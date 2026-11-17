In addition to changing how employees work, artificial intelligence is reshaping the employment process itself—from recruitment through termination. And the law is racing to keep up. In the 2026 legislative session alone, states considered more than 150 bills addressing AI in the workplace, ranging from legislation requiring employers to notify applicants when AI is used to screen their applications to bills designed to protect workers whose jobs may be replaced by emerging AI technologies. This program will give attendees an overview of key developments in this space and provide a practical roadmap to help them navigate the path ahead—and avoid potentially costly missteps.

You'll leave this session able to: