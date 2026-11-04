Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Why Canadian Pension Boards Should Act On The UK's Sovereign Tax Shake-up

Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Contributor
Gowling WLG

Gowling WLG

The firm The firm’s lawyers speak English, French, Russian and Ukrainian. The firm’s client base...

View firm profile
Explore more from Gowling WLG

The UK Government has revived its plan to overhaul the tax treatment of foreign sovereign investors, proposing a statutory tax regime effective January 2029 that would replace decades of broad tax exemptions for Canadian pension plans and state-backed investment funds investing in UK real estate. Canadian pension boards face critical questions about whether their organizations will qualify for proposed exemptions and whether existing investment structures remain viable under the new rules.

United KingdomTax
Deron Waldock
Deron Waldock
Laura Gheorghiu
Laura Gheorghiu
Matthew Poole
Matthew Poole
Author LinkedIn connections

The UK Government has revived its plan to overhaul the tax treatment of foreign sovereign investors. The proposal was previously consulted on in 2022 and then dropped. It has now re-emerged in the UK's 2026 Budget as a statutory tax regime for sovereign investors, replacing the previous practice.

For decades, Canadian pension plans and state-backed investment funds have relied on a broad exemption from UK direct tax when investing in UK real estate. The new regime would replace that approach with a statutory "sovereign tax status," effective 1 January 2029. The measure is expected to raise up to £690 million a year, which signals a significant change in the taxation of sovereign capital.

For Canadian pension boards and investment committees, the question is not simply whether new taxes will apply. It is whether their organizations will qualify for the proposed exemptions, and whether their existing structures are still fit for purpose.

Our colleagues at Gowling WLG (UK) LLP explain the proposals in detail in the article that follows. This note sets out the key issues from a Canadian perspective.

What changes?

Under the proposal, the following would become taxable:

  • Rent and other income from UK land
  • Gains on UK land and certain property-rich vehicles
  • UK trading income

UK interest income and most dividends from UK companies would remain exempt. London-based investment offices managing a sovereign investor's own portfolio would be exempt from corporation tax, other than on UK source activities.

For the avoidance of doubt, sovereign investment in UK companies (which are not REITs or UK property-rich) are unaffected by these proposals.

For Canadian pension investors

1. The pension fund carve-out

For many Canadian plans, the open question is whether they will qualify as a "State-operated Overseas Pension Fund" (“SOPF”).

Qualifying funds would keep an exemption for capital gains. Rental and other UK property income would still become taxable.

Whether a Canadian pension plan qualifies will depend on how it is constituted, governed and connected to government, and on how the final legislation is drafted. Pension boards should start assessing their structures against the proposed definition now, rather than waiting for the legislation to be finalized.

In summary, the current proposed requirements for a SOPF are:

  • Establishment: The fund must be set up outside the UK by or under an enactment of a foreign sovereign state, or of a constituent territory of a federal state. Funds set up by local authorities or municipalities are excluded.
  • Purpose: The fund must be set up and run exclusively or almost exclusively to provide retirement benefits, plus ancillary or incidental benefits.
  • Members: The benefits must go to people employed exclusively or almost exclusively in government, public or social services for that state or territory. "Almost exclusively" allows some private-sector members without the whole fund losing SOPF status.
  • Funds included: The definition of SOPFs will include national insurance funds, social security funds, state-mandated workers' compensation funds, and state pension funds for the general population.
  • Investment vehicles: The definition will include entities or arrangements set up and run exclusively or almost exclusively to invest for a SOPF. This includes wholly owned subsidiaries, pooled investment vehicles and special purpose vehicles used for commercial, regulatory or legal reasons. It applies even where the gains arise in those vehicles rather than in the fund itself.
  • Who is excluded: Personal pension arrangements and occupational pension schemes that are not for public service are excluded.

2. REIT restructuring

For REIT holdings of 10% or more, sovereign investors would need to hold their interests through a "sovereign REIT holding company."

That company would pay 15% tax on the gross amount of property income distributions it receives. For most sovereign investors, this is materially worse than the current position, which is usually effectively tax-free but is better than the alternative of up to 25% UK tax on income.

3. Existing structures and joint ventures

The implications go beyond sovereign investors themselves. Sovereign investors, their joint venture partners and co-investors, and REITs themselves will all need to consider how the proposed regime affects existing ownership structures and commercial arrangements.

4. Administration and confidentiality

Sovereign tax status would no longer be automatic. Investors would need to apply for it, and existing investors would need to reapply under the new regime. Some investors may also become liable to file UK tax returns. That raises confidentiality and administrative considerations that many Canadian plans have not faced before.

Questions boards should be asking now

Canadian pension boards and investment committees should consider:

  • Is the plan likely to qualify for the proposed State-operated Overseas Pension Fund treatment?
  • How much of the UK portfolio's return comes from rental income rather than capital appreciation?
  • Will existing REIT, fund or joint venture structures remain efficient under the new rules?
  • Should the organization take part in the consultation, either directly or through industry groups?
  • What effect will the changes have on expected returns and long-term allocation decisions?

Investors with significant rental income, complex ownership structures or substantial REIT holdings may face the most immediate restructuring challenges.

Direct holdings by sovereign investors in UK real estate, or holdings via partnerships or unit trusts are likely to become less popular and a REIT structure is likely to become the most common investment vehicle. Also, an interest return (if possible) will now attract the most beneficial UK tax treatment.

