Crypto Fraud & AI

ABA 2026 International White Collar Crime Institute

As digital assets and artificial intelligence reshape the financial landscape, they also create new avenues for fraud, money laundering, and market manipulation. This panel will examine the evolving intersection of crypto fraud and AI-driven financial crime, exploring how bad actors exploit decentralised finance platforms, deploy deepfakes and synthetic identities, and use AI tools to evade detection.

Panelists drawn from law enforcement, private practice, and forensic consulting will discuss the cross-border enforcement challenges these technologies present, the latest regulatory responses in key jurisdictions, and practical strategies for investigating and prosecuting technology-enabled white-collar crime.

The session will also consider how law enforcement and compliance professionals can harness the same technologies — including blockchain analytics and AI-powered surveillance — to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated criminal schemes.