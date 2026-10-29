PhRMA Sues To Block CMS GLOBE Model Tying Medicare Part B Drug Payments To International Prices

On October 7, 2026, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Global Benchmark for Efficient Drug Pricing (GLOBE) Model, a final rule that would require manufacturers of certain high-expenditure Medicare Part B drugs to pay rebates benchmarked to prices in 19 other countries. While GLOBE is set to take effect (i.e., codified into law) on November 30, 2026, a five-year test period is set to begin in April 2027, and drugmakers who fail to pay out the specified rebates will face penalties. PhRMA’s complaint asks the court to set the rule aside, postpone its effective date and enjoin its implementation, including through a temporary restraining order.

The GLOBE Model

CMS published the GLOBE final rule on October 2, 2026, under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s model-testing authority in Section 1115A of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. § 1315a), which authorizes the agency to “test” innovative payment and service delivery models designed to lower Medicare and Medicaid program expenditures. The rules’ key features include:

Covered Drugs

Single-source drugs and sole-source biologicals in specified therapeutic classes (including antineoplastics, immunological agents and ophthalmic agents) with Part B spending above a $100 million minimum spend threshold, excluding drugs selected for Medicare drug price negotiation under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Exclusions

Drugs approved exclusively for rare diseases or conditions, listed cellular and gene therapies and certain plasma-derived drugs. CMS also stated that it intends to waive mandatory participation for manufacturers participating in its Medicaid GENEROUS (Generating cost Reductions for U.S. Medicaid) Model, although it declined to codify that exemption.

Mandatory Participation

Manufacturers of covered drugs must participate, and the model applies to claims for approximately 25 percent of Part B fee-for-service beneficiaries, selected by randomly chosen ZIP code tabulation areas.

International Benchmark

CMS will calculate a reference price using prices in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The benchmark is the higher of a GDP-adjusted lowest price or, for manufacturers that submit international net pricing data, a GDP-adjusted weighted average.

Rebates and Penalties

Manufacturers must pay quarterly rebates reflecting the difference between the reference price and average sales price (the Inflation Reduction Act inflation rebate applies instead where it is higher). CMS asserts authority to impose civil money penalties of 125 percent of an unpaid incremental GLOBE rebate.

Beneficiary Coinsurance

Where the reference price is lower, covered beneficiaries’ coinsurance would be 20 percent of the reference price.

Anticipated rebate payments are expected to run through 2034. CMS estimates GLOBE’s economic impact at $440 million over the payment period, down from $11.9 billion in the proposed rule, largely because CMS assumes GENEROUS participants will be waived out of the model.

PhRMA’s Claims

PhRMA asserts two counts under the Administrative Procedure Act. First, PhRMA alleges that GLOBE exceeds CMS’s statutory authority because it:

Is not a “test” of how a model affects program expenditures, but a price control that necessarily reduces manufacturer revenue;

Is not a “payment and service delivery model” because it does not change how Part B payments or services are structured;

Does not address a “defined population” with “deficits in care,” as Phase I testing requires;

Rewrites, rather than “waives,” Medicare’s average sales price methodology by adding new obligations;

Fails under the major questions doctrine, which PhRMA argues requires clear congressional authorization for a policy of vast economic and political significance that Congress has repeatedly considered and declined to enact;

Imports foreign pricing based on “quality-adjusted life years,” in violation of Section 1182 of the Social Security Act; and

Augments CMS’s appropriations without statutory authorization.

Second, PhRMA alleges that reading Section 1115A of the Social Security Act to authorize GLOBE would violate the presentment clause and the nondelegation doctrine. Section 1115A authorizes CMS to “test” innovative payment and service delivery models designed to lower Medicare and Medicaid program expenditures. PhRMA also contends that the judicial review bar does not preclude its challenge to CMS’s statutory and constitutional authority.

GLOBE Background

GLOBE follows the 2020 Most Favored Nation Model, an interim final rule covering 50 Part B drugs that was also issued under Section 1115A of the Social Security Act. Three federal district courts, in Maryland, the Northern District of California and the Southern District of New York, blocked that rule for failure to use notice-and-comment rulemaking upon legal challenges brought by PhRMA, and CMS rescinded it in December 2021.

CMS proposed GLOBE in December 2025 with a 60-day comment period, alongside a companion Part D proposal, the Guarding U.S. Medicare Against Rising Costs (GUARD) Model, which has not been finalized. Unlike the 2020 litigation, PhRMA’s challenge goes to whether CMS has the substantive authority to adopt the model at all.

What This Means for Pharmacies

Because GLOBE is scheduled to take effect on November 30, 2026, briefing on preliminary relief in PhRMA’s suit may move quickly. Thus, it is important that pharmacies assess whether covered products are likely to experience pricing or reimbursement changes under the model; and, to evaluate the potential impact on pharmacy acquisition costs, gross margin, inventory management and any changes to payor/pharmacy benefit manager contracts. Continued tracking of the District of Columbia litigation is important as developments in those proceedings may affect implementation timelines, reimbursement methodologies and broader pharmaceutical supply chain dynamics, broadly impacting pharmacy stakeholders.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Jonathan L. Swichar, Bradley A. Wasser, any of the attorneys in our Pharmacy Litigation Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.