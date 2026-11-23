When looking at what young professionals are searching for online, one name appearing prominently is James Shack, a financial adviser and content creator who has built a strong following by making financial topics accessible and engaging.

His appeal feels similar in some ways to Martin Lewis, particularly among people in their 20s and 30s. Through short, clear and relatable online content, complicated financial ideas can feel easier to understand and, perhaps more importantly, easier to engage with.

Why financial influencers are gaining traction

It is not difficult to see why this type of content is popular. For many younger people, traditional financial services can feel complicated, full of jargon or simply not designed with them in mind. Online creators can remove some of those barriers by talking about pensions, investing, tax and budgeting in a way that feels relevant to everyday life.

Useful information, but not personal advice

There is real value in making financial information more accessible. If an online video encourages someone to review an old pension, understand the importance of investing for the long term or simply take a greater interest in their finances, that can be a positive starting point.

However, there is an important distinction between general information and advice that is suitable for you. Online content is usually created for a wide audience. It cannot fully account for:

your wider financial circumstances

your short and long-term goals

your attitude to risk and capacity for loss

the tax implications of a particular decision

What works well for one person may be unsuitable for another, even if they are a similar age, earn a similar salary or appear to have similar objectives.

Where regulated advice adds value

When working with a FCA regulated adviser, the starting point is not a product, trend or popular online strategy. It is the individual. An adviser takes time to understand where you are now, what you want to achieve and what trade-offs you may need to make along the way.

Regulated advice also comes with clear standards and accountability.

Recommendations must be suitable, risks must be explained and the adviser remains responsible for the advice they provide. That is very different from acting on a general video, post or podcast which was never created with your personal circumstances in mind.

Financial planning looks beyond a single decision

A further difference is that financial planning rarely involves looking at one decision in isolation. Before making recommendations, an adviser will consider:

your income, expenditure and emergency savings

your pensions, investments and existing protection

your future plans and timescales

your willingness and ability to take investment risk

These conversations help turn general ideas into a joined-up strategy. The aim is not simply to identify what might produce the highest return, but to build a plan that is sensible, tax-efficient and realistic for the person sitting in front of us.

Online content can be a starting point

This is not to say that people should avoid financial content online. Used carefully, it can be a useful way to build confidence, learn the basics and identify questions worth asking. Creators such as James Shack are clearly helping to make conversations about money more visible to a generation that may not otherwise engage with them.

The important point is knowing where that content ends and personalised advice begins. Before acting, it is worth asking:

is this general information or a personal recommendation?

does it reflect my full financial position?

do I understand the risks, costs and tax consequences?

who is accountable if the information is unsuitable?

Those questions can help separate useful education from a decision that deserves a more detailed and personal conversation.

A final thought

The rise of financial influencers is understandable and, in many ways, welcome. Anything that encourages younger people to think seriously about their financial future should be recognised as a positive. However, accessible content should not be confused with advice that has been tailored to you.

As advisers, our role is not to compete with a short video or promise a one-size-fits-all solution. It is to listen, challenge where needed and provide structured, regulated and personalised guidance designed to support long-term financial wellbeing.