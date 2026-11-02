Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Can Employees Unilaterally Cancel Parental Leave? German Federal Labor Court Provides Clarity For Employers

Littler Mendelson
Explore more from Littler Mendelson

This publication provides essential information about workplace legal challenges and how specialized legal services can help organizations navigate complex employment matters.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Alke Sundermann
Alke Sundermann
Author LinkedIn connections

May an employee unilaterally withdraw a previously requested period of parental leave if the statutory eligibility requirements cease to be met before the leave begins? The German Federal Labor Court (Bundesarbeitsgericht, “BAG”) has now answered this question with a clear “no” (decision dated October 6, 2026, Case No. 9 AZR 11/26). A valid request for parental leave generally remains binding. The ruling provides planning certainty for employers that have already made arrangements for the employee’s absence.

Background

Under Section 15 (1) of the German Federal Parental Allowance and Parental Leave Act (Bundeselterngeld- und Elternzeitgesetz, “BEEG”), entitlement to parental leave requires, among other things, that the employee live in the same household as the child and personally care for and raise the child. The question before the court was what effect it has if these requirements cease to be met after parental leave has been requested but before it begins.

What Happened?

The employee, who had worked for the employer since 2011, requested parental leave from May 23, 2024, through May 23, 2025. Before the leave began, he separated from the child’s mother and moved out of the shared household. The child remained with the mother.

The employee subsequently requested to continue working beyond May 22, 2024. He argued that, because he no longer lived with his child, the statutory requirements were no longer satisfied and the requested parental leave could not begin. He further asserted that the loss of his entitlement to parental allowance constituted a case of special hardship that justified either early termination of the parental leave or not commencing it at all. The employer declined to continue employing him because it had already hired a fixed-term replacement.

The Düsseldorf Regional Labor Court initially ruled in the employee’s favor. The employer’s appeal to the Federal Labor Court, however, was successful.

Key Reasons for the Decision

According to the Federal Labor Court, an employee is generally bound by a request for parental leave. A subsequent loss of the statutory eligibility requirements does not prevent a previously and validly requested period of parental leave from beginning. This binding effect protects employers in particular when they have made organizational and staffing arrangements for the employee’s leave of absence.

Under Section 16 (3) BEEG, an employer’s consent is generally required to terminate parental leave early or extend it. According to the Federal Labor Court, this provision applies by analogy when an employee does not wish to commence parental leave that has already been requested. The employer had not consented to the requested change, nor had the employee sought a court order requiring the employer to give its consent. Instead, he merely sought a declaration that his parental leave had not commenced.

In cases of special hardship or the birth of another child, an employer may deny a request for early termination only in writing, within four weeks, and for urgent operational reasons. Examples of special hardship include serious illness, severe disability or the death of a parent or child, as well as circumstances that seriously jeopardize the parents’ economic livelihood.

The employee, however, had not demonstrated such special hardship. The mere loss of entitlement to parental allowance as a result of no longer sharing a household was insufficient. In particular, the employee had not alleged that he could no longer support himself or provide adequate financial support for his child.

Practical Implications

The decision makes clear that, once parental leave has been validly requested, subsequent changes in an employee’s personal circumstances do not place the leave solely at the employee’s discretion. For employers, the ruling has the following key implications:

  • Staffing plans remain reliable: Employers are not required to revise previously arranged coverage on short notice solely because an employee wishes to change the requested leave.

  • No automatic right to return to work: If the eligibility requirements cease to be met only after parental leave has been validly requested, that fact alone does not entitle the employee to work during the announced leave period.

  • Assess requested changes on a case-by-case basis: Employers should carefully assess requests to modify previously requested parental leave and determine whether they may refuse consent. Particular attention should be paid to statutory exceptions, such as cases of special hardship under Section 16 (3) BEEG, which restrict the employer’s right to refuse.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Treasury Issues Temporary Regulations On Trump Accounts And Contributions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS recently issued temporary regulations that provide an immediately effective framework for establishing and administering “Trump Accounts,” including broad automatic enrollment and large-scale contributions funded by governmental and charitable donors. The regulations became effective September 30, 2026, apply to taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2026, and expire September 30, 2029.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Article

IRS Issues New Revenue Procedure

The IRS has released Revenue Procedure 2026-24, establishing new inflation-adjusted limits for Health Savings Accounts and high-deductible health plans effective in 2027. These updates include increased contribution limits, higher minimum deductibles, and expanded out-of-pocket maximums, along with new provisions for direct primary care service arrangements under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. How will these changes impact employee benefit planning and healthcare coverage strategies?
United StatesEmployment and HR
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

DOL Announces Enforcement Actions Against Employers In H-1B And PERM Fraud Probe

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented enforcement action suspending permanent labor certification processing for eight major employers, linking immigration sponsorship to layoff histories and recruitment practices. This development signals a fundamental shift in how the government evaluates employer access to H-1B and green card programs, with investigations already underway and subpoenas served.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Article

DOL Takes Another Step Towards Eliminating The 80/20 Rule For Tipped Employees

On October 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued Field Assistance Bulletin No. 2026-1, formally withdrawing three opinion letters that served as the foundation for the so-called “80/20 Rule” governing tipped employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The DOL also confirmed that its current enforcement guidance does not impose a percentage-based limit on the time a tipped employee may spend performing related, non-tip-producing duties. Instead, the inquiry focuses on whether the employee’s duties are related to the employee’s tipped occupation.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Ford Harrison LLP
Ford Harrison LLP
Article

DOL Scraps Plan To Eliminate 450+ FLSA Interpretive Regulations

The Department of Labor has reversed course on its controversial proposal to remove over 450 long-standing Fair Labor Standards Act interpretations from federal regulations. What does this mean for employers who have relied on these familiar guidelines for decades to ensure wage and hour compliance? The withdrawal brings stability to industries like retail, construction, and motor carriers...
United StatesEmployment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Jackson Lewis P.C.