Duane Morris Takeaways:On October 21, 2026, in Arturo Palacios, Jr. v. RDO Equipment Co., No. 1:26-CV-03120 (E.D. Wash. Oct. 21, 2026), Judge Rebecca L. Pennell of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington granted an employer’s motion to compel individual arbitration in a putative wage-and-hour class action. The Court held that the employee explicitly agreed to the arbitration provision contained in the employer’s handbook via an electronic dialog box acknowledgment, notwithstanding the employee’s declaration that he did not remember that he clicked the dialog box. The Court also rejected the employee’s arguments that the agreement was invalid because he was unsophisticated and that the agreement was unilateral.

The decision offers employers a useful roadmap for structuring and implementing electronic arbitration agreements contained in employee handbooks.

Case Background

Plaintiff Arturo Palacios, Jr. (“Plaintiff”) worked for RDO Equipment Co. (“RDO”) as a parts specialist from approximately February 2022 through September 2025. Arturo Palacios, Jr. v. RDO Equipment Co., No. 1:26-CV-03120 (E.D. Wash. Oct. 21, 2026), at *2. In early 2025, RDO electronically distributed an employee handbook containing a “Mediation and Arbitration” provision that required employment-related claims to be submitted to non-binding mediation and, if necessary, final and binding arbitration. Id. The provision also covered disputes concerning arbitrability and incorporated the American Arbitration Association’s Employment Dispute Resolution Rules. Id. at *3.

According to RDO’s electronic records, on February 4, 2025, Plaintiff electronically checked a dialog box to acknowledge that he reviewed and agreed to be bound by the terms of the arbitration and mediation procedures. Id. In 2026, Plaintiff filed a putative class action against RDO alleging wage and hour violations of Washington and federal law. Id. at *5. In response, RDO filed a motion to compel arbitration and stay proceedings, or in the alternative a motion to dismiss. Id. Plaintiff filed an opposition to RDO’s motion, along with a supporting declaration asserting that he did not recall checking the acknowledgement dialog box. Id. at *6. Plaintiff’s opposition broadly argued that no valid arbitration agreement existed and, alternatively, that if the agreement did exist it was unenforceable. Id.

The Court’s Decision

The Court granted RDO’s motion. Id. at *10. It explained that, under Washington law, an arbitration agreement contained in an employee handbook is enforceable only if the employee receives explicit notice of the provision. Id. (citing Burnett v. Pagliacci Pizza, Inc., 196 Wn.2d 38, 50 (2020)). The Ninth Circuit similarly requires that the choice to arbitrate be explicitly presented to and accepted by the employee. Id. (citing Nelson v. Cyprus Bagdad Copper Corp., 119 F.3d 756, 762 (9th Cir. 1997)).

Applying these principles, the Court concluded that Plaintiff explicitly agreed to arbitration. Id. Unlike cases where an arbitration provision was inconspicuously buried in lengthy text or fine print, RDO’s electronic platform called out the arbitration clause in a prominent dialog box and required Plaintiff to affirm his acceptance as part of his agreement to the handbook. Id. at *7. The Court further reasoned that Plaintiff’s inability to remember signing the agreement did not establish that he had not done so, particularly because he neither disputed the accuracy of RDO’s electronic records nor denied clicking on the dialog box. Id. (citing Patrick v. Running Warehouse, LLC, 93 F.4th 468, 477 (9th Cir. 2024)).

The Court also rejected Plaintiff’s argument that the arbitration agreement was illusory because RDO retained the unilateral ability to modify its Handbook. Id. at *8. While the Handbook permitted RDO to revise various policies, it expressly distinguished the mediation and arbitration provision by stating that it created a separate binding contractual obligation between RDO and its employees. Id. The Court therefore held that the arbitration agreement was valid and not illusory. Id.

Finally, the Court held that the parties clearly and unmistakably delegated questions of arbitrability to the arbitrator. Id. The mediation and arbitration provision of the handbook expressly covered “any dispute concerning the ability to arbitrate” and incorporated the AAA Employment Dispute Resolution Rules. Id. at *9. The Court explained that incorporation of the AAA rules constitutes clear and unmistakable evidence of an agreement to arbitrate arbitrability under Ninth Circuit precedent. Id. (citing Brennan v. Opus Bank, 796 F.3d 1125, 1130 (9th Cir. 2015)). Although Plaintiff argued that he was too unsophisticated to understand these provisions, the Court found no evidence regarding his sophistication or lack thereof and declined to presume that he was unsophisticated merely from his job description or pay rate. Id. The Court therefore granted RDO’s motion, delegated issues regarding the scope of arbitration to the arbitrator, denied the motion to dismiss as moot, and stayed the action pending completion of arbitration. Id.

Implications For Employers

The Palacios ruling provides several practical lessons for employers seeking to enforce arbitration agreements distributed through electronic employee handbooks. Most significantly, the decision demonstrates the value of making an arbitration provision conspicuous and requiring employees to take an affirmative step to acknowledge it. Reliable electronic records documenting an employee’s acceptance may also become important evidence of assent when the employee later claims not to remember agreeing to arbitration.

The decision also highlights the importance of distinguishing binding arbitration provisions from other, non-contractual handbook policies. RDO expressly identified its mediation and arbitration provision as creating contractual obligations, a distinction that proved important in defeating Plaintiff’s argument that the agreement was illusory. Employers likewise should pay close attention to delegation language. Here, the agreement both expressly covered disputes concerning arbitrability and incorporated the AAA rules, which supported the Court’s determination that threshold questions regarding arbitrability belonged to the arbitrator.