Canadian considerations

The proposals raise questions that go well beyond UK tax. Boards should consider:

  • The effect on expected returns, as part of their fiduciary review of UK allocations.
  • How any restructuring interacts with the plan's Canadian tax-exempt status and the pension investment and governance rules that apply to it.
  • How the proposed UK taxes interact with the Canada–UK Tax Convention and Canadian foreign tax credit rules.

Transitional relief and timing

The proposals include several transitional measures. Assets may be revalued to market value at 1 January 2029 for capital gains purposes. A time-limited SDLT relief is also proposed to support restructuring from 2028 until at least 31 December 2030, subject to a three-year claw-back.

Investors considering restructuring should weigh both the opportunities and the constraints within these windows, including the claw-back.

An opportunity to shape the rules

Consultation responses are due by 20 January 2027. Legislation is expected in Finance Bill 2027-28.

Our UK colleagues' view is that the Treasury appears to have already decided to introduce the measure but is willing to consult on the detail of implementation. Evidence from affected investors will therefore be key, particularly on the definition of "State-operated Overseas Pension Funds".

Gowling WLG (UK) LLP intends to respond to the consultation and would welcome input from Canadian investors who wish to contribute.

For Canadian pension investors, the timing breaks down as follows:

  • Before 20 January 2027: Engage with the consultation while key definitions can still be influenced.
  • Before 1 January 2029: Assess whether the plan qualifies for the pension fund carve-out, review existing UK investment structures and evaluate restructuring options, including the transitional relief.

How we can help

Gowling WLG's Canadian Pensions and Tax groups, working with our UK colleagues, can help investors:

  • Assess whether they are likely to qualify for the pension fund treatment.
  • Review existing UK structures and joint venture arrangements.
  • Prepare or coordinate consultation submissions.

For further details, you can read our detailed article here: Budget 2026 what the sovereign immunity tax changes could mean for UK property investment

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC
Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

Transfer Pricing Enquiries: HMRC’s Approach And Recent Cases

Transfer pricing litigation in the UK has historically been rare, but recent procedural cases reveal HMRC's increasingly aggressive approach to enquiries. With average enquiry durations now exceeding 40 months and transfer pricing yield surging to £3.4bn, understanding the legal boundaries of information requests and closure notice applications has become critical for multinational groups facing contentious disputes.
United KingdomTax
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

CBSA Anti-Dumping And Countervailing Duty Investigations: Truck And Bus Tires From China – What Producers, Exporters, And Importers Need To Know

Canada has initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into truck and bus tires from China, with preliminary determinations expected by November 30, 2026. Producers, exporters, and importers—including companies from Korea, Japan, and Singapore with Chinese operations—face critical September and October deadlines to submit comprehensive responses or risk significantly higher duty rates.
CanadaInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

What Is The Hansa? From The Hanseatic League To Modern Cooperation Models

The term "Hansa" has re-emerged in modern geopolitical discourse, most notably through the 2026 Germany-Norway defence cooperation framework. This article examines how the principles of the medieval Hanseatic League—flexible coordination, shared standards, and mutual benefit without centralization—are being adapted to address contemporary challenges in defence, security, and cross-border collaboration.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

The Warranty Of Good Working Order: New Québec Consumer Protection Regulation Takes Effect October 5, 2026

Starting October 5, 2026, Québec will introduce a new statutory warranty of good working order for consumer goods such as appliances and electronics, with minimum warranty periods ranging from 3 to 6 years. The legislation imposes disclosure obligations on manufacturers and merchants while prohibiting any attempts to exclude or limit this warranty. Businesses operating in Québec must adapt their practices to comply with these consumer protection requirements or face potential compliance issues.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canada And The European Union Chart A New Course: Beyond CETA Toward A Strategic Economic Partnership

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has invited Canada to become the first associate member of the EU, with Prime Minister Mark Carney accepting the proposal to pursue an "Alliance for the Future." The partnership would build on existing bilateral agreements with Germany, Spain, and Italy, potentially enabling free flow of goods, services, and workers across strategic sectors including energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, defence, and advanced manufacturing.
GlobalInternational Law
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Health Canada's recent enforcement action against unauthorized injectable peptides signals a regulatory shift that wellness companies cannot afford to ignore. While peptides dominate influencer marketing and online wellness spaces, their legal status in Canada depends on factors far more complex than social media trends suggest. Understanding how route of administration, therapeutic claims, and market authorization intersect is now critical for compliance.
CanadaConsumer Protection
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Canadian Product Stewardship And EPR: 2026 Summer Update

Canadian governments and producer-responsibility organizations are refining extended producer responsibility programs across the country, affecting packaging, batteries, electronics, and hazardous products. Recent regulatory changes include expanded collection obligations, adjusted compliance timelines, and new enforcement measures, with significant developments in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic provinces.
CanadaEnvironment
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Article

Understanding Canada’s new "Productivity Mega Deduction": Broad-based, immediate, and permanent expensing

Canada's new Productivity Mega Deduction promises to slash the marginal effective tax rate on business investment to just 6.4%, positioning the country as the most competitive G7 nation for capital deployment. This permanent tax incentive extends immediate expensing to roughly 65% of capital assets, fundamentally reshaping the economics of investing in Canadian operations across manufacturing, energy, technology, and resource sectors.
CanadaTax
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG