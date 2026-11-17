ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
AI In The Workplace: Legal Risks And Practical Considerations For Employers
Arnold & Porter
With over 1,000 lawyers across 16 offices worldwide, Arnold & Porter is renowned for its...View firm profile
Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming every stage of the employment lifecycle, from initial recruitment to final termination, while state legislatures scramble to regulate its use with over 150 bills considered in the 2026 session alone. This program examines the rapidly evolving legal landscape governing AI in workplace decisions and equips attendees with practical strategies to navigate compliance requirements and minimize liability risks.
In addition to changing how employees work, artificial intelligence is reshaping the employment process itself—from recruitment through termination. And the law is racing to keep up. In the 2026 legislative session alone, states considered more than 150 bills addressing AI in the workplace, ranging from legislation requiring employers to notify applicants when AI is used to screen their applications to bills designed to protect workers whose jobs may be replaced by emerging AI technologies. This program will give attendees an overview of key developments in this space and provide a practical roadmap to help them navigate the path ahead—and avoid potentially costly missteps.
You'll leave this session able to:
- Identify key legal developments governing the use of AI in the workplace, from applicant recruiting through employee termination
- Understand disclosure and notice requirements for employees and applicants at various stages of the employment lifecycle
- Apply practical strategies to minimize liability when using AI to inform personnel decisions
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.