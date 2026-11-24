Chancellor John Healey has delivered the Budget, setting out the Government’s plans for taxation and economic growth.

This article sets out an initial summary of the key changes affecting business owners, founders and employee share incentives.

Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR)

The Government has announced a reduction in the lifetime limit for gains that qualify for BADR.

BADR currently provides a reduced rate of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on qualifying business disposals. From 6 April 2027, the lifetime limit on gains eligible for BADR will be reduced from £1 million to £500,000.

Founders’ Relief

Alongside the reduction to the BADR lifetime limit, the Government has announced the introduction of a new Founders’ Relief.

From 6 April 2027, qualifying founders of high-growth and innovative companies will be entitled to a 10% CGT rate on up to £10 million of lifetime gains.

The Government has launched a technical consultation on the detailed design of the regime, with legislation expected to be included in Finance Bill 2026-27.

Enterprise Management Incentives (EMI)

The Government has announced a number of changes intended to increase the flexibility of tax-advantaged employee share incentive schemes.

Most notably, a new enhanced version of the current Company Share Option Plan (CSOP), referred to as “EMI2”. Under the new regime, the value of tax-advantaged options that employees can hold will increase from £60,000 to £120,000.

The Government has also announced a number of changes to the existing EMI regime, including:

extending the period within which options can be exercised following a disqualifying event from 90 days to 180 days; allowing companies that transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) structure to retain access to EMI; and permitting shares and share options set aside for employees to be held for up to 15 years without triggering the disguised remuneration rules.

These changes will be introduced in Finance Bill 2026-27 and will take effect from 6 April 2027.