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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Globally Speaking October 2026 – Practical Challenges Of International Family Wealth

Wedlake Bell LLP
Wedlake Bell LLP
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The UK government navigates complex trade-offs between revenue generation, economic growth and maintaining appeal to internationally mobile families and investors. As Prime Minister Andy Burnham pursues economic expansion and closer European ties, this edition examines critical cross-border wealth planning challenges including international pre-nuptial agreements, coordinated estate planning across jurisdictions, forced heirship regimes, and the international effectiveness of Lasting Powers of Attorney.

United KingdomWealth Management
Matthew Braithwaite
Matthew Braithwaite

The UK government faces the difficult task of balancing the need to raise revenue, support economic growth and maintain the UK’s attractiveness to internationally mobile families, entrepreneurs and investors. Recent tax reforms have led some to reassess their personal and commercial arrangements in the UK and many will be watching closely to see how future policy evolves in response to broader economic and fiscal priorities.

As the government looks to deliver on Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s ambitions for economic expansion and a closer relationship with Europe, the forthcoming Budget may offer an indication of the direction of travel. Many internationally mobile individuals, families and businesses will be watching closely for any measures affecting cross-border investment, mobility and taxation, as well as indications of how the government intends to reconcile its growth agenda with its wider fiscal and policy objectives.

This month, Globally Speaking focuses on international family wealth and the practical challenges that arise when families, assets and legal arrangements span multiple jurisdictions. From international pre-nuptial agreements and overseas Wills to forced heirship rules and the management of overseas assets through powers of attorney, our contributors examine some of the key issues that internationally mobile individuals and families need to consider.

In this issue

  • International pre-nuptial agreements: tips and traps for the internationally mobile — for couples with international lives, a pre-nuptial agreement can provide greater clarity and protection. However, approaches to recognition and enforcement vary significantly between jurisdictions, making specialist advice and careful cross-border planning essential.
  • Making your Wills speak the same language — when assets, family members and personal connections span multiple countries, estate planning can become increasingly complex. Coordinating your succession planning across jurisdictions can help avoid unintended consequences, delays and unnecessary tax exposure.
  • When choice gives way to law: planning around forced heirship — not every jurisdiction allows complete freedom over who inherits. Understanding how forced heirship regimes operate can help internationally connected families structure their affairs more effectively and reduce the risk of unexpected outcomes on death.
  • Managing overseas assets: the reach and limits of a Lasting Power of Attorney — many people assume that a Lasting Power of Attorney made in England and Wales will automatically be effective overseas. In reality, the position can vary widely from one jurisdiction to another. We examine the limits of LPAs in an international context.

Jurisdiction Focus: The Caribbean

The Caribbean remains a key jurisdiction for internationally mobile individuals and families, particularly those with cross-border wealth and succession planning needs.

Jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas and Barbados offer established legal frameworks, sophisticated fiduciary services and long-standing expertise in trust and wealth structuring. Trusts established in these jurisdictions can play an important role in asset protection, family governance, succession planning and the holding of international investments. While the UK tax treatment of offshore structures requires careful consideration, established Caribbean trust jurisdictions can continue to offer valuable planning opportunities where structures are implemented and administered appropriately and tailored to a family’s objectives. Wedlake Bell regularly works with trustees, fiduciary providers and family offices across the region, helping clients establish, review and manage wealth, succession and governance arrangements on a coordinated cross-border basis.

Wedlake Bell also advises individuals and families with Caribbean heritage or Caribbean connections, including those with family, business or investment interests spanning multiple jurisdictions. We help clients navigate the interaction between UK tax rules, succession planning, and existing offshore structures, ensuring wealth is preserved and passed efficiently across generations and jurisdictions.

In the press

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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