FTC Considers New Obligations For Platforms That Carry And Optimize Impersonation Ads

The Federal Trade Commission (“FTC” or “Commission”) is considering whether search engines, social-media services, online marketplaces, app stores, and other digital platforms should be liable when their advertising or listing tools create, target, or otherwise optimize advertisements that impersonate governments or businesses. The FTC’s Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“ANPRM”) proposes no rule text.1 It asks whether platforms should be required to take a range of preventive and remedial steps, or whether taking those steps should instead earn a safe harbor. It also signals that the Commission regards some platform conduct in this area as presently actionable under Section 5. The Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection has since underscored the point, telling the National Advertising Division that the Commission scrutinizes the channels scammers use, as it has payment processors; that a platform that works with advertisers to create and enhance impersonation advertisements “could be materially contributing” to a Section 5 violation; and that a platform’s market power weakens the reputational incentives that might otherwise check fraud.2

Comments are due November 30, 2026.

The ANPRM reaches beyond the advertiser to the platform’s own advertising and listing functions

The existing Rule on Impersonation of Government and Businesses prohibits a person from materially and falsely posing as a government or business, or materially misrepresenting that it is affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by a government or business. The new proceeding asks when a platform’s own conduct in presenting a third party’s advertisement may itself be unfair or deceptive. The ANPRM distinguishes three ways a platform can shape that advertisement. It can create or alter the content. It can assemble the advertisement from elements the advertiser supplies, as the search engine did in Doxo, an FTC enforcement matter described below. It can decide who sees the advertisement and when. “Platforms” are defined as “public-facing websites or apps on which third parties offer goods, services, or opportunities through paid advertisements or other listings.” This definition could reach search engines, social networks, e-commerce and resale marketplaces, app and software stores, employment and professional-networking services, travel and ticketing platforms, and classified sites. It has no size threshold.3

The proceeding revives, in a different form, a means-and-instrumentalities theory the commission previously set aside

The proceeding revisits a theory considered twice in the rulemaking that produced the existing Impersonation Rule. The 2022 proposal would have prohibited anyone from providing the “means and instrumentalities” for an impersonation violation, without an express knowledge requirement. A 2024 supplemental proposal added a “knowledge or reason to know” standard. In December 2024, the Commission declined to proceed with that provision “at this time.” It now says any such provision would focus on platforms’ ad-optimization practices, a narrower focus than either earlier proposal. The inquiry is broader in two respects. Its questions reach sham profiles, non-advertising content, and deceptive advertising that involves no impersonation. And it leaves the knowledge standard open and considers duties that would apply before a platform knows of any particular unlawful advertisement.4

The Commission identifies impersonation fraud but not the platforms’ contribution to it

The Commission supports the inquiry with evidence that impersonation fraud is common and costly. It cites data from the Consumer Sentinel Network, the FTC’s database of consumer complaints submitted to the agency and contributed by other law enforcement agencies and private organizations, showing more than one million imposter reports of all kinds and nearly $3.5 billion in reported losses in 2025. It also cites $2.1 billion in reported losses from scams that began on social media, a figure that includes every type of scam.

The Commission’s theory of market failure is simple. Platforms earn revenue from scam advertisements, and consumers, impersonated businesses, and governments bear the losses. Whatever its merit, the ANPRM does not test it. For example, it does not estimate how much revenue platforms earn from impersonation advertisements. It does not account for the costs platforms already bear from scams. Most important, it does not ask what optimization adds to the harm the advertiser would cause anyway, or what screening would cost lawful advertisers whose advertisements are wrongly blocked.5

The evidence that particular platform practices contribute to impersonation scams is thin. Commission staff notes that Consumer Sentinel complaints it reviewed do not mention the role platform tools played in optimizing the advertisements. For several categories of covered platforms, the ANPRM offers little evidence of any kind. That is why the ANPRM asks commenters for the evidence: how the tools work, how often they are misused, and what controls would cost.

