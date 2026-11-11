The (Im)practicalities Of UK Partnership Tax Disputes

As demonstrated by a number of recent cases, partnerships can provide fertile ground for tax disputes. These disputes often give rise to complex technical issues of contract/partnership law as well as tax law. However, they can also pose a number of practical challenges, including difficulties in managing multiple stakeholders with diverse perspectives, and in managing a large number of (often overlapping) enquiries or appeals. Anticipating these issues at an early stage of a potential dispute, and considering how to address them, can make the dispute resolution process more efficient for both partnerships and HMRC.

One of the main attractions of partnerships and LLPs, as vehicles for doing business, is the flexibility which they offer as compared to corporate structures. With that flexibility, however, often comes complexity. And with complexity inevitably comes risk.

This is as true in relation to tax as it is for other matters. The flexibility afforded by partnership and LLP structures, and the complexity of the law on partnership taxation, make this fertile ground for UK tax disputes. A number of disputes in this area have been through the tax tribunals and courts in recent years, high-profile examples of which include disputes concerning:

the treatment of deferred remuneration arrangements for individual partners (HMRC v HFFX LLP [2026] UKSC 17 and HMRC v BlueCrest Capital Management LP & Othrs [2023] EWCA Civ 1481 ( HFFX/BlueCrest PIP ));

)); the treatment of equity or quasi-equity programmes operated through LLPs for the benefit of individual members (Holden v HMRC and HMRC v The Boston Consulting Group LLP & Othrs [2026] UKUT 25 (TCC) ( BCG )); and

)); and the status of UK LLP members for employment tax and NICs purposes, under the so-called ‘salaried member rules’ (SMRs) (HMRC v BlueCrest Capital Management (UK) LLP [2026] UKSC 18 (BlueCrest SMR)).

In addition to the complex technical tax issues which arise in these disputes (about which much has already been written), disputes in a partnership context can give rise to a range of practical and procedural challenges, both for taxpayers and HMRC. In this article, we highlight some of the complexities which commonly arise in this area, and seek to offer some practical guidance on how those can be managed. (For the purposes of this article, we use the term ‘firm’ to describe both general partnerships and ‘tax-transparent’ LLPs.)

Getting to grips with the partnership agreement

The rights and obligations of partners as set out in the partnership or LLP agreement (the PA/LLPA) will often be a key aspect of the background against which the tax issues in any dispute fall to be considered. Several recent cases have highlighted the importance, to the analysis of particular tax issues, of the terms of the PA/LLPA and their effect on the rights and obligations of partners as a matter of partnership/LLP law. For example:

In HFFX/BlueCrest PIP, the Supreme Court/Court of Appeal were required to consider the basic question of what a partner’s taxable ‘share’ of the profits of the firm’s trade was. Per section 850 ITTOIA 2005, that ‘share’ was to be determined in accordance with the ‘profit-sharing arrangements’ of the Both courts took a relatively narrow view of what constituted those profit-sharing arrangements, focusing on the legally enforceable rights arising to partners in the period in question under the relevant LLPAs (and not on the fact that, as a matter of broader commercial reality, profits which were legally allocated to a corporate partner would likely be paid to the individual partners as deferred remuneration, at some later date).

In BlueCrest SMR, the Supreme Court was required to consider whether individual LLP members exercised ‘significant influence over the affairs of’ the relevant LLP, and therefore fell outside the scope of the In answering that question, the Supreme Court endorsed the approach of the Court of Appeal in focusing on members’ influence which was ‘founded in the legally binding constitutional framework of the partnership’, rather than, for example, de facto influence exercised by members which did not have such a source.

BCG concerned the tax treatment of the acquisition, holding and disposal, by individual members of an LLP, of certain ‘capital interests’ in that LLP (and, specifically, whether the relevant disposal proceeds should be taxed as income or as capital). While this gave rise to a number of technical tax questions, the Upper Tribunal devoted a substantial portion of its decision to considering the legal nature of the capital interests (i.e. whether those interests represented equity-like interests in the LLP or its assets, or were simply a contractual right to payment in certain circumstances), in light of the applicable terms of the LLPA, which informed its approach to those technical tax issues.

Partnership tax disputes are often complex because they sit at the intersection between several different technical areas (i.e. the interpretation of relevant PA/LLPA terms is fundamentally a question of contract and partnership law but often underpins key aspects of the technical tax analysis). Given that, to minimise the risk of disputes arising in this area, it is important to ensure that partnership tax risks are considered in a ‘joined-up’ way from the outset – for example, that any advice on tax risks is based on a clear understanding of the effect of the relevant provisions of the PA/LLPA, and that appropriate advice is taken on those legal issues, where necessary, to inform the tax analysis.

Where disputes do arise, it will often be helpful to seek to identify any common ground/areas of disagreement with HMRC regarding the effect of applicable PA/LLPA terms, before engaging in detailed discussions on the tax issues in dispute. This helps to ensure that discussion of the relevant tax issues proceeds on the basis of a common understanding of the relevant non-tax-specific background, to the extent possible, or at least that any differences of view on those issues are clearly understood from an early stage.

The importance of stakeholder management

While stakeholder management is a key aspect of successfully navigating any tax dispute, this can be a particular challenge when managing disputes in a partnership context. Partnerships commonly adopt ‘flatter’, more consensus-driven governance structures than other businesses, meaning there are a greater number of stakeholders to manage than would be the case in other tax disputes. It is also commonly the case that the senior individuals with responsibility for managing a dispute on behalf of the firm are themselves partners, and are therefore exposed directly to the outcome of the dispute.

Where there are a large number of stakeholders, inevitably, there is a much greater risk that those stakeholders have different perspectives on how best to manage the dispute towards a successful resolution. There are a number of reasons why those different perspectives might arise within a partner group, including:

Varying appetites for risk: versus certainty/finality.

versus certainty/finality. Different amounts of ‘skin in the game’: which may affect partners’ views on, for example, how much of their time (and management time) should be devoted to seeking to resolve the dispute.

which may affect partners’ views on, for example, how much of their time (and management time) should be devoted to seeking to resolve the dispute. ‘Winners’ and ‘losers’: developing a case strategy for a dispute would commonly involve identifying the range of possible resolution options according to the factual or technical issues in play, ranking them based on their attractiveness, and considering how best to work towards achieving one or more realistic best case outcomes. In a partnership context, however, the personal circumstances of individual partners may vary in a way which makes it difficult to determine any single ‘good’ outcome for the firm and its partners as a whole. Rather, there may be a range of outcomes, each of which would produce a separate set of relative ‘winners’ and ‘losers’.

developing a case strategy for a dispute would commonly involve identifying the range of possible resolution options according to the factual or technical issues in play, ranking them based on their attractiveness, and considering how best to work towards achieving one or more realistic best case outcomes. In a partnership context, however, the personal circumstances of individual partners may vary in a way which makes it difficult to determine any single ‘good’ outcome for the firm and its partners as a whole. Rather, there may be a range of outcomes, each of which would produce a separate set of relative ‘winners’ and ‘losers’. Generational issues: where a dispute arises regarding the accuracy of the partnership return for a given period, the cost of losing that dispute would typically fall on the individuals who were partners during that period. However, where a dispute concerns a liability of the partnership itself (for example, unpaid NICs in the context of an SMRs dispute), that cost may instead be borne by the current partner group at the time the relevant liability crystallises. This can give rise to generational issues between partners – for example, where NICs savings enjoyed by the partner group in historic periods are clawed back in some later period, and so borne by the then-current partner group. Those issues become more significant the longer a dispute takes to resolve, as the overlap between the current partner group and the partner group for the period in dispute becomes

These differing stakeholder perspectives can make it challenging to develop and implement a coherent strategy for resolving a dispute (and, in some cases, even for determining what ‘success’ looks like). It is therefore crucial in the partnership dispute context to develop a clear stakeholder management strategy at an early stage in the process.

Some key questions to be considered in developing that strategy may include:

What are the possible outcomes of a dispute, and how would those affect different partners or groups of partners? (See further below.)

How should decisions regarding the conduct of any dispute be taken? For example, are the partnership’s existing decision-making processes as set out in the PA/LLPA sufficient, or is a greater level of partner input appropriate (for example, via a steering committee comprised of key ‘opinion leaders’ within the partner group, or on a more consensus-driven basis with the full partner group)?

What role should be afforded to former partners, who may no longer have any decision-making or consultation rights under the PA, but who were partners during the periods in question (and are therefore exposed to the outcome of the dispute)?

How and when are potentially-affected partners to be updated on the progress of the dispute?

One dispute, many fronts: managing separate enquiries/assessments

Many partnership tax disputes concern the accuracy of the partnership return (or the extent of the firm’s own tax liabilities), with an indirect impact on the position of individual partners. Others, however, may not concern the partnership return at all, and may instead relate directly to the accuracy of individual partners’ returns.

As illustrated by cases such as HFFX, BlueCrest PIP and BCG, it may also be the case that HMRC pursue a number of alternative arguments, some of which go to the accuracy of the partnership return with others relating only to the tax position of individual partners. In those cases, the specific technical basis on which the dispute is resolved will determine whether the impact is ‘felt’ by partners directly, or only indirectly through changes to the position at the partnership level.

To protect its position in this scenario, HMRC will usually open enquiries into the returns of (or raise assessments/amendments to) both the partnership itself and the individual partners. For both the firm/its partners and for HMRC, this can give rise to significant practical challenges in seeking to manage a large volume of (often overlapping) enquiries/appeals in a consistent and efficient way, as well as in navigating various procedural issues regarding the interaction between those enquiries/assessments.

