Jo Malone CBE To Headline Discussions On Entrepreneurship And Legacy At Guernsey Private Wealth Forum

Internationally recognised entrepreneur Jo Malone CBE will headline the 2026 Guernsey Private Wealth Forum, where industry leaders will explore how increasingly international and complex wealth can be structured and preserved across generations.

Taking place in London on Tuesday 10 November, this year’s Forum will centre on the theme “Art of Wealth”, examining the wider considerations involved in managing wealth through the lens of passion assets. From marine services to classic cars and fine art, discussions will track the lifecycle of these investments and passions, and showcase how Guernsey's flexible structures and breadth of professional expertise can provide tailored wealth management solutions.

At the heart of the programme will be a fireside conversation between Jo Malone CBE and Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Barnaby Molloy, tracing her entrepreneurial journey and how she transformed personal passion into commercial success.

From beginning her career as a facial therapist in London, Jo founded and sold Jo Malone London, and later left the brand in 2006. Jo is no longer associated with the Jo Malone London brand or products. She subsequently launched Jo Loves in 2011 and today operates Jo Malone CBE Creative Consultancy from Dubai. She was appointed MBE in 2008 and CBE in 2018 for services to the British economy.

The wider programme will consider stewardship from several perspectives, investigating the wealth management environment, the assets high-net-worth individuals and families choose to invest in and the structures that can help support their ambitions over the long term.

The first of three fireside sessions, “The Framing”, will set the scene for the modern private wealth landscape, which is characterised by ongoing economic and market instability, and geopolitical uncertainty. The conversation will consider how these circumstances are impacting families and advisers, with speakers exchanging views on how best to approach decision-making.

The assets themselves will be the focus of the second fireside session, titled “The Collection”. Through the context of high-value assets and collections, the session will analyse investment trends and the practical considerations involved in structuring, financing and managing valuable assets over time.

Finally, “The Curation” will look beyond traditional wealth structures to discuss how arrangements can evolve alongside increasingly sophisticated client needs, with speakers examining the more bespoke structuring options available in Guernsey.

Barnaby said: “Many wealth creators are changing the ways they structure their wealth for the long term. For some families conversations are becoming more values-led, which in turn raises questions about the purpose they want their legacy to serve. My discussion with Jo will bring a fascinating perspective on how entrepreneurs approach these questions, and I look forward to learning more from her experience.”

The event will conclude with “A Taste of Stewardship and Legacy”, a curated fine wine tasting showcasing wines from across Europe. The reception will extend the themes explored throughout the day into a more informal setting, drawing parallels between the stewardship of wealth and the craftsmanship and enduring value of exceptional wine.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.