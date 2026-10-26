Operation Golden Grift: What New York Adult Day Care Centers Should Know About Medicaid Fraud Investigations And Subpoenas

New York’s “Operation Golden Grift” has brought increased attention to Medicaid billing practices at social adult day care centers. On October 21, 2026, Staten Island prosecutors announced a 457-count indictment against two adult day care operators, alleging more than $530,000 in improper Medicaid billing. The allegations include claims for services purportedly provided to individuals who were deceased or outside the country. The reported charges include healthcare fraud and falsifying business records. These are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The prosecution comes amid a broader New York investigation involving more than 100 social adult day care providers. For operators receiving subpoenas or requests for records, the immediate concern is how to respond while protecting their legal interests and maintaining services. A response requires careful review of the request, preservation of relevant records and an assessment of whether attendance and service documentation support the claims submitted.

What Does Operation Golden Grift Mean for Adult Day Care Centers?

The allegations concern a fundamental requirement of Medicaid reimbursement: claims must accurately reflect services actually provided. A participant’s enrollment, eligibility or authorization does not establish that the participant attended a program or received a billable service on a particular date. Providers must be able to substantiate the transactions for which they received payment.

The Staten Island prosecution should be distinguished from the broader investigation. Receiving a subpoena, undergoing a search or being asked to provide records does not establish wrongdoing. A provider may possess information relevant to an investigation without having committed a violation. Operators should avoid drawing conclusions about their status from news coverage or assuming that allegations against another facility apply to their business.

Nevertheless, providers should examine how their own claims are generated. When billing relies on recurring schedules, standing authorizations or information passed between departments, errors can continue without being noticed. Management should understand who verifies attendance, who approves billing and how discrepancies are resolved before claims are submitted.

Responding to a Medicaid Fraud Subpoena

An adult day care center receiving a subpoena should promptly have counsel review the issuing authority, the requested records, the relevant time period and the response deadline. The request may concern billing and attendance records, but it may also extend to ownership information, financial transactions, referral arrangements and communications with employees or outside vendors. Understanding the scope is necessary to organize an appropriate response.

Counsel should assess whether clarification, an extension or an objection is warranted. Requests that appear broad or unclear should be addressed through the appropriate process rather than ignored or unilaterally narrowed. The response should also account for applicable confidentiality requirements and potentially privileged material.

Before production, records should be reviewed for responsiveness, completeness and potential issues requiring further investigation. For example, a discrepancy between attendance logs and billing data may reflect an entry error, a system problem or a more significant concern. The provider should understand the available evidence and avoid offering explanations that have not been verified. Any communication with investigators should be accurate and coordinated.

Preserving Attendance Records and Billing Data

Record preservation should begin promptly when an investigation or legal demand makes preservation necessary. Relevant information may exist in paper files, billing software, attendance systems, email accounts, text messages and records maintained by third-party vendors. Preserving only the documents expressly listed in a subpoena may be insufficient if other materials are relevant to the matter.

Operators should identify who maintains the records and whether routine deletion or overwriting could affect them. Electronic audit trails can be particularly important because they may show when an entry was created, who changed it and what information existed before the change. Outside billing companies and technology vendors may need preservation instructions as well.

Staff should understand that existing records must not be destroyed, backdated or altered to make prior documentation appear complete. If an error is discovered, the original record should be preserved, and counsel should advise on any appropriate correction or supplemental explanation. An effort to “clean up” records after receiving a subpoena can create additional problems.

Reviewing Whether Records Support Medicaid Claims

A meaningful billing review should trace paid claims to the underlying attendance and service documentation. Depending on the applicable requirements, relevant records may include participant assessments, service plans, attendance logs, service notes and transportation documentation. Operators should determine whether those records consistently support the services billed.

Particular attention should be given to how changes in participant status reach the billing department. Program staff may know that a participant has been hospitalized, traveled abroad, stopped attending or died, while billing personnel continue to rely on an unchanged schedule. Written procedures should assign responsibility for communicating those changes and reviewing affected claims.

Operators should also investigate recurring discrepancies. Repeatedly identical attendance, unexplained late entries or billing during a known absence warrant review. These circumstances do not independently establish fraud, but they should not remain unresolved. Where a problem is identified, management should determine its cause, assess how broadly it extends and evaluate corrective action with counsel.

Earlier New York Audits Identified Oversight Concerns

The concerns surrounding social adult day care programs predate the latest enforcement activity. In February 2026, the New York State Comptroller reported approximately $285 million in questionable payments for services after providers had been terminated from at least one of the managed long-term care networks reviewed. The audit also identified unsupported attendance claims, deficiencies in assessments and service plans and occupancy concerns.

Those findings require careful interpretation. A payment characterized as questionable is not necessarily fraudulent. Termination from one managed care network does not automatically establish that payments from another plan were improper. Similarly, incomplete documentation does not, by itself, establish criminal intent. The reason for the termination, governing requirements and evidence supporting the services must be examined.

For operators, the practical concern is whether previously identified deficiencies were actually resolved. A corrective action plan should lead to changes in daily operations, followed by verification that those changes are working. Continued payment or a subsequent contract renewal should not be treated as confirmation that an earlier compliance issue has been resolved.

Potential Exposure Extends Beyond Repayment

Depending on the facts and applicable law, improper Medicaid billing can result in criminal charges, civil liability, administrative action and contractual consequences. An operator should not assume that returning a disputed payment will resolve every issue. At the same time, a billing mistake or documentation deficiency does not automatically establish fraud.

The federal False Claims Act applies to knowing false claims, with knowledge encompassing actual knowledge, deliberate ignorance and reckless disregard. Credible warnings about unsupported billing, therefore, require attention. Management should investigate the concern, determine which claims may be affected and assess applicable reporting, repayment and disclosure obligations.

Outsourcing billing does not eliminate the need for oversight. Operators should understand the instructions provided to billing vendors and how exceptions are handled. If employees identify claims for services that were not furnished, management should verify that the issue has been investigated and addressed rather than assume the vendor has corrected it.

Referral and marketing arrangements require a separate analysis. The federal Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits knowingly and willfully offering, paying, soliciting or receiving remuneration to induce or reward referrals or business involving federally reimbursable items or services. Applicable exceptions and safe harbors must be considered. The actual services, payment methodology and purpose of an arrangement matter more than whether an agreement labels compensation a marketing or consulting fee.

Protecting the Center While Responding to Investigators

An investigation can place substantial demands on a center’s staff and operations. Operators should assign responsibility for coordinating the response, collecting records and communicating with counsel. Employees should receive clear preservation instructions and understand that they should not speculate, provide inaccurate information or interfere with the investigation.

Centers should also plan for continuity of services if an investigation affects staffing, access to records or reimbursement. Participants and their families may depend on the program for daily support and operational decisions should account for those needs.

Adult day care centers facing Medicaid fraud investigations need a response grounded in their own records and circumstances. Counsel can assist with subpoena responses, internal investigations, billing reviews and related reimbursement disputes. Early review gives operators an opportunity to identify the relevant facts, address deficiencies and present a supported response to government scrutiny.