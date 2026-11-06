Autumn Budget 2026: Fiscal Frights Or Boring Budget?

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, has delivered the Autumn Budget 2026, promising to give voters “breathing space” amid “global economic storms”.

With ‘military-style’ security protocols reportedly in place, there were far fewer pre-Budget leaks than in recent years. Consequently, although some key revenue-raising measures announced were largely expected, including the increase in the rate of the corporation tax surcharge on banking companies and an extension of the obligation for online marketplaces to collect VAT, many others were not. In the latter category, there is an unexpected revival of proposals to reform the UK sovereign immunity tax rules. These announcements, combined with the large volume of new consultations launched and policy updates published, mean the Budget was not quite the boring event some had expected.

In our latest podcast, Paul Davison, Helen Buchanan, Peter Clements and Joe Williams from our London tax team discuss the business tax measures they found most noteworthy in the Autumn Budget 2026. Highlights from the podcast discussion are summarised in this blog post.

For a summary of the key Autumn Budget 2026 measures from an employment, pensions and incentives perspective, see this blog post by our London People & Rewards team.

Headline revenue-raising Budget measures

As mentioned above, it had been widely expected that the Chancellor would seek to increase the tax revenue collected from banks. This materialised via a temporary increase from 3% to 6% in the corporation tax surcharge on banking companies, effective for 15 months from January 2027 – a measure forecast to raise approximately £1.3 billion.

Other revenue-raising measures announced include a further 2% increase in the income tax rates on property and savings income, and a further reduction to the rate of writing down allowances on main pool plant and machinery from 14% to 12% (albeit paired with an increase to the main rate first-year allowance from 40% to 50%).

Alongside those changes, the Chanceller also announced a package of measures aimed at closing the tax gap and modernising the tax system. That package is expected to raise close to £8 billion in additional tax revenue, and is discussed further below.

A new sovereign tax status regime

The Chancellor announced a consultation on a new sovereign tax status regime intended to come into effect from January 2029, principally designed to bring sovereigns’ returns from directly held UK real estate into the UK direct tax net for the first time.

Such investors currently benefit from a broad case law-derived exemption from UK corporation tax and income tax. The previous government consulted on proposals to curtail and codify that exemption in 2022. Those proposals were ultimately shelved following strong feedback from affected parties and concerns about the impact on inward investment, but an amended version is now being considered.

In the podcast, the team set out the revised proposals in more detail, explaining that, if enacted, foreign sovereign investors will become taxable on income arising from UK land, chargeable gains on disposals of UK land and interests in UK property rich vehicles, and UK trading income (amongst other things).

The team also discuss how the revised proposals differ from those published in 2022, highlighting the areas in which concerns raised appear to have been listened to. These include:

confirmation that sovereign investors will continue to be treated as qualifying institutional investors for the purposes of several key investor tax regimes;

a proposed new bespoke vehicle to allow sovereign investors to hold a controlling interest in a UK Real Estate Investment Trust ( REIT ) so as to allow them to access a reduced 15% rate of UK tax in respect of UK property income from the REIT;

) so as to allow them to access a reduced 15% rate of UK tax in respect of UK property income from the REIT; transitional rules (including SDLT relief) intended to facilitate the restructuring of existing structures into the above-mentioned vehicle; and

new proposals in relation to state-operated pension funds, effectively allowing them to benefit from a broader exemption from UK direct tax similar to UK registered pension funds.

Some of the issues identified in the previous consultation have yet to be addressed, however.

Further consultation on reforming the taxation of distributions

In July 2026, HMRC launched a consultation on a set of wide-ranging proposals to reform the taxation of distributions and repayments of capital (see this blog post on the consultation). The Chancellor announced the next steps on this proposal: a further consultation on the technical details next year ahead of legislation in Finance Bill 2027/28, with changes coming into effect in April 2028.

The central theme of HMRC’s proposed changes is to apply consistent tax treatment to transfers of value to shareholders which HMRC consider to be economically similar, in particular by targeting situations where shareholders are seeking capital treatment over income treatment.

There are seven different sets of proposals here. In the podcast, the team consider two in detail:

the taxation of amounts distributed by non-UK resident companies to individuals (including a discussion about why the proposal to use a modified version of the tax rules applicable to distributions by UK-resident companies may not be workable in practice); and

changes to the way the rules for determining ‘good’ capital currently work (including a discussion about why the proposal would prevent capital reduction demergers working for tax purposes and HMRC’s proposed solution to this: a significant broadening in the scope of the statutory demerger rules).

Closing the tax gap and modernising the tax system

In the final part of the podcast, the team discuss the Budget measures designed to close the tax gap and modernise the tax system.

One of the key (albeit pre-trailed) announcements in this space was the extension of the obligation on online marketplaces to collect VAT due on sales of goods by their customers. Changes to the VAT reverse charge rules for cross-border business-to-business supplies will also impact online marketplaces, with overseas suppliers required to account for VAT when supplying services to non-VAT registered UK businesses.

It was also announced that the government will proceed with previously-proposed rules requiring taxpayers to correct errors in tax returns, with the reforms to be introduced from April 2028. As discussed in more detail in a previous blog post, taxpayers will have a statutory duty to take corrective action if they “become aware” of an inaccuracy in a tax return and, if they fail to do so, that inaccuracy will be treated as deliberate for the purposes of penalties and time limits. In the podcast, the team discuss their primary concern with these rules and how that could be addressed in the yet-to-be-published draft legislation.

Other key tax takeaways

In the podcast, the team also flag other key tax takeaways from the Budget, including:

confirmation that the UK corporation tax foreign permanent establishment exemption will become mandatory for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027;

a 5% increase in the rate of machine games duty for higher stakes machines from April 2027;

confirmation that stamp duty and SDRT will be abolished and replaced with the new Securities Transfer Tax ( STT ) in late 2027 (see this blog post);

) in late 2027 (see this blog post); the introduction of a new Founders’ Relief from April 2027, providing a reduced 10% CGT rate on up to £10 million of lifetime gains made by eligible founders disposing of qualifying shares or securities in high-growth, innovative companies; and

a response to the consultation on predevelopment costs and capital allowances (prompted by the Supreme Court decision in Orsted West of Duddon Sands).

Our Autumn Budget 2026 podcast is available here.