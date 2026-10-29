Cross-Border SEC Spotlight: Key Updates For Non-U.S. Companies – Q3 2026

Welcome to the Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Cross-border SEC spotlight: Key updates for non-U.S. companies, a dedicated resource for non-U.S. companies listed or exploring a listing in the United States.

This newsletter is published quarterly to provide regular updates on significant regulatory developments, market trends, and industry best practices that impact U.S. compliance and reporting obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws.

In a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, it is critical to stay informed of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rulemaking, disclosure requirements, guidance, and enforcement trends. Through this newsletter, our team at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader distills the latest updates into actionable insights, helping non-U.S. companies proactively manage compliance risks and market opportunities. Each edition of this newsletter offers practical guidance on SEC compliance drawing on content from client alerts and tailored analyses by our seasoned practitioners.

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