to examine what happened, but to ensure the organization has a clear, consistent and durable framework that can meet heightened scrutiny. That requires evaluating the current framework against both the applicable legal requirements and leading practices in the industry. The relevant legal requirements depend on the type of organization, including Title IX for educational institutions that receive federal funding and Title VII for employers, and other analogous state law requirements (such as ones that go beyond federal requirements, like the New York City Human Rights Law, which offers additional protections including to employees who are victims of domestic violence, stalking, and sex offenses).

Forward-looking reform should also account for best practices beyond strict legal minimums. These include incorporating trauma-informed approaches to investigations, prioritizing student and employee safety, having clear guidance for coordinating with law enforcement as appropriate, and communicating with constituents in a manner that promotes confidence in the response. Overall, robust compliance and disclosure processes will reduce risk related to sexual assault and misconduct before problems surface.

Conclusion

Organizations have an opportunity to take a proactive, 360-degree look at how they handle reports of sexual misconduct. The most effective reviews will accomplish two objectives: confronting historical failures honestly and putting in place durable systems for the future that will protect the safety and wellbeing of affected individuals, provide for a fair and reliable process for investigating complaints, and instill confidence in the results.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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