The FTC actions the ANPRM cites were brought against advertisers, not platforms

None of the FTC enforcement matters the ANPRM cites alleges that a platform carrying the advertisements violated Section 5. The matters were brought against advertisers and others that allegedly used platform services to deceive consumers. Doxo, for example, involved search advertisements that allegedly impersonated billers. Others involved advertisements impersonating treatment providers, government health programs, or insurers, or promoting allegedly deceptive business opportunities.6

In Doxo, the court recounted testimony from the defendants’ search-engine-optimization expert that the search engine assembled three displayed headlines from as many as fifteen headline elements the advertiser supplied, so the advertiser did not dictate the text and arrangement consumers saw. That is the assembly function the ANPRM describes, and the Commission is likely to treat it as the strongest basis in the record for finding that a platform materially contributed to an advertisement’s content, the test most circuits use to decide whether a platform is itself a content provider outside Section 230.7 The ANPRM’s questions also show what the Commission will look for: whether a platform’s pricing, monitoring, complaint handling, and discipline of advertisers suggest that it knew of the impersonation, participated in it, or profited from it. It asks, in particular, whether advertiser revenue affects the criteria platforms use for verification, monitoring, and discipline.8

The cases the Commission cites reach participation, not the supply of a general-purpose tool

The Commission’s legal theory rests on four decisions. The Commission reads Regina Corp. and Five-Star Auto Club to hold that a person who puts in another’s hands the means of committing a fraud is directly liable under Section 5. Neither case involved an advertising platform. The ANPRM also relies on LeadClick, in which the Second Circuit held an affiliate-marketing network liable for deceptive content it helped edit, and held that Section 230 did not protect that participation. The current Commission’s December 2025 decision setting aside the Rytr order supplies an important limitation. The Commission recognized means-and-instrumentalities liability where a supplier provides deceptive marketing material, supplies an inherently deceptive product, or knows or has reason to know that the recipient will use the product to violate Section 5. It rejected liability based on the mere possibility that a general-purpose product could be misused, and it found that the record did not establish likely substantial injury or weigh countervailing benefits. Most ad-optimization tools are general-purpose tools with substantial legitimate uses. Under Rytr, the possibility that advertisers misuse them is not enough to make the platform liable.9

Any rule must satisfy Sections 5 and 18 and account for Section 230

The Commission relies on Section 5’s prohibition of unfair or deceptive acts or practices and Section 18’s authority to define those practices with specificity and prescribe requirements to prevent them. A deception theory would require the Commission to identify platform representations, omissions, or practices likely to mislead reasonable consumers on a material matter. The ANPRM does not say what makes optimization itself deceptive. An unfairness theory requires substantial injury that consumers cannot reasonably avoid and that countervailing benefits to consumers or competition do not outweigh. The Bureau Director has suggested that a platform’s market power bears on both theories: consumers who cannot switch cannot easily avoid the injury, and deception by a dominant firm may call for a relaxed materiality and causation analysis.10 Countervailing benefits are where the ANPRM’s record is thinnest, the same gap the Commission found fatal in Rytr. Section 18 also requires evidence that the practice is prevalent. The ANPRM identifies no prior cease-and-desist order finding any of these platform practices unlawful, so the Commission would have to establish a widespread pattern through other evidence. The ANPRM asserts that the platform conduct is widespread, but the record it cites concerns scams generally. Showing that impersonation scams are common, or that scammers use platforms, is not enough.11

The Commission treats means-and-instrumentalities liability as direct liability for the provider’s own conduct. The framing matters because the FTC Act contains no express aiding-and-abetting provision. The Commission reads Section 230 narrowly, as a defense to liability for merely hosting third-party content, and argues that some claims based on content development, design, recommendation, or curation may concern the platform’s own conduct. It relies in part on Moody v. NetChoice’s characterization of curation as the platform’s own expression, but it does not address the First Amendment implications of regulating that expression. The ANPRM acknowledges that the circuits are divided. The Third Circuit has relied on Moody to treat algorithmic recommendations as the platform’s own conduct outside Section 230; 2026 decisions in the Fifth and Ninth Circuits have declined to read Moody that way. Recommendation and curation therefore remain unsettled. Removal does not. Under Zeran and Barnes, deciding whether to remove third-party content is a publisher function, and a complaint or other notice that the content is unlawful does not change that.12

A future rule could combine a liability standard with operational duties

The ANPRM lists measures the Commission might adopt, alone or in combination. Before publication, a platform could be required to review advertisements, verify advertisers’ identities and possibly their websites, and restrict unauthorized use of trademarks, trade names, and government identifiers. While advertisements run, it could be required to detect suspected impersonation and offer a conspicuous reporting tool. Afterward, it could be required to investigate complaints, remove confirmed impersonation advertisements, stop optimizing them, discipline the advertisers, and keep compliance records. The Commission also asks whether complying with some or all of these measures should instead earn a safe harbor. A safe harbor would sit more comfortably with Section 18’s prevalence requirement and with Section 230 than freestanding duties would.