It is particularly important for firms in this position to take appropriate steps to ensure that the dispute, as a whole, can be managed in a ‘joined-up’ way in accordance with a single case strategy. Some key points to consider in this regard include:

Scenario planning: would the possible outcomes of the dispute impact partners directly, or only indirectly through amendments to the partnership return? Will the costs of conducting the dispute (and of any potential resolution) lie where they fall, or should they be allocated as between the firm and its partners in some other way?

would the possible outcomes of the dispute impact partners directly, or only indirectly through amendments to the partnership return? Will the costs of conducting the dispute (and of any potential resolution) lie where they fall, or should they be allocated as between the firm and its partners in some other way? Delineating firm versus partner issues: it will often be most efficient (and may reduce the risk of inconsistencies) for information-gathering and/or technical discussions to be led centrally by the firm itself. However, in some cases, there may be issues which require engagement with individual partners – for example, on factual points where the position may vary on a partner-by-partner basis. To ensure a dispute is managed as efficiently as possible, it is helpful to identify early on what the key issues are, and whether these can be addressed by the firm rather than on a partner-specific If the outcome of the central issues would render the more partner-specific issues moot, it may also be desirable to prioritise engagement on those central issues as a potentially quicker route to resolution.

it will often be most efficient (and may reduce the risk of inconsistencies) for information-gathering and/or technical discussions to be led centrally by the firm itself. However, in some cases, there may be issues which require engagement with individual partners – for example, on factual points where the position may vary on a partner-by-partner basis. To ensure a dispute is managed as efficiently as possible, it is helpful to identify early on what the key issues are, and whether these can be addressed by the firm rather than on a partner-specific If the outcome of the central issues would render the more partner-specific issues moot, it may also be desirable to prioritise engagement on those central issues as a potentially quicker route to resolution. Formalising the conduct of a dispute: it may be commercially appropriate for the firm to take the lead on a partnership tax dispute even where, from a legal perspective, that dispute relates wholly or partially to the position of individual partners rather than the firm itself. Where that is the case, it can be useful for the firm and affected partners to enter into a formal, legally binding conduct agreement, to set out clear ground rules for how the dispute is to be conducted (and by whom), and to provide appropriate incentives to partners who agree to cooperate with the collective approach to the dispute (for example, by the firm agreeing to bear the costs of managing the dispute in accordance with that collective approach).

it may be commercially appropriate for the firm to take the lead on a partnership tax dispute even where, from a legal perspective, that dispute relates wholly or partially to the position of individual partners rather than the firm itself. Where that is the case, it can be useful for the firm and affected partners to enter into a formal, legally binding conduct agreement, to set out clear ground rules for how the dispute is to be conducted (and by whom), and to provide appropriate incentives to partners who agree to cooperate with the collective approach to the dispute (for example, by the firm agreeing to bear the costs of managing the dispute in accordance with that collective approach). Procedure for litigating multiple appeals: if a dispute reaches the litigation stage, it may be impractical to litigate the appeals of each individual partner (as well as, potentially, the firm itself), even on a consolidated basis. In those circumstances, the parties may consider streamlining the process by settling on one or more ‘lead cases’ which can be pursued through litigation, with the remaining cases then being settled in line with the outcome of those lead cases. At the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) level, this can be achieved either via the formal process envisaged in rule 18 of the FTT rules, under which the tribunal’s decision in the lead cases is binding on the non-lead cases (subject to any direction to the contrary), or on more informal basis, under which one or more cases are designated as lead appeals and the remainder are stayed, but without the tribunal’s decision in the lead appeals being directly binding on the non-lead appellants.

Whichever route is taken, selecting the appropriate set of ‘lead appeals’ requires careful thought. Any lead case (or group of cases) must be sufficiently representative of the wider group of appeals, and cover all of the key issues which arise in that group.

Where there are factual differences between individual cases, however, both sides may be tempted to ‘cherry-pick’ cases with the facts which are most favourable to their arguments, and so identifying a mutually acceptable selection can be challenging.

Looking ahead

The particular partnership tax disputes described in the introduction to this article have now largely run their course. However, since the specific rights and obligations of partners under the relevant PA/LLPA are often critical, cases in this area often turn on their own facts. More disputes (and potentially more litigation) testing the application of the principles laid down in the recent decisions to different factual scenarios therefore seem inevitable, especially given the material number of partnership (and individual partner) enquiries which remain ongoing.

The technical issues which arise in any such future disputes will no doubt vary, but many of the practical challenges outlined above are likely to be common to firms which find themselves involved in those disputes. Being aware of those potential challenges at an early stage, and actively thinking about how to manage them, ought to help ensure that such disputes can be managed as efficiently as possible, for the benefit of both firms/their partners and HMRC.

This article was originally published in Tax Journal on 11 September 2026.