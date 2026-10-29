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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Cross-Border SEC Spotlight: Key Updates For Non-U.S. Companies – Q3 2026

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
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Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

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Hogan Lovells Cadwalader launches a quarterly newsletter providing non-U.S. companies with critical updates on SEC regulatory developments, compliance requirements, and enforcement trends. This dedicated resource distills complex U.S. federal securities law changes into actionable insights for foreign issuers navigating American capital markets.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Richard Aftanas
Richard Aftanas
Rupa Briggs
Rupa Briggs
Ben Garcia
Ben Garcia
Jonathan Lewis
Jonathan Lewis
Alex Parkhouse
Alex Parkhouse
Stephanie Tang
Stephanie Tang
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Welcome to the Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Cross-border SEC spotlight: Key updates for non-U.S. companies, a dedicated resource for non-U.S. companies listed or exploring a listing in the United States.

This newsletter is published quarterly to provide regular updates on significant regulatory developments, market trends, and industry best practices that impact U.S. compliance and reporting obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws.

In a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, it is critical to stay informed of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rulemaking, disclosure requirements, guidance, and enforcement trends. Through this newsletter, our team at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader distills the latest updates into actionable insights, helping non-U.S. companies proactively manage compliance risks and market opportunities. Each edition of this newsletter offers practical guidance on SEC compliance drawing on content from client alerts and tailored analyses by our seasoned practitioners.

Click here to read our full publication.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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