UK Autumn Budget 2026 – Finance

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026. The main legislative measure from a financing perspective in the Budget is a temporary increase to the bank surcharge. Elsewhere the Budget is relatively light on financing measures, although it contains consultation updates of relevance to the financial services industry.

Bank surcharge

The government will introduce legislation in the Finance Bill 2026-27 to temporarily increase the rate of the corporation tax surcharge on banking companies to 6%, for 15 months. The changes will apply from 1 January 2027 to 31 March 2028.

Corporate tax simplification for business investment

Alongside the Budget, the government has launched a new consultation on corporate tax simplification. This includes simplification of treaty relief from withholding tax on interest, the unallowable purpose rule and the Corporate Interest Restriction (CIR). Stakeholders wishing to take part in the simplification work should register interest by 21 November 2026.

Modernising the distributions framework

The government will proceed with its reforms to the distributions framework, with a technical consultation in 2027 and the new rules applying from April 2028. Of most relevance from a financing perspective, a new temporary charge will apply to loans or advances made by non-UK resident companies to participators – this extends the existing rules to non-UK resident companies.

Additional updates

The Budget also confirmed a small number of other miscellaneous financing measures, all to be legislated in the Finance Bill 2026-27.

Withholding tax on Scottish government bonds: interest paid on Scottish government bonds, the issuance of which is subject to Treasury approval, will be exempt from the duty to deduct income tax. The exemption applies to any interest paid on or after 28 October 2026.

Corporate Interest Restriction (CIR) and creative reliefs: from 1 January 2027, Audio-Visual Expenditure Credits and Video Games Expenditure Credits will be excluded from the calculation of taxable earnings for CIR purposes.

Cryptoassets: from April 2027, eligible stablecoins will be treated more like money for tax purposes, with changes to the tax rules for individuals, trustees and companies, and an extension of the application of withholding tax. In addition, from 6 April 2027 certain transfers by individuals and trustees into and out of qualifying cryptoasset loan and liquidity pool arrangements will be on a ‘no gain no loss’ basis until an economic disposal.