Tax Matters: Autumn Budget 2026 – Fiscal Frights Or Boring Budget? (Podcast)

In brief

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, has delivered the Autumn Budget 2026, promising to provide “breathing space” amid “global economic storms”.

With ‘military-style’ security protocols reportedly in place, there were far fewer pre-Budget leaks than in recent years. Consequently, although some key revenue-raising measures announced were largely expected, including the increase in the rate of the corporation tax surcharge on banking companies and an extension of the obligation for online marketplaces to collect VAT, many others were not. In the latter category, there is an unexpected revival of proposals to reform the UK sovereign immunity tax rules. These announcements, combined with the large volume of new consultations launched and policy updates published, mean the Budget was not quite the boring event some had expected.

In our latest podcast Paul Davison, Helen Buchanan, Peter Clements and Joe Williams from our London tax team discuss the business tax measures they found most eye-catching in the Autumn Budget 2026, including: