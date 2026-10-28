Dave Lynn Discusses SEC Priorities At CCR Corp’s 2026 Proxy Disclosure Conference

At the 2026 Proxy Disclosure Conference & 23rd Annual Executive Compensation Conference in Orlando, Dave Lynn led a panel on the latest developments from the Division of Corporation Finance. Dave Lynn is a Senior Editor of TheCorporateCounsel.net, CompensationStandards.com and The Corporate Executive, co-author of The Executive Compensation Disclosure Treatise and Reporting Guide, and former Chief Counsel of the Division of Corporation Finance.

The discussion picked up where last year’s panels left off. In 2025, the question was where the SEC might be headed. This year the answer is much clearer, and a lot is now in motion.

Making IPOs Great Again. The panelists described the SEC’s main theme as encouraging companies to go public and stay public. That means rationalizing disclosure requirements, returning to a focus on financial materiality and modernizing the regulatory framework. Other initiatives include an e-delivery rulemaking and a broader review of Regulation S-K aimed at modernizing the current disclosure requirements. Rulemaking is only one tool: revised Corporation Finance Interpretations (CFIs) and no-action letters are also part of the effort.

Making Life Easier for Public Companies. The panelists said the SEC’s burden-reduction efforts, including semi-annual reporting, offering reform and filer status, share common themes. These include giving companies more flexibility, building on what already works, and rethinking outdated frameworks from scratch rather than tinkering at the margins.

Executive Compensation. The panelists said the SEC’s proposal to overhaul executive compensation disclosure under Item 402 of Regulation S-K is expected soon, and suggested that, drawing on the SEC’s roundtable and public comments, the staff is taking a fresh look at the framework rather than adding new requirements to existing ones.

What’s Next. The Division of Corporation Finance has a full agenda, and the panelists said companies should expect more proposals in the coming months, with rules moving toward adoption as comment periods close. Staff guidance, such as CFIs and no-action letters, is also likely to continue. The panel’s broader takeaway was that the staff appears receptive to engagement and focused on giving the market clarity and easing burdens while preserving investor protection. Companies with questions may find it worthwhile to reach out to the staff.

Taken together, the panel reflected a clear shift from last year’s predictions to execution. Last year, Dave observed that the SEC was ‘pulling all the levers’ to signal policy changes. Those levers, from formal rulemaking to staff guidance, are now being used to reshape the disclosure framework.