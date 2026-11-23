Cash flow modelling is a computer-based tool that projects whether P’s funds will last, based on inputs such as inflation, investment growth, income, expenditure, and tax. It’s used to answer questions like how long money will last given a known income shortfall, whether a specific spending decision (such as a property purchase) is affordable, and to stress-test future scenarios. Stephen Farnfield and Ian MacKendrick, chartered independent financial advisers and expert witnesses at Paladin, describe it as one of the most powerful tools available, provided it’s revisited regularly rather than treated as a one-off exer

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What cash flow modelling actually does

Farnfield explains the basic mechanics:

“They tend to be computer-based programs where you can plug in any information, set any parameters you want in terms of inflation, investment growth, tax scenarios, and they can then help us as IFAs to help you as a deputy to make decisions.”

At its simplest, this might mean answering: given a known annual income shortfall and a specific amount invested, how long will the money last, once investment risk, projected returns, inflation, and costs are factored in.

Farnfield is clear about its limits, too:

“It isn’t a crystal ball. It’s only as good as the inputs going into there. And obviously we don’t know the future, but it’s a helpful tool for us to help you as deputies and the family to make informed decision making.”

Because of this, cash flow modelling shouldn’t be a one-off exercise. Farnfield recommends returning to it at every annual review, since circumstances change year on year, to confirm the plan remains sustainable.

Assessing the affordability of a major spending decision

One common use MacKendrick and Farnfield describe is court-facing cash flow modelling to assess whether a significant proposed spend, such as a property purchase requiring substantial adaptations, is realistic once all of P’s other future costs are taken into account.

Stress-testing future scenarios

MacKendrick often requests specific stress-test scenarios as part of a beauty parade or investment proposal request, rather than working from a single static projection. Examples he gives include:

Loss of informal family care: modelling the financial impact if parents currently providing care were no longer able to (for example, due to their own age), and that care needed to be replaced professionally

modelling the financial impact if parents currently providing care were no longer able to (for example, due to their own age), and that care needed to be replaced professionally Emerging treatment costs: assessing the affordability of a treatment that has become available after litigation concluded and therefore wasn’t originally planned for

Helping families understand the impact of spending decisions

Cash flow modelling can also help families see, concretely, the long-term impact of current spending patterns. MacKendrick gives an example involving a family managing a child’s care needs, where spending driven by a genuine wish to do everything possible for the child was, in practice, unsustainable. Showing the family a cash flow projection allowed them to see the trajectory clearly and adjust spending accordingly, without simply being told to cut back.

MacKendrick is careful to frame this as supportive planning, not policing family decisions:

“That’s really powerful to be able to show a family, and should be an important part of planning.”

Supporting major life-stage decisions

Working alongside SOLA-accredited advisers, MacKendrick describes using cash flow modelling in situations such as an elderly person selling their home to move into care. In these cases, modelling can help establish:

Whether available funds will cover care costs for the remainder of the person’s life

How an annuity compares with alternatives such as equity release if the property is retained

Once sustainability is confirmed, whether there’s scope for gifting, which may then require a court application

Why visual output matters

Ian MacKendrick notes that the visual nature of cash flow modelling is a significant part of its value, particularly for families who may otherwise struggle to engage with purely numerical or written explanations:

“A lot of people are visual. So just words, they’re going to switch off… you will see them a year or two years and three years later and they’re still carrying that image in their mind and referring back to that graph.”

Cash flow modelling can also support spending more, not less

Farnfield notes that cash flow modelling isn’t only used to encourage caution. At one extreme, a projection showing funds running out within five or ten years signals that spending needs to be reined in. At the other, it can reveal that a deputyship is significantly under-spending relative to what the funds can sustainably support, which raises its own best interests question:

“You have that situation where money isn’t being spent and therefore you could argue that best interests aren’t necessarily being met because there’s all this money there that could be enhancing life.”

In these cases, modelling can give the family confidence to spend more and improve quality of life, with the reassurance that the funds will still last.

The bottom line for deputies

Cash flow modelling should be a recurring part of the deputyship relationship, not a one-off report. Use it to test affordability before major decisions, to stress-test specific future scenarios, and as a visual tool to help both under-spending and over-spending families understand the long-term impact of their choices.

FAQ

What is cash flow modelling used for in Court of Protection cases? It projects whether P’s funds will last, based on inputs like income, expenditure, inflation, investment growth, and tax. It’s used to assess affordability of major decisions, stress-test future scenarios, and support annual reviews.

How often should cash flow modelling be updated? Ideally at every annual review, since circumstances, costs, and market conditions change year on year. A single projection should not be relied on indefinitely.

Can cash flow modelling show that a family should be spending more, not less? Yes. Where a deputyship is significantly under-spending relative to what the funds can sustainably support, modelling can demonstrate that there is scope to spend more on P’s quality of life without risking long-term security.

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