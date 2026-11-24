On 28 October 2026, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, delivered his first Budget and the third of this Parliament.

This was a deliberately prudent and cautious Budget aimed at not causing harm and spooking the markets. Initial business reaction has been measured rather than enthusiastic.

The British Chambers of Commerce welcomed the absence of further tax increases for most sectors and the targeted support for entrepreneurs but considered that the Budget offered too little to reduce business costs or materially strengthen growth.

For business owners, the picture is similarly mixed: the proposed Founders’ Relief offers a potentially substantial incentive for those who qualify, while the further reduction in Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) narrows the support available more widely.

The main measures affecting businesses, business owners and investors are summarised below. Several, including the reforms to company distributions, foreign permanent establishments and the treatment of US limited liability companies, build on earlier announcements or consultations.

A number of the measures remain subject to consultation or detailed legislation.

Capital allowances

For qualifying expenditure incurred on or after 1 January 2027, the main-rate first-year allowance will increase to 50%. However, the main-pool writing-down allowance will fall to 12% from 1 April 2027 for corporation tax and 6 April 2027 for income tax.

The changes will accelerate relief for expenditure qualifying for the first-year allowance but reduce the rate of relief on expenditure remaining in the main pool.

New Founders' Relief for business founders

A new Founders’ Relief is proposed for qualifying share disposals made on or after 6 April 2027. It would allow eligible founders and significant early investors to pay capital gains tax (CGT) at 10% on up to £10m of lifetime gains.

The proposed relief has similarities to the former Entrepreneurs’ Relief, now BADR, but would be subject to more restrictive conditions and so is unlikely to be widely available. A consultation has been published on the details but as currently proposed:

The individual must be UK resident, must originally have held at least 25% of the company and must have held the shares for at least five years.

The company must satisfy detailed trading and UK presence conditions and meet at least two of three tests: annualised turnover growth of 25% over three years, starting from turnover of at least £10m; annualised employee growth of 25% over three years, starting from at least 15 full-time equivalent employees; and at least £1.5m of qualifying research and development expenditure.



The proposal is intended to encourage founders of high-growth, innovative businesses to remain in the UK and reinvest. Taken together with the reduction in BADR below, it shifts the emphasis from relief for business owners generally towards more targeted support.

Changes to Business Asset Disposal Relief

The BADR lifetime limit will fall from £1m to £500,000 for qualifying disposals made on or after 6 April 2027. This halves the amount of gains eligible for the 18% BADR rate, rather than the ordinary higher CGT rate of 24%.

Business owners considering a sale or succession should review the timing of any disposal and the extent to which they have already used their lifetime limit.

Enterprise Management Incentives 2 (EMI2) and Enterprise Management Incentives (EMI)

The Company Share Option Plan (CSOP) is being renamed 'EMI2'. It will complement the existing EMI scheme, which is aimed primarily at young and growing businesses.

From 6 April 2027, the individual option limit under EMI2 will double from £60,000 to £120,000, and the maximum exercise period will increase from 10 to 15 years. EMI options will no longer count towards the EMI2 limit. Eligible employees will therefore be able to use both schemes’ limits in full, giving businesses more flexibility when designing longer-term employee incentives.

For EMI options, the exercise window for individuals after a disqualifying event will be extended from 90 to 180 days. The requirement to separately notify a grant of an EMI option is also to be replaced by reporting in the end-of-year return.

Modernisation of the taxation of company distributions

Following an earlier consultation, the government will reform the taxation of company distributions and capital repayments from 6 April 2028. The aim is to give economically similar payments more consistent tax treatment. This will affect how company owners extract profits from their businesses.

The reforms will restrict capital treatment following certain share reorganisations, broaden the statutory demerger regime, align the treatment of UK and overseas distributions, modernise the share buy-back rules and strengthen the Transactions in Securities anti-avoidance regime.

Protections will remain for genuine commercial transactions, including family successions. Nevertheless, the reforms could materially affect owner-managed and family companies, particularly in relation to demergers, shareholder exits and succession arrangements where capital treatment is more favourable than income treatment.

VAT online marketplace liability

From 1 October 2027, online marketplaces will generally become responsible for collecting and paying VAT to HMRC on sales made through their platforms by UK VAT-registered businesses. This responsibility will also extend to other UK businesses whose annual sales through the relevant platform meet the £90,000 threshold. The measure expands the existing rules, which apply mainly to overseas sellers. Personal sales will remain outside its scope.

Foreign permanent establishments

As previously announced, the corporation tax exemption for UK companies’ foreign permanent establishments will become mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. Profits attributable to those overseas branches will be exempt from UK corporation tax, while their losses will no longer be available to reduce the company’s UK taxable profits.

VAT on land sold for social housing

A new zero rate of VAT will apply from 1 April 2027 to sales of land to registered social housing providers. The measure may assist landowners with larger development sites and should simplify the 'golden brick' VAT planning structures used for social housing schemes.

US limited liability companies (LLCs) and similar entities

Following an earlier consultation, the government intends to introduce double tax relief for UK investors in US LLCs and similar entities from early 2028. The measure is intended to address mismatches between UK and overseas tax treatment that can prevent investors from obtaining relief for overseas tax.

Further detail is needed on the entities, investors and taxes within scope, and on how the relief will operate.

Bank corporation tax surcharge

The bank corporation tax surcharge will temporarily increase from 3% to 6% from January 2027 until 31 March 2028.

Close companies

The government will not proceed with the proposal announced at the 2025 Budget requiring close companies to report transactions with their shareholders to HMRC. Broadly, a close company is one controlled by five or fewer participators or by participators who are directors.

Other UK Budget 2026 matters