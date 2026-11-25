Investment costs aren’t a single charge, they’re a stack of separate fees that can each apply: a one-off initial advice fee, an ongoing advice fee, a platform fee, a discretionary fund manager fee if one is used, underlying fund charges, and sometimes a wrapper or product fee. Deputies should ask for every layer to be disclosed individually, and confirm whether each figure is inclusive or exclusive of VAT, so the full cost to P is clear.

Ian MacKendrick and Stephen Farnfield, chartered independent financial advisers and expert witnesses at Paladin, break down what’s sometimes called the fee stack, and flag a warning sign worth watching for.

self

The fee stack, layer by layer

MacKendrick sets out each layer deputies should expect to see disclosed:

Initial advice fee: a one-off, non-recurring charge for setting up the investment, covering paperwork, recommendations, advice, reporting, and getting everything in place

Ongoing advice fee: paid annually, monthly, or quarterly from the investment provider to the advice firm, and deducted from long-term investment performance. As MacKendrick puts it, if a fund is targeting a 7% return, the real return to P is that figure less any charges taken out

Platform fee: the cost of using a platform that lets investments move efficiently and tax-efficiently between products. Without a platform, running investments would generally be more cumbersome and expensive. Platform fees typically reduce as the amount invested increases

Discretionary fund manager (DFM) fee: an additional charge where a DFM is used, on top of the advice and platform fees

Fund charges: underlying costs within the investment itself, sometimes referred to as hidden fees. Under FCA MiFID II rules, firms are required to disclose these. If a firm is slow to provide them, MacKendrick’s advice is to simply ask for the last 12 months’ figures, which firms will always have available

Wrapper or product fees: for example, an offshore bond may carry a small initial fee in exchange for tax efficiency. This is sometimes negotiable, particularly for larger sums

Transaction costs: including stamp duty on relevant transactions

Across every one of these, MacKendrick’s consistent advice is the same:

“I would always just ask, is VAT included or not with all of those? And you’ll get a like for like comparison.”

Understanding capped fees properly

Farnfield flags a specific area deputies should look at closely: capped fees.

“Sometimes fees will be capped. So the IFA or the investment manager will say we cap our fees at X amount per annum in a pounds and pence figure. So it’s really important for you to drill down into that a little bit more and just understand what exactly is being capped.”

In most cases, a cap applies to only one element of the overall fee stack, commonly the adviser’s own fee, rather than the platform fee, fund charges, or DFM fee. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but deputies need to understand exactly what the cap does and doesn’t cover, so the true cost to P is clear.

A red flag worth watching for

Farnfield offers a simple, practical test for judging whether an adviser’s fee structure is genuinely transparent:

“If you’re challenging the advisor on fees and asking them to explain them and drilling down into it, if you feel that they’re not able to articulate those fees clearly and sensibly without too much sort of drama, then that would be a red flag.”

The reasoning is straightforward: if a deputy can’t understand the fee structure after asking, they won’t be able to explain it clearly to the family or to P either.

“If you don’t understand the fees, then it’s probably a no-go basically.”

The bottom line for deputies

Ask for every layer of the fee stack to be broken out separately, not just a headline figure. Confirm VAT treatment on each one, understand exactly what any capped fee does and doesn’t include, and treat an adviser’s inability to explain their own charges clearly as a genuine warning sign.

FAQ

What fees might a deputy see when instructing an IFA? Potentially an initial advice fee, an ongoing advice fee, a platform fee, a discretionary fund manager fee if one is used, underlying fund charges, and sometimes a wrapper or product fee, plus transaction costs such as stamp duty.

Does an ongoing advice fee reduce investment returns? Yes. The ongoing advice fee is typically deducted from the investment, meaning any targeted return should be considered net of charges when assessing what P will actually receive.

What does a “capped fee” actually cover? Usually only one part of the overall fee stack, most often the adviser’s own fee, rather than the platform fee, fund charges, or any discretionary fund manager fee. Deputies should ask exactly what is and isn’t included within any cap.

What’s a warning sign that an IFA’s fees aren’t transparent? If an adviser can’t explain their own fee structure clearly and straightforwardly when asked, that’s a sign the fees may not be transparent enough to properly explain to the family or to P.

Insight from an interview with Stephen Farnfield and Ian MacKendrick, chartered independent financial advisers and expert witnesses at Paladin, conducted by Kathleen Bennet, Associate in Anthony Gold’s Court of Protection team.