UK Autumn Budget 2026 – Investment Funds

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026, announcing a number of changes that will affect investment.

Reform of sovereign wealth fund taxation

Under current UK tax rules, sovereign wealth funds (SWF) are exempt from liability to direct taxation, commonly known as sovereign immunity. HM Treasury has published a consultation proposing to replace the current sovereign immunity regime with a new “sovereign tax status” regime, with effect from 1 January 2029. Under the proposal, SWF will now be subject to UK tax on income arising from UK land, chargeable gains on disposals of direct holdings of UK land and interests in certain UK property rich vehicles, and UK trading income. A similar consultation was launched in 2022 and was subsequently dropped.

There are certain benefits retained under these proposals. SWF will now be exempt from withholding tax on UK source interest income. In addition, the government will introduce a new status, that of State operated Overseas Pension Fund (SOPF), which will benefit from an exemption from UK tax on chargeable gains not available to others with sovereign tax status.

SWF investors will be qualifying institutional investors (QII) for the purpose of certain investment regimes including Qualifying Asset Holding Companies (QAHCs), Long-Term Asset Funds (LTAFs), and the non-resident capital gains rules for collective investment vehicles. SWF investors will continue to benefit from QII status under the SSE test, with the exception of disposals of interests in UK property rich vehicles.

Additional updates

Other key investment funds related announcements from the Budget are as follows:

UK members of US LLC and reverse hybrids: US LLCs are by default viewed as tax transparent in the US, and are treated as opaque for UK tax purposes, thereby giving rise to double taxation for UK individual members of US LLCs. Further to a consultation earlier this year, the government has now confirmed that it will permit UK resident individuals that are members of US LLCs to credit US tax against their UK tax on receipt of distributions from the US LLC. The government has confirmed that this applies to US LLCs, US S-Corps, Jersey LLCs, and French SCIs.

Stamp Duty reform: Following recent consultations and the publication of draft legislation earlier this year, the government announced its intention to introduce the new securities transfer tax from late 2027 to replace the existing stamp duty on shares and stamp duty reserve tax regimes. the transfer of an interest in a partnership should fall outside the scope of the new rules, subject to certain anti-avoidance rules.

Distribution consultation: The government response to the consultation on reforming the taxation of distributions from companies was published alongside the Budget. While they intend to push ahead with the broader proposals, returns on asset manager co-investments and genuine investment returns in fund structures will continue to receive capital treatment to the extent applicable under the existing rules. Further stakeholder engagement is planned regarding how this can be achieved in the new legislation.

Data centre investments: a new Data Centre Covenant has been announced. New strategic data centres that pass certain tests and provide contributions to the UK will benefit from stronger government support on energy connectivity and approval for temporary on-site generation in certain instances.