In recent years, plaintiffs’ firms have increasingly turned their attention to employer-sponsored health plans, bringing new ERISA class action lawsuits challenging the management and administration of health benefits. These emerging cases raise questions about whether health plan sponsors could face a wave of litigation similar to the excessive fee lawsuits targeting 401(k) plans.

In this Sompo article, “Employer-Sponsored Health Plans: Navigating Mounting Legal Risk for Plan Sponsors,” Groom principals Lars Golumbic, co-chair of the firm’s Litigation group, and Kara Petteway Wheatley examine emerging litigation trends involving prescription drug costs, health plan coverage options, voluntary benefits, and tobacco premium surcharges. They also discuss the evolving legal landscape and considerations for plan sponsors seeking to mitigate potential litigation risks.

To read the full article, click here.