EMI And EMI2: More Room To Grow, More Scope To Reward

To compete and scale, businesses must attract and retain the right talent. The U.K. Autumn Budget 2026 puts equity incentives back in focus, with proposals to give employees a bigger stake in growth and more time to share in its rewards.

The headline is Enterprise Management Incentives 2 (EMI2): A new name and an expanded role for the Company Share Option Plan (CSOP), which offers eligible employees tax-advantaged options to buy shares in the future at a price fixed at grant. It sits alongside Enterprise Management Incentives (EMI), a similar tax-advantaged scheme aimed at smaller growth businesses.

For businesses in sectors such as technology and life sciences, these changes open up new ways to attract and reward talent as they scale in the U.K. and internationally.

EMI2: CSOP rebranded and expanded

CSOP has been rebranded as EMI2, with three proposed enhancements from April 2027:

Doubling the individual limit: Employees could hold EMI2 options over shares worth up to GBP120,000, up from GBP60,000, measured by reference to the unrestricted market value of the underlying shares at grant.

Separating the EMI and EMI2 limits: EMI2 options would no longer count toward an employee’s existing GBP250,000 EMI limit. Eligible employees could therefore hold GBP250,000 of EMI options alongside GBP120,000 of EMI2 options, for a combined GBP370,000 limit, provided the company and employee qualifies for both. These are overall limits on the options an employee can hold, not annual allowances.

Extending the exercise period: Employees would have up to 15 years, rather than 10 years, to exercise EMI2 options while retaining tax advantages. Existing CSOP option agreements could also be amended to benefit, subject to the final legislation and HMRC guidance, but their terms wouldn't extend automatically, and amendments should be implemented carefully.

EMI2 doesn’t carry EMI’s company size and trading-activity restrictions, although other company, share, and employee conditions still apply.

The aim under both EMI and EMI2 is for growth in value to fall within the lower rates of capital gains tax when shares are sold, rather than income tax (and potentially National Insurance contributions) on exercise, provided the relevant conditions are met.

Building on earlier reforms

The latest reforms build on earlier improvements. In April 2023, the CSOP (now EMI2) individual limit doubled from GBP30,000 to GBP60,000 and share-class restrictions were removed, widening access for venture-backed businesses with multiple share classes.

From April 2026, EMI was also expanded: The gross assets ceiling rose to GBP120M (from GBP30M), the employee threshold increased to fewer than 500 (from 250), and the company-wide option limit rose to GBP6M (from GBP3M). The maximum tax-advantaged exercise period for EMI options increased to 15 years.

Growth companies: more room to reward talent

Currently, an employee who has used their full individual EMI limit has no room for any EMI2 options, preventing further discretionary tax-advantaged option grants to that employee. With separate limits, an employee holding the maximum GBP250,000 of EMI options could still be granted EMI2 options over shares worth up to GBP120,000, provided the relevant conditions are met. A company approaching or exceeding the EMI eligibility thresholds could therefore still consider EMI2 for future grants to employees who previously received EMI options.

A longer exercise period may be particularly useful where the expected route to an exit extends beyond 10 years, for example, in a life sciences business working toward clinical or commercial milestones or a technology company that has pivoted to a new strategic direction. The extension provides flexibility, but not liquidity: Employees still need funds to exercise their options and, if they can exercise outside a sale or listing, a market for their shares.

What EMI2 doesn’t fix

The GBP250,000 individual EMI limit and EMI’s existing eligibility tests remain unchanged. Ownership structures, qualifying activities, and employee working patterns need to be checked, and growing companies can still lose eligibility to grant new EMI options.

EMI2 doesn't reproduce all of EMI’s flexibility: Its exercise price must normally be set by reference to unrestricted market value at grant, and the usual three-year holding period before tax-advantaged exercise remains, subject to the existing exceptions.

Most private equity-backed companies remain ineligible to grant either EMI or EMI2 options. There are no changes to all-employee share plans, and wider improvements to employment-related securities reporting and services remain a work in progress.

EMI: greater flexibility, simpler reporting

From April 2027, the proposed extension of EMI’s post-disqualifying-event exercise window from 90 to 180 days broadly aligns the exercise period for leavers with the six-month window under EMI2. However, EMI2 will also retain its limited categories of qualifying good leavers who can exercise with tax advantages within the first three years after grant.

Once an EMI2 plan has been registered, the reporting process is simpler than for EMI, with no separate grant-notification step. For EMI options granted from April 2027, the government plans to replace the EMI grant notification with reporting through the annual return. We await details of how the new process will work, including whether EMI will adopt the simpler EMI2 approach or retain the level of detail that’s currently required for EMI grant notifications.

U.K. incentives, transatlantic opportunities

U.S. ownership doesn’t have to mean missing out on U.K. share incentives. For U.S. companies expanding into the U.K., or U.K. businesses held through U.S. structures, EMI and EMI2 can still be available for U.K. employees, provided the relevant conditions are met. That can make them valuable additions to a group’s broader compensation offering.

Reviewing a U.S. equity incentive plan alongside the U.K. tax-advantaged scheme requirements can identify opportunities for U.K. sub-plans incorporating EMI options, EMI2 options or both. We can help you adapt your arrangements for U.K. staff while keeping the group’s wider U.S. plan and structure in mind.

Plan now. Reward more. Retain your best.

If equity forms part of your reward strategy, start planning now. Ahead of April 2027, you should map planned awards against the available limits, review option terms and leaver exercise deadlines, and prepare for notification and annual reporting. The final legislation and HMRC guidance will be key, particularly for amending existing options and reporting.

Founder rewards raise separate questions. Our article “Founders’ Relief: rewarding scale, recognizing innovation?” explores the proposed relief and its potential limitations, including for life sciences businesses. Its application to employee option gains shouldn’t be assumed.

With EMI and EMI2 working side by side, growing businesses can reward more people for longer. It's no longer just a question of whether to offer equity—the challenge is how to combine the schemes to keep your best talent. Plan early to make the most of it.