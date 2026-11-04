Why Canadian Pension Boards Should Act On The UK's Sovereign Tax Shake-up

The UK Government has revived its plan to overhaul the tax treatment of foreign sovereign investors. The proposal was previously consulted on in 2022 and then dropped. It has now re-emerged in the UK's 2026 Budget as a statutory tax regime for sovereign investors, replacing the previous practice.

For decades, Canadian pension plans and state-backed investment funds have relied on a broad exemption from UK direct tax when investing in UK real estate. The new regime would replace that approach with a statutory "sovereign tax status," effective 1 January 2029. The measure is expected to raise up to £690 million a year, which signals a significant change in the taxation of sovereign capital.

For Canadian pension boards and investment committees, the question is not simply whether new taxes will apply. It is whether their organizations will qualify for the proposed exemptions, and whether their existing structures are still fit for purpose.

Our colleagues at Gowling WLG (UK) LLP explain the proposals in detail in the article that follows. This note sets out the key issues from a Canadian perspective.

What changes?

Under the proposal, the following would become taxable:

Rent and other income from UK land

Gains on UK land and certain property-rich vehicles

UK trading income

UK interest income and most dividends from UK companies would remain exempt. London-based investment offices managing a sovereign investor's own portfolio would be exempt from corporation tax, other than on UK source activities.

For the avoidance of doubt, sovereign investment in UK companies (which are not REITs or UK property-rich) are unaffected by these proposals.

For Canadian pension investors

1. The pension fund carve-out

For many Canadian plans, the open question is whether they will qualify as a "State-operated Overseas Pension Fund" (“SOPF”).

Qualifying funds would keep an exemption for capital gains. Rental and other UK property income would still become taxable.

Whether a Canadian pension plan qualifies will depend on how it is constituted, governed and connected to government, and on how the final legislation is drafted. Pension boards should start assessing their structures against the proposed definition now, rather than waiting for the legislation to be finalized.

In summary, the current proposed requirements for a SOPF are:

Establishment : The fund must be set up outside the UK by or under an enactment of a foreign sovereign state, or of a constituent territory of a federal state. Funds set up by local authorities or municipalities are excluded.

: The fund must be set up outside the UK by or under an enactment of a foreign sovereign state, or of a constituent territory of a federal state. Funds set up by local authorities or municipalities are excluded. Purpose : The fund must be set up and run exclusively or almost exclusively to provide retirement benefits, plus ancillary or incidental benefits.

: The fund must be set up and run exclusively or almost exclusively to provide retirement benefits, plus ancillary or incidental benefits. Members : The benefits must go to people employed exclusively or almost exclusively in government, public or social services for that state or territory. "Almost exclusively" allows some private-sector members without the whole fund losing SOPF status.

: The benefits must go to people employed exclusively or almost exclusively in government, public or social services for that state or territory. "Almost exclusively" allows some private-sector members without the whole fund losing SOPF status. Funds included : The definition of SOPFs will include national insurance funds, social security funds, state-mandated workers' compensation funds, and state pension funds for the general population.

: The definition of SOPFs will include national insurance funds, social security funds, state-mandated workers' compensation funds, and state pension funds for the general population. Investment vehicles : The definition will include entities or arrangements set up and run exclusively or almost exclusively to invest for a SOPF. This includes wholly owned subsidiaries, pooled investment vehicles and special purpose vehicles used for commercial, regulatory or legal reasons. It applies even where the gains arise in those vehicles rather than in the fund itself.

: The definition will include entities or arrangements set up and run exclusively or almost exclusively to invest for a SOPF. This includes wholly owned subsidiaries, pooled investment vehicles and special purpose vehicles used for commercial, regulatory or legal reasons. It applies even where the gains arise in those vehicles rather than in the fund itself. Who is excluded: Personal pension arrangements and occupational pension schemes that are not for public service are excluded.

2. REIT restructuring

For REIT holdings of 10% or more, sovereign investors would need to hold their interests through a "sovereign REIT holding company."

That company would pay 15% tax on the gross amount of property income distributions it receives. For most sovereign investors, this is materially worse than the current position, which is usually effectively tax-free but is better than the alternative of up to 25% UK tax on income.

3. Existing structures and joint ventures

The implications go beyond sovereign investors themselves. Sovereign investors, their joint venture partners and co-investors, and REITs themselves will all need to consider how the proposed regime affects existing ownership structures and commercial arrangements.

4. Administration and confidentiality

Sovereign tax status would no longer be automatic. Investors would need to apply for it, and existing investors would need to reapply under the new regime. Some investors may also become liable to file UK tax returns. That raises confidentiality and administrative considerations that many Canadian plans have not faced before.

Questions boards should be asking now

Canadian pension boards and investment committees should consider:

Is the plan likely to qualify for the proposed State-operated Overseas Pension Fund treatment?

How much of the UK portfolio's return comes from rental income rather than capital appreciation?

Will existing REIT, fund or joint venture structures remain efficient under the new rules?

Should the organization take part in the consultation, either directly or through industry groups?

What effect will the changes have on expected returns and long-term allocation decisions?

Investors with significant rental income, complex ownership structures or substantial REIT holdings may face the most immediate restructuring challenges.

Direct holdings by sovereign investors in UK real estate, or holdings via partnerships or unit trusts are likely to become less popular and a REIT structure is likely to become the most common investment vehicle. Also, an interest return (if possible) will now attract the most beneficial UK tax treatment.

Canadian considerations

The proposals raise questions that go well beyond UK tax. Boards should consider:

The effect on expected returns, as part of their fiduciary review of UK allocations.

How any restructuring interacts with the plan's Canadian tax-exempt status and the pension investment and governance rules that apply to it.

How the proposed UK taxes interact with the Canada–UK Tax Convention and Canadian foreign tax credit rules.

Transitional relief and timing

The proposals include several transitional measures. Assets may be revalued to market value at 1 January 2029 for capital gains purposes. A time-limited SDLT relief is also proposed to support restructuring from 2028 until at least 31 December 2030, subject to a three-year claw-back.

Investors considering restructuring should weigh both the opportunities and the constraints within these windows, including the claw-back.

An opportunity to shape the rules

Consultation responses are due by 20 January 2027. Legislation is expected in Finance Bill 2027-28.

Our UK colleagues' view is that the Treasury appears to have already decided to introduce the measure but is willing to consult on the detail of implementation. Evidence from affected investors will therefore be key, particularly on the definition of "State-operated Overseas Pension Funds".

Gowling WLG (UK) LLP intends to respond to the consultation and would welcome input from Canadian investors who wish to contribute.

For Canadian pension investors, the timing breaks down as follows:

Before 20 January 2027: Engage with the consultation while key definitions can still be influenced.

Engage with the consultation while key definitions can still be influenced. Before 1 January 2029: Assess whether the plan qualifies for the pension fund carve-out, review existing UK investment structures and evaluate restructuring options, including the transitional relief.

How we can help

Gowling WLG's Canadian Pensions and Tax groups, working with our UK colleagues, can help investors:

Assess whether they are likely to qualify for the pension fund treatment.

Review existing UK structures and joint venture arrangements.

Prepare or coordinate consultation submissions.

For further details, you can read our detailed article here: Budget 2026 what the sovereign immunity tax changes could mean for UK property investment

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com