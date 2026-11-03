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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Crypto Fraud & AI

Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
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Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug,...

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Digital assets and artificial intelligence are creating unprecedented opportunities for financial crime, from crypto fraud to AI-driven market manipulation. This panel brings together law enforcement, private practitioners, and forensic experts to examine how criminals exploit decentralized finance platforms and deploy deepfakes to evade detection. Discover how investigators can leverage blockchain analytics and AI-powered surveillance to combat increasingly sophisticated white-collar crime schemes.

United StatesCriminal Law
Saverio Lembo
Saverio Lembo
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ABA 2026 International White Collar Crime Institute

As digital assets and artificial intelligence reshape the financial landscape, they also create new avenues for fraud, money laundering, and market manipulation. This panel will examine the evolving intersection of crypto fraud and AI-driven financial crime, exploring how bad actors exploit decentralised finance platforms, deploy deepfakes and synthetic identities, and use AI tools to evade detection. 

Panelists drawn from law enforcement, private practice, and forensic consulting will discuss the cross-border enforcement challenges these technologies present, the latest regulatory responses in key jurisdictions, and practical strategies for investigating and prosecuting technology-enabled white-collar crime. 

The session will also consider how law enforcement and compliance professionals can harness the same technologies — including blockchain analytics and AI-powered surveillance — to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated criminal schemes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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