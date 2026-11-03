Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Taking Money Out Of Your Company: Two Consultations Founders Should Watch After The Budget

Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Contributor
Withers LLP

Withers LLP

Withers is an international law firm focused on the personal, business and philanthropic interests...

View firm profile
Explore more from Withers LLP

Two major UK government consultations could fundamentally reshape how business owners extract value from their companies. HMRC proposes the most significant overhaul of distributions rules in decades, potentially restricting capital gains tax treatment for share buybacks and demergers, while a separate consultation considers replacing the distributable reserves test with a solvency-based model for dividend payments. These parallel reforms go to the heart of how founders fund liquidity, plan succession, and

United KingdomTax
Rachel Hawkins
Rachel Hawkins
Paul McGrath
Paul McGrath
Francesco Palma
Francesco Palma
Author LinkedIn connections

Taking value out of a private company has never been simple. Whether a founder is looking to realise value without selling the whole business, buy out a retiring shareholder, return surplus capital, or separate businesses as part of succession planning, the same two questions often dominate the conversation with their advisers.

  • Does company law allow the payment?
  • Will HMRC tax it as a capital gain, at 24% capital gains tax, or as income, at rates of up to 45%?

Two consultations currently underway could fundamentally reshape how founders take value out of their companies. Published within weeks of each other, they tackle the same underlying question – how and when value can be returned to shareholders – from a tax and a corporate law angle. Taken together, they go to the heart of how founders fund liquidity, plan succession, and manage changes in business ownership.

HMRC: a rewrite of the distributions rules

HMRC's consultation proposes the most significant overhaul of the UK's distributions regime in decades. Behind the technical detail, many of the proposals could have a direct impact on how founders extract value from their businesses, reorganise their ownership structures or plan for succession.

Equity-based extractions would be undergoing the most significant changes. The proposals would narrow or remove a number of routes currently available to secure capital gains tax treatment when shareholders extract value through pidends from non-UK companies or share buybacks.

Demergers, which are commonly used where shareholders wish to take different parts of a business forward independently or as part of wider succession planning, would also face significant changes. The proposals would restrict the ability to obtain capital treatment for certain non-statutory demergers, potentially making it more difficult to achieve that separation without triggering an income tax charge. 

Debt-based extractions are also in HMRC's sights. The proposals would extend the 'loan to participator' rules to closely held non-UK companies, making it more difficult for UK-resident shareholders to extract liquidity through loans rather than equity. Significantly, the resulting tax charge could fall on the UK-resident inpidual rather than the overseas company itself. 

Tax is only half the picture. A separate consultation looks at when company law should allow a pidend to be paid.

Company law: a shift from 'distributable reserves' to a solvency test

The government’s consultation on corporate reporting also raises a fundamental question: should the rules on paying pidends change?

Today, a UK company can only pay a pidend out of 'distributable reserves': broadly, profits available for distribution under accounting and company law rules. Working out that figure can require costly technical analysis: accounting standards do not require this figure to appear in company accounts.

The proposal is to move to a solvency-based model: directors would instead certify that paying the pidend will not prevent the company from meeting its debts as they fall due. The drivers are practical – reducing costly reserve calculations and limiting the scope for accounting choices aimed at inflating distributable profits. If the proposal proceeds, it may also facilitate dealing with small balances left in companies before a voluntary striking off, where existing methods (such as undergoing a capital reduction or a formal liquidation) can be disproportionately expensive. 

What this means for you and your business

Crucially, none of these proposals has yet become law. However, the direction of travel is clear: the way in which business owners extract value could change significantly.

In addition, with the UK Budget now only a day away, these proposals provide important context for considering any further measures that may be announced. While the detail will not be known until the Chancellor speaks, any new announcements will need to be considered alongside the proposals discussed above.

If you are planning pidends, share buybacks, shareholder loans or a business split, now is a good time to review your options with your advisers and consider how these proposals, coupled with any reforms that may be included in the UK Budget, could affect your plans.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC
Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

Transfer Pricing Enquiries: HMRC’s Approach And Recent Cases

Transfer pricing litigation in the UK has historically been rare, but recent procedural cases reveal HMRC's increasingly aggressive approach to enquiries. With average enquiry durations now exceeding 40 months and transfer pricing yield surging to £3.4bn, understanding the legal boundaries of information requests and closure notice applications has become critical for multinational groups facing contentious disputes.
United KingdomTax
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

A 5% Wealth Tax? Preparing Clients For California's Billionaire Tax Act

California's proposed Billionaire Tax Act would impose a onetime 5% excise tax on individuals and trusts with assets exceeding $1 billion, creating unprecedented challenges for estate planners. The retroactive application and anti-abuse provisions raise critical questions about the treatment of grantor trusts, non-grantor trusts, and beneficiary interests that deviate significantly from established federal wealth transfer tax principles.
United StatesTax
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

Navigating Florida’s New Trust, Probate And Series LLC Statutes

Florida has enacted significant statutory changes affecting trust administration, probate procedures, and business entity formation. These reforms introduce streamlined nonjudicial processes for trustee discharge, expand access to simplified probate administration, and establish a new framework for protected series LLCs that offers enhanced asset protection and operational flexibility for estate planners and business owners.
United StatesWealth Management
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

Flexible Working In 2027: The UK Government Reveals Further Details Of Upcoming Reforms

The UK government has published its response to consultation on flexible working reforms, introducing a new reasonableness test for employers refusing requests from 2027. The reforms will require employers to meet with employees before rejecting applications and explain why refusal is reasonable, while consultation data reveals significant gaps between employer and employee perceptions of the current system.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

Navigating Japan's Foreign Investment Rules: Key Requirements And The 2026 Reform Update

Japan's Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act amendments, promulgated in June 2026, introduce significant changes to foreign direct investment screening procedures. These modifications expand regulatory oversight to include indirect acquisitions, mandate reporting of risk mitigation measures, and grant authorities enhanced powers to address national security concerns even after transactions are completed.
JapanGovernment, Public Sector
Withers LLP
Withers LLP
Article

Subscription Contracts: What Businesses Need To Know About The New UK Cancel Culture

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract rules under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, moving the enforcement date to January 2027. These regulations introduce stricter transparency requirements at sign-up, mandatory cooling-off periods including a new renewal cooling-off window, and simplified cancellation processes designed to eliminate 'subscription traps' that lock consumers into unwanted recurring payments.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Withers LLP
Withers LLP