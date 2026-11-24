With higher taxes on investment returns, a reset for sovereign investors, and targeted support for housing, the U.K. Autumn Budget proposes significant changes for international and domestic investors in U.K. real estate.

Alongside the increased tax burden for sovereign investors, there are opportunities to restructure, simplify transactions, and unlock development. Much will depend on the details still to come.

Here are the key measures and what they could mean for your investments and transactions.

Modernizing taxation of foreign sovereign investments

From January 1, 2029, the government intends to introduce a new statutory sovereign tax status, bringing sovereign investors’ returns from directly held U.K. real estate, and gains on disposals of interests in certain U.K. property-rich vehicles, into the charge to U.K. tax for the first time. The regime will also introduce bespoke rules for sovereign investment in U.K. real estate investment trusts (REITs) and a new status for state-operated overseas pension funds.

The proposals revive the reform agenda consulted on in 2022 and dropped at Spring Budget 2023, but this time with a firmer implementation timetable and a commitment to legislate.

The consultation launched at Autumn Budget 2026 proposes the following key practical changes:

Sovereigns’ returns from directly held U.K. real estate, certain U.K. trading income, and gains on disposals of property-rich vehicles will be brought into the charge to U.K. tax.

Exemptions for U.K.-source interest and dividends will be retained, and a new exemption will be introduced for U.K. investment offices of sovereign investors managing their investment portfolios.

A sovereign REIT holding company will be introduced. This bespoke U.K.-resident vehicle will allow qualifying sovereigns to hold substantial interests in U.K. REITs and be taxed at a flat 15% rate on property income distributions, in line with typical double tax treaty rates.

A time-limited stamp duty land tax (SDLT) relief will apply from 2028 to help sovereign investors restructure ahead of the new regime. Rebasing of assets to market value on January 1, 2029, will also be available.

The consultation closes on January 20, 2027, with draft legislation to follow. We expect this to be published in July 2027.

If you hold U.K. real estate as a sovereign investor, review your current holding structures well in advance of the proposed 2029 implementation date. The proposed REIT holding company regime, asset rebasing, and transitional restructuring reliefs may provide opportunities to manage effective tax rates, subject to the detailed rules.

Further income tax increases for property and savings income

All rates of income tax on property income and savings income will increase by a further two percentage points, in addition to the two percentage points already announced. From April 6, 2027, the basic, higher, and additional rates for both categories of income will be 24%, 44%, and 49%, respectively.

Withholding tax rates on interest payments and property income distributions from U.K. REITs will consequently increase to 24%. This may reduce the attractiveness of the REIT regime for investors who can’t access relevant withholding tax exemptions.

No Value Added Tax (VAT) on land sold to social housing providers

From April 1, 2027, land sold to registered providers of social housing will be zero-rated, so no VAT should be chargeable. The aim is to speed up sales and reduce complexity by simplifying social housing property transactions and structures, including reducing the need for “golden brick” arrangements.

The draft legislation should clarify how the rules will apply to mixed-use sites, changes in use during development, and the purchaser’s identity.

Capital allowances: lower annual relief, higher first-year allowance

Capital allowances have been a regular feature of recent Budgets. This one’s no different.

From April 2027, the main-rate writing-down allowance will fall to 12%. Full expensing will remain available to limited companies. For those unable to access it, the main-rate first-year allowance will increase from 40% to 50% for expenditure on or after January 1, 2027.

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT): tighter rules on group relief

SDLT group relief rules will be amended to ensure that relief is withdrawn where a purchaser leaves a corporate group after the vendor company has been wound up. The amendment is intended to close what the government describes as an unintended loophole.

Under the current rules, winding up the vendor can allow the purchaser to leave the group within three years of the property transfer without triggering a clawback of the relief.

The changes will apply to transactions involving property in England and Northern Ireland from October 29, 2026, and will be introduced through Finance Bill 2026–27.

If your group is considering intragroup property transfers followed by a winding-up or restructuring, consider how the changes could affect your ability to claim and retain SDLT group relief.

Plan your next move

What do the Budget proposals mean for your U.K. real estate investments? Get in touch with our Tax Team to discuss the impact on your holding structures, planned transactions, and development projects, and identify where restructuring or reliefs could create opportunities.