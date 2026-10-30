UK Autumn Budget 2026 – Indirect Tax

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026, announcing a number of significant changes to the UK’s indirect tax landscape. While the headline rates of VAT remain unchanged, the Budget includes important measures affecting cross-border services, online marketplaces, private hire vehicle operators, property and energy. The government has also provided further detail on the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing from April 2029.

Below, we summarise the key indirect tax measures relevant to businesses. Businesses should consider the impact of these changes on their existing VAT arrangements, contractual terms, and compliance systems.

Cross-border services: restriction of the reverse charge

From April 2027, the VAT reverse charge for services received from overseas is expected to be restricted so that it applies only where the UK business customer is VAT registered. Where an overseas supplier provides services to a UK business that is not VAT registered, the overseas supplier may instead need to consider whether the change gives rise to UK VAT registration and compliance obligations from April 2027. The government will introduce legislation in the Finance Bill 2026-27. The measure seeks to address VAT leakage on supplies to non-VAT-registered UK businesses. Key points to watch are its interaction with the B2B/B2C place-of-supply rules, the evidence required to establish customer status, and whether affected overseas suppliers will benefit from any VAT registration threshold, which doesn’t currently apply.

Extension of VAT liability for online marketplaces

From October 2027, the existing VAT online marketplace liability rules are expected to extend to sales made by UK businesses. Online marketplaces will become responsible for collecting VAT on relevant sales by UK VAT-registered businesses, as well as other UK businesses whose annual sales through a particular platform meet a minimum threshold. The current proposed threshold is GBP90,000 of annual sales per platform.

The extension will not apply to non-business or personal sales, sales of second-hand goods, or business-to-business transactions. Certain elements, including the annual sales threshold and implementation date, will be set through secondary legislation in 2027.

VAT on private hire vehicle and taxi services

From 2 January 2028, certain larger private hire vehicles and taxi operators acting as agents will be deemed, for VAT purposes, to make the passenger transport supply themselves rather than the underlying driver. As a result, operators within the rules will be required to charge VAT on the full value of the fare.

The deeming rule will apply only where an operator’s annual fare turnover exceeds a specified threshold. The government will consult on the threshold and the final design of the measure, with GBP50 million annual fare turnover currently identified as the lead option. Larger operators should therefore consider the potential impact on their operating models, pricing, and contractual arrangements. This change follows the change made from 2 January 2026 whereby operators were excluded from using TOMS.

Temporary VAT zero rate for domestic electricity extended

The temporary 0% VAT rate for domestic electricity, six months from 1 October 2026, will be extended for a further three months, to 1 July 2027. This is expected to apply UK-wide from April 2027.

Zero rating of land sold for social housing

The government will introduce a new VAT zero rate for sales of land to registered social housing providers (relevant Housing Associations), taking effect from 1 April 2027. Secondary legislation is expected to be laid before Parliament in early 2027.

The measure follows the consultation announced at the Budget 2025 on the VAT treatment of land intended for social housing. The change will alleviate the need for sellers to commence a development before sale, so called “golden brick” planning, to achieve zero rating.

VAT treatment of public electric vehicle charging

The government will legislate in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to clarify that electricity supplied through publicly accessible electric vehicle charging points is subject to VAT at the standard rate. The measure should take effect from 1 November 2026.

Energy-saving materials: heat batteries and return to 5%

From 1 April 2027, the government will add heat batteries to the VAT relief for qualifying energy-saving materials installed in residential accommodation and charity buildings in the UK. At the same time, as originally provided for when the temporary zero rate was introduced in 2022, the VAT rate applicable to qualifying energy-saving materials will revert from 0% to 5% from 1 April 2027.

Additional updates

E-invoicing: The government had already announced that mandatory e-invoicing requirements for VAT invoices will take effect from April 2029 and has now published an implementation roadmap setting out its proposed approach and timetable for further decisions and guidance. Alongside the roadmap, the government has opened a consultation on the potential future use of structured information generated through e-invoicing for digital reporting which closes on 20 January 2027.

Medical deputies: From 1 May 2027, the government will remove the specific VAT exemption for the supply of a deputy for a registered medical practitioner. So a supply of a deputy for a medical practitioner will be subject to the standard rate of VAT. Deputising services may, however, remain within the medical exemption where they are primarily supplies of medical care.

Tour Operators’ Margin Scheme: HMRC has launched a broader review of the VAT treatment of travel services, including TOMS. The call for evidence considers whether TOMS should be retained, reformed, simplified, made optional, partially withdrawn, or removed.

Plastic packaging tax: From 1 April 2030, businesses claiming that plastic packaging satisfies the 30% recycled-plastic threshold for plastic packaging tax purposes will be subject to mandatory certification requirements in respect of mechanically recycled plastic. The announcement follows the government’s May 2026 consultation.