A prohibition against knowingly creating impersonation content regulates the platform’s own participation, and it is the option the Commission could most readily tie to LeadClick. A requirement to screen advertisements or investigate complaints creates a duty to discover third-party misconduct. It is exposed to the Commission’s position in Rytr, it rests on the practice for which the ANPRM has the least evidence of prevalence, and it is in significant tension with Section 230. A takedown requirement regulates conduct after the platform receives a complaint or other notice of an impersonation, and it runs into Zeran unless it is limited to the platform’s own continued optimization. The Commission has not chosen a knowledge or participation threshold. The Bureau Director’s remarks point toward the standard the Commission applied to payment processors: liability for an intermediary that knows, should know, or consciously avoids knowing that it is enabling fraud, with room for the good-faith intermediary that does not.13 The ANPRM’s questions about triggers are detailed: whose complaints, and how many, should require an investigation, how an impersonation should be confirmed, and how quickly the advertisement and its optimization should stop. It also asks about alternatives, including existing statutory notice-and-takedown and verification regimes and industry sharing of terminated-account data similar to the card networks’ terminated-merchant database, and it seeks cost estimates for each component.14

A rule would open a direct path to civil penalties and consumer redress

A rule would give the Commission a direct path to monetary relief. A knowing rule violation exposes a platform to civil penalties, and any rule violation lets the Commission seek consumer redress in federal court under Section 19(a)(1). Without a rule, redress under Section 19(a)(2) requires a final administrative order and proof that a reasonable person would have known the conduct was dishonest or fraudulent. The rule route has assumed greater importance since AMG Capital Management held that Section 13(b) does not authorize equitable monetary relief. The Commission expects the prospect of sanctions to make platforms internalize risks the Commission says they now externalize.15

What the ANPRM means for platforms, impersonated businesses, and advertisers

For platforms. A platform’s public statements about fighting scams should match what it actually does. The ANPRM cites a pending complaint alleging that a platform overstated its efforts to combat scams while maintaining practices that let fraudulent advertisements proliferate. That is a conventional deception claim about the platform’s own statements, and the Commission does not need a new rule to bring it. The comparison between what a platform says and what it does is also the organizing principle of the compliance program described in a recent Insight, which uses the Commission’s own complaints and orders to show where the gaps tend to appear.16 Platforms that comment might consider proposing that the Commission evaluate content generation, assembly, targeting, ranking, and delivery separately. A rule that treats them as one category of “optimization” would sweep in functions that look very much like publishing.17

For impersonated businesses and advertisers. Businesses whose names are impersonated can supply what the record currently lacks: preserved copies of the advertisements and landing pages, their reports to platforms, how quickly platforms responded, and whether the same accounts reappeared. Businesses that advertise lawfully can explain how verification, trademark screening, and pre-publication review would delay or block their advertisements.18

Timing. Before issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking (“NPRM”), the Commission must find reason to believe that the practices are prevalent. An NPRM would have to include a preliminary regulatory analysis and would provide an opportunity for an informal hearing. The Office of Management and Budget has already designated the ANPRM a significant regulatory action, so an NPRM would likely undergo review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. A final rule could be challenged directly in a court of appeals. Rulemakings under Section 18 have historically taken years.19

Filing. Comments may be filed at Regulations.gov (docket FTC-2026-1552) and should be marked “16 CFR Part 461—Impersonation Rule, Matter No. R207000.” They are posted publicly, so a comment that includes revenue or enforcement information should be accompanied by a request for confidential treatment that satisfies FTC Rule 4.9(c).20

Conclusion

If the Commission proposes a rule, expect it to target platforms that create or materially alter impersonation content, and platforms that keep optimizing an advertisement after reliable notice of the impersonation. Broader duties to detect misconduct, or rules reaching targeting and recommendation, face four obstacles the ANPRM does not resolve: Section 18’s prevalence requirement, Rytr’s limit on liability for general-purpose tools, Section 230, and, if curation is the platform’s own expression, the First Amendment.

Footnotes

1. FTC, Rule on Impersonation of Government and Businesses, 91 Fed. Reg. 62,347 (Oct. 1, 2026) (“ANPRM”); FTC, FTC Seeks Public Comment on Whether to Update Rule on Impersonation of Government and Businesses to Address Platforms’ Role in Promoting Impersonation Scams (Sept. 24, 2026).

2. Christopher Mufarrige, Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC, Prepared Remarks for the 2026 National Advertising Division Annual Conference, at 2, 5–11 (Sept. 29, 2026) [hereinafter Mufarrige Remarks] (analogizing the ANPRM to the Commission’s recent actions against payment processors that “know, should know, or consciously avoid knowing” they are enabling fraud; stating that “ad-optimization itself is not a problem” but that a platform “materially contributes to deception by creating, emphasizing, or combining misleading ad content”; describing advertiser verification as “a low-cost, low-burden verification”; and suggesting that a platform’s market power weakens reputational incentives and may warrant a relaxed materiality and causation analysis in deception cases). The remarks carry the customary disclaimer that they reflect the Director’s own views.

3. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,348 & n.14, 62,353–55 & n.67.

4. 87 Fed. Reg. 62,741, 62,747, 62,751 (Oct. 17, 2022) (NPRM); 89 Fed. Reg. 15,017, 15,022–23 (Mar. 1, 2024) (final rule); 89 Fed. Reg. 15,072, 15,077–78, 15,083 (Mar. 1, 2024) (SNPRM); 89 Fed. Reg. 104,905, 104,906–07 (Dec. 26, 2024) (initial and final notice of informal hearing); ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,347–48 & nn.11–12, 62,354–56.

5. FTC, Consumer Sentinel Network, https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/consumer-sentinel-network; FTC, FTC Data Show People Reported Losing $3.5 Billion to Imposter Scams in 2025 (June 15, 2026); FTC, Reported Losses to Scams on Social Media Eight Times Higher Than in 2020 (Apr. 27, 2026); ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,347, 62,349–51 & nn.1–6, 17, 22–28, 41–45, 62,353–55.

6. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,349 n.29, 62,350 n.39.

7. Fair Housing Council v. Roommates.com, LLC, 521 F.3d 1157, 1167–69 (9th Cir. 2008) (en banc); Jones v. Dirty World Entertainment Recordings LLC, 755 F.3d 398, 410 (6th Cir. 2014) (adopting the material-contribution test); Kimzey v. Yelp! Inc., 836 F.3d 1263, 1269 & n.4 (9th Cir. 2016); FTC v. LeadClick Media, LLC, 838 F.3d 158, 176 (2d Cir. 2016); ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,351 n.53.

8. FTC v. Doxo, Inc., 2026 WL 1429295, at *2 (W.D. Wash. May 21, 2026); ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,348 n.18, 62,354 (Questions B.2.g, C.1.a), 62,356 (Question E.1.n).

9. Regina Corp. v. FTC, 322 F.2d 765, 768 (3d Cir. 1963); FTC v. Five-Star Auto Club, 97 F. Supp. 2d 502, 530 (S.D.N.Y. 2000); FTC v. LeadClick Media, 838 F.3d 158, 168, 176 (2d Cir. 2016); Order Reopening and Setting Aside Order, In re Rytr LLC, No. C-4806, at 4–5 (Dec. 22, 2025); ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,351 n.50, 62,352 n.55.

10. Mufarrige Remarks, supra note 2, at 9–10 & n.40.

11. 15 U.S.C. §§ 45(a), 45(n), 57a(b)(3); ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,351 & nn.49–50, 62,352 & n.56, 62,353, 62,355 (Question C.6) & nn.69–70.

12. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,351–52 & nn.51–55; Zeran, 129 F.3d 327, 330–33 (4th Cir. 1997); Barnes, 570 F.3d 1096, 1102–03 (9th Cir. 2009).

13. Mufarrige Remarks, supra note 2, at 5–6 (quoting Joint Statement of Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson and Commissioner Mark R. Meador, In re Nuvei, Matter No. 2223153 (Sept. 2, 2026)).

14. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,352–53 & nn.58–60, 62,355–56 (Questions D.2, E) & n.71; 17 U.S.C. § 512 (Digital Millennium Copyright Act); 47 U.S.C. § 223a (TAKE IT DOWN Act § 3); 15 U.S.C. § 45f (INFORM Consumers Act).

15. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,352–53 & nn.56–64; AMG Capital Management, LLC v. FTC, 593 U.S. 67, 81–82 (2021); 15 U.S.C. §§ 45(m)(1)(A), 57b(a)(1)–(2), (b).

16. Bilal Sayyed, What the platform says. What the platform does., Hogan Lovells Cadwalader (Sept. 28, 2026),

17. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,349–50 n.30, 62,351, 62,354 (Question B.1), 62,356 (Questions E.1.k–m); 15 U.S.C. § 45(a); 47 U.S.C. § 230(c)(1).

18. ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,355–56 (Questions C.6, E.1.b, E.1.f–h, E.5).

19. 15 U.S.C. §§ 57a(b)(1), (b)(3), (c), (e), 57b-3; ANPRM, 91 Fed. Reg. at 62,356–57 (Sections VII–VIII); Exec. Order No. 14,215, 90 Fed. Reg. 10,447 (Feb. 24, 2025).