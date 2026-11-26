Welcome to our 2026 Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey, our 24th annual edition. So far, it has been a year of rapid change that only seems to be accelerating. The SEC’s sweeping deregulatory agenda progressed from announcement to action, and once-settled assumptions about what to disclose, where to incorporate, how shareholders engage with companies and who advises shareholders on voting are all being tested.

At the same time, the artificial intelligence phenomenon has permeated boardroom agendas, raising new questions about risk, oversight, capabilities and accountability.

This year’s survey examines those changes and others, together with the trends that have followed them, from shifting investor engagement to bolder approaches to executive pay, and what boards should do about them.

As always, the survey includes extensive data that we hope companies will use to help benchmark their own governance practices, while recognizing that each company faces its own considerations and challenges.

Our data canvasses the corporate governance and executive compensation practices of the Top 100 Companies, the S&P 500 and the Russell 3000, and we again capture data on the largest foreign private issuers (FPIs) listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq.

With the cascade of changes showing little sign of easing and no one able to say where the ground will settle, we hope this survey helps companies, management teams, directors and shareholders keep their footing as the terrain continues to shift.

Explore the full survey data

Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey