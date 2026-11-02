Can Employees Unilaterally Cancel Parental Leave? German Federal Labor Court Provides Clarity For Employers

According to the Federal Labor Court, an employee is generally bound by a request for parental leave. A subsequent loss of the statutory eligibility requirements does not prevent a previously and validly requested period of parental leave from beginning. This binding effect protects employers in particular when they have made organizational and staffing arrangements for the employee’s leave of absence.

Under Section 16 (3) BEEG, an employer’s consent is generally required to terminate parental leave early or extend it. According to the Federal Labor Court, this provision applies by analogy when an employee does not wish to commence parental leave that has already been requested. The employer had not consented to the requested change, nor had the employee sought a court order requiring the employer to give its consent. Instead, he merely sought a declaration that his parental leave had not commenced.

In cases of special hardship or the birth of another child, an employer may deny a request for early termination only in writing, within four weeks, and for urgent operational reasons. Examples of special hardship include serious illness, severe disability or the death of a parent or child, as well as circumstances that seriously jeopardize the parents’ economic livelihood.

The employee, however, had not demonstrated such special hardship. The mere loss of entitlement to parental allowance as a result of no longer sharing a household was insufficient. In particular, the employee had not alleged that he could no longer support himself or provide adequate financial support for